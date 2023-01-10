Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBAY Green Bay
Oneida Retail employees collect 800 items for shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Retail employees dropped off a large donation to the Safe Shelter in Green Bay on Friday. Oneida Retail saw a notice from the shelter about items it needed. In response, Oneida hosted a hygiene drive and collected more than 800 hygiene items for residents staying at the shelter. Oneida says it was amazed at the response to the drive.
WBAY Green Bay
Give BIG Green Bay gets bigger with $500K match
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-hour fundraising drive for local non-profits, known as Give BIG Green Bay, could be a lot bigger in its 6th year. This year, Give BIG Green Bay will have a pool of $500,000 to match donations that come in during the fundraiser. The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation announced a $250,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation triggered a boost from other community donors.
WBAY Green Bay
A look at the remarkable career of Salvation Army’s Nan Pahl
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An influential woman in the Green Bay area is retiring after a long career in social work. Nan Pahl has served as the director of social services for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay for the past 13 years. Prior to that job, she worked at the Brown County Department of Health and Human Services.
WBAY Green Bay
Nitschke Bridge in Green Bay will be closed for six hours on Friday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing the temporary closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventive maintenance activities. The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 13. In addition, Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway. Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: When will Menominee students be back in class?
Light freezing rain and some mixed precipitation continue to affect some parts of northeast Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Part of Oshkosh to experience water outage Wednesday during valve replacement
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Oshkosh residents will be without water Wednesday afternoon due to a valve replacement. The outage will be in the area west of Highway 45 between West Snell Road and Ryf Road (County Road T). The outage is scheduled between the hours of 12 p.m. and...
WBAY Green Bay
Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay misses Christmas fundraising goal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The bells continued to toll through the holiday season and people gave from their hearts to the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign. But this year felt different. This year fell short. With the Christmas season now over, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay schools task force meets with consultant on 10-year plan
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time, a community task force created to give its input on the future of Green Bay schools met with the consultant who created a 10-year plan. As we reported this week, that plan comes with a number of building improvements and also...
WBAY Green Bay
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac launches Narcan leave-behind program
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac is the latest community in Wisconsin to start a program to combat opioid overdoses. Fond du Lac County and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue announced Tuesday they’re starting a Narcan leave-behind program within the city. The program is aimed at making Narcan more accessible -- a nasal spray which, if administered quickly, helps counter the effects of a drug overdose until a person can receive emergency medical care.
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for suspect in stabbing on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing on the east side of Green Bay. Officers say a 17-year-old Green Bay boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. On Jan. 10, at about 8 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Radisson Street. They found...
WBAY Green Bay
Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
WBAY Green Bay
Menominee Mich. students could return to high school next week
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - While most students around the country have been back in their classrooms since fall, high school students in Menominee, Michigan, are still doing virtual learning. The high school has been empty for months. First, heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooding on the second...
WBAY Green Bay
Findings of Kewaunee County well water study released in meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People in Kewaunee County are concerned over the conditions of their drinking water. A meeting was held Wednesday evening discussing well test results in areas of concern. In response to recent findings, an additional, more targeted round of well water testing began in October. Officials...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police break up fight at Merrill Middle School
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department responded to a disturbance at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave. On Wednesday, there was a fight between two students. Family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school at about 2:15 and created another disturbance. School staff and the school resource officer told them they needed to leave, and they refused to do so.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Study links ultra-processed foods to cognitive decline
Brown County fire affects families with children with special emotional, behavioral needs. There's no word yet from Macht Village Programs about their future after the destructive fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Local travelers delayed after FAA computer outage
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some travelers at local airports were delayed Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration reported a computer outage impacting domestic flights. At about 6 a.m., the FAA announced that it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System and about 45 minutes later ordered...
WBAY Green Bay
Shawano County completes investigation into police shooting
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into a shooting involving Shawano Police. The department worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has now handed it over to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.
WBAY Green Bay
Court rejects motion to dismiss case against teen charged in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has rejected a motion to dismiss the case against a teen charged in a high-speed fatal crash in Green Bay. These hearings are typically conducted by a court commissioner, but the presiding judge, Circuit Court Judge John Zakowski, acknowledged this is not a typical case.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Teen ordered to face trial for fatal high-speed crash
Brown County fire affects families with children with special emotional, behavioral needs. There's no word yet from Macht Village Programs about their future after the destructive fire.
