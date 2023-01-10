OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department responded to a disturbance at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave. On Wednesday, there was a fight between two students. Family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school at about 2:15 and created another disturbance. School staff and the school resource officer told them they needed to leave, and they refused to do so.

