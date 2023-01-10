Read full article on original website
New Virginia Fishing, Boating Regulations for 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
Mortgage relief due to COVID-19? Check out the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginians who have struggled to meet their mortgage payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $50,000 in federal funding. The funding assistance is available through the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program. “I think when COVID hit, lots of people lost their jobs and their mortgage...
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
Virginia Poultry Federation president speaks on rise in egg prices
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In recent months, egg prices have risen quite a bit. The high prices you’re seeing at the grocery store really boil down to a few different factors. “Feed prices are high, fuel, labor costs, and this is nothing really unique to the egg industry. It’s...
Plate & Goblet: Tacos in Short Pump, top food trends, food for thought
If tacos are your thing, then get yourself over to Short Pump this week for the opening of Torchy’s Tacos (11120 West Broad Street). An open-to-the-public preview party featuring two free tacos per guest, queso, beer samples, a DJ, and swag giveaways was held Jan. 9, featuring Margaritas for a Cause, with all tips and proceeds from the sale of alcohol donated to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. And on opening day, Jan. 11, the first 100 guests in line at 10 a.m. received free queso for a year (restrictions apply), granted to each “Taco Junkie” via a limited-edition Torchy’s Restaurant Opening t-shirt.
Where’s the snow? Snowless winter so far in RVA
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow lovers across RVA have been clamoring for a winter wonderland, but so far Mother Nature has not delivered. Mid-January is the climatologically coldest part of winter for central Virginia based on historical averages, but so far this winter there’s been no snow in Richmond. There was a little snow in Louisa/Orange county last weekend but none in RVA, and we’re not expecting any snow in the next 10 days (through at least Jan 21) because it’s going to be too warm. There are indications that the last week of January could turn colder, but no guarantee there will be snow.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
What to Eat During Winter Restaurant Week
Let the dining extravaganza begin! Winter Restaurant Week runs Jan. 16-22 across the DMV, with more than 50 participating restaurants in Northern Virginia alone, where you’ll find special, discounted menus and beverages. Consider this your cue to book dinner at that new hot spot you’ve been eyeing, grab take out at your neighborhood go-to or stop in for a mid-week lunch with friends. Here’s a taste of what’s cooking.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
What happens with the rest of winter in Southwest and Southside Virginia? Here are the chances of six different scenarios.
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. We’ve shivered but haven’t shoveled. Southwest and Southside Virginia have had an impactful winter event this season, but we haven’t really had a winter storm.
Incurable and deadly disease discovered for the first time in Fairfax Co. deer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is offering hunters recommendations after a deer legally harvested in Fairfax County tested positive for a deadly, progressive neurological disease. The deer was found to have chronic wasting disease (CWD), which officials describe as an incurable disease found...
Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Virginia cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
Outdoors Bound Travel Planning: The Virginia State Park Solution
This month Outdoors Bound is offering suggestions and tips to help you make your outdoors adventure vacation plans. This week we take a look at State Park Solutions. Virginia state parks offer a variety of activity and lodging options at a relatively affordable price. You can find a link to the I Love Virginia State […]
Henrico couple wins $1M in Virginia Lottery game
A Henrico couple was among five winners of $1 million as part of a Virginia lottery game. Michael and Mechelle Anderson, who once worked together as Richmond firefighters, won the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game, thanks to Michael Anderson’s ticket purchase at the CVS at 9167 Staples Mill Road.
Travelers on Virginia-to-Florida train take 36 hours to reach destination
(WWBT) - Travelers heading from northern Virginia to Florida spent more than 36 hours on a train this week after a derailment blocked the tracks. Reports say the Amtrak train left Fairfax County around 5 p.m. Monday with an expected arrival time of 10 a.m. the next day. However, a freight train derailment in South Carolina on Monday night forced the Amtrak train to stop overnight in Hamlet, North Carolina.
Most widespread snowfall of season arrives Friday, but only for Southwest Virginia west of Interstate 77
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The bar is low, but our region’s most widespread snowfall thus far in the 2022-23 winter season is expected Friday into early Saturday, though two-thirds or more of the Cardinal News coverage area probably won’t see a flake.
Bill introduced to mandate Virginia teacher pay above national average
A Virginia delegate has proposed legislation that would mandate that teachers in Virginia are paid at or above the national average -- which in practice would mean a pay raise for most across the commonwealth.
New state money could help stop Albemarle evictions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2.9 million for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. One of the recipients was the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, which received $275,000. The Thomas Jefferson...
Virginia 5th highest moved-to state in 2022, according to U-Haul
WASHINGTON - Virginia came in at number five on U-Haul's Growth Index for 2022. According to U-Haul data, Virginia is the fifth-highest one-way destination for U-Haul customers in 2022. Texas, Florida and the Carolinas ranked ahead of Virginia. Virginia climbed up 26 spots from its 2021 ranking. "We still have...
