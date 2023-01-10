ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Oneida Retail employees collect 800 items for shelter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Retail employees dropped off a large donation to the Safe Shelter in Green Bay on Friday. Oneida Retail saw a notice from the shelter about items it needed. In response, Oneida hosted a hygiene drive and collected more than 800 hygiene items for residents staying at the shelter. Oneida says it was amazed at the response to the drive.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Give BIG Green Bay gets bigger with $500K match

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-hour fundraising drive for local non-profits, known as Give BIG Green Bay, could be a lot bigger in its 6th year. This year, Give BIG Green Bay will have a pool of $500,000 to match donations that come in during the fundraiser. The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation announced a $250,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation triggered a boost from other community donors.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

A look at the remarkable career of Salvation Army’s Nan Pahl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An influential woman in the Green Bay area is retiring after a long career in social work. Nan Pahl has served as the director of social services for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay for the past 13 years. Prior to that job, she worked at the Brown County Department of Health and Human Services.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Nitschke Bridge in Green Bay will be closed for six hours on Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing the temporary closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventive maintenance activities. The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 13. In addition, Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway. Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: When will Menominee students be back in class?

Travelers at Green Bay Airport are trying to deal with delays. Travelers at Green Bay Airport are trying to deal with delays. Light freezing rain and some mixed precipitation continue to affect some parts of northeast Wisconsin. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Icy morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. We’re expecting any icy...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay misses Christmas fundraising goal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The bells continued to toll through the holiday season and people gave from their hearts to the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign. But this year felt different. This year fell short. With the Christmas season now over, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay schools task force meets with consultant on 10-year plan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time, a community task force created to give its input on the future of Green Bay schools met with the consultant who created a 10-year plan. As we reported this week, that plan comes with a number of building improvements and also...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac launches Narcan leave-behind program

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac is the latest community in Wisconsin to start a program to combat opioid overdoses. Fond du Lac County and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue announced Tuesday they’re starting a Narcan leave-behind program within the city. The program is aimed at making Narcan more accessible -- a nasal spray which, if administered quickly, helps counter the effects of a drug overdose until a person can receive emergency medical care.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police looking for suspect in stabbing on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing on the east side of Green Bay. Officers say a 17-year-old Green Bay boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. On Jan. 10, at about 8 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Radisson Street. They found...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession

BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
BONDUEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Menominee Mich. students could return to high school next week

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - While most students around the country have been back in their classrooms since fall, high school students in Menominee, Michigan, are still doing virtual learning. The high school has been empty for months. First, heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooding on the second...
MENOMINEE, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Findings of Kewaunee County well water study released in meeting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People in Kewaunee County are concerned over the conditions of their drinking water. A meeting was held Wednesday evening discussing well test results in areas of concern. In response to recent findings, an additional, more targeted round of well water testing began in October. Officials...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police break up fight at Merrill Middle School

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department responded to a disturbance at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave. On Wednesday, there was a fight between two students. Family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school at about 2:15 and created another disturbance. School staff and the school resource officer told them they needed to leave, and they refused to do so.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Study links ultra-processed foods to cognitive decline

Brown County fire affects families with children with special emotional, behavioral needs. There's no word yet from Macht Village Programs about their future after the destructive fire. Parents dealing with loss of Macht Village Programs, hope it's temporary. Updated: 4 hours ago. "I really just don't know what their next...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local travelers delayed after FAA computer outage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some travelers at local airports were delayed Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration reported a computer outage impacting domestic flights. At about 6 a.m., the FAA announced that it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System and about 45 minutes later ordered...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shawano County completes investigation into police shooting

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into a shooting involving Shawano Police. The department worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has now handed it over to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Teen ordered to face trial for fatal high-speed crash

Brown County fire affects families with children with special emotional, behavioral needs. There's no word yet from Macht Village Programs about their future after the destructive fire. Parents dealing with loss of Macht Village Programs, hope it's temporary. Updated: 4 hours ago. "I really just don't know what their next...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy