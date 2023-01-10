ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Man accused of distributing child porn in Facebook group chat

By Jalen Rhodes
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of possessing and sharing child pornography is in custody following a Facebook report.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Vondall Pratt from Hanover Township is being charged after the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children received a tip on child phonography uploads.

Police say Pratt was found uploading files of child porn through a Facebook profile on October 29, 2022. Officers issued a search warrant on December 21, 2022, to the Pratt residence and found several storage devices throughout his bedroom.

Investigators said Pratt admitted he was invited into a “group” that disseminated child porn through Facebook messenger.

In order to be a part of the group, detectives say Pratt had to share and spread child pornography. He told detectives he stored files on a cloud that is linked to his email address.

Law enforcement said Pratt told them he has been involved in child porn for over a year.

Pratt was charged with child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, and 10 counts of disseminating photos or films of child sex acts.

He is being held in the Luzerne County Prison on $100,000 cash bail.

