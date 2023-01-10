Read full article on original website
Related
Just How Big Will The Intel Impact Be? How About A New Columbus Airport?
Much has been written about the potential and transformative impact of Intel’s planned investment in silicon chip manufacturing in Ohio. Local governments, school districts, businesses, commuters, and residents have been speculating and planning. Not only does that include New Albany and Licking County, but other nearby locations – certainly including Delaware County, whose border is less than a mile from the site.
wyso.org
Electric vehicle plant to be AES Ohio’s largest customer, Honda and LG expected to invest nearly $4 billion
The Honda/LG joint venture electric vehicle plant in Fayette County is expected to be AES Ohio's largest customer. The local utility provider said in an interview with WYSO that they are currently planning how to build out the infrastructure to get ready for all that new demand—estimated to be close to 1,000 Megawatts of load growth across all of Honda's EV plants in the region.
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 614 Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WFMJ.com
Rise of electric vehicles threaten funding for Ohio highways
Cleaner air and less pain at the pump may sound good to many, but the rise of electric powered vehicles poses a problem for the Ohio Department of Transportation. As vehicles become more efficient and getting better gas mileage, an increasing number of vehicles don’t require any gas at all.
Mount Vernon News
Notice Of Intent To Request Release Of Funds
Knox County Commissioners 117 East High Street, Suite 161 Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. 740-393-6703. To All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals:. On or about, but not before, January 24, 2023, the Knox County Commissioners will submit a request to the State of Ohio for the release of Federal funds under Section 104 (g) of Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended; Section 288 of Title II of the Cranston Gonzales National Affordable Housing Act (NAHA), as amended; and/or Title IV of the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Act, as amended; to be used for the following project(s):
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ørsted to commence construction on 471 MW Texas solar project
Ørsted, a utility-scale renewable energy developer with a large footprint in Texas, announced it will break ground this month on the 471 MW Mockingbird solar center. The project is Ørsted’s largest solar facility and ranks seventh on PV Intel’s largest projects to begin construction within the last year.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Colorado renewable energy research and commercialization center to neighbor NREL campus
NexCore Group has been selected as the property developer of a shared-space renewable energy and commercialization center in Golden, Colorado, called the Global Energy Park (Glo Park). The campus will be located within walking distance of the U.S. Department of Energy National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) campus. NexCore secured a...
Latest proposal to toughen standards for amending Ohio’s constitution the worst version yet: Steven H. Steinglass
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The latest chapter in the crusade to insulate the Ohio Constitution from the voters occurred in the last week when Rep. Brian Stewart launched a new version of a proposal that had died in the General Assembly. In early December, Rep. Stewart introduced H.J.R 6 (134th General...
Abandoned Neighborhood Found on One of Ohio’s Remote Lake Erie Islands
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. North Bass Island, Ohio is located in the middle of Lake Erie and was established around 1864 when a post office began operations. The island was used primarily as a vineyard.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
pv-magazine-usa.com
500 MW compressed air energy storage project in California secures offtaker
Central Coast Community Energy in California has executed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hydrostor, valued at nearly $1 billion, for 200 MW/1600 MWh energy storage from a planned 500 MW compressed air energy storage system. Hydrostor’s storage technology can cost-effectively store up to eight hours of energy, the company...
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error
ANNA — A huge payroll problem is leaving hundreds of Honda workers short in their paychecks. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell confirmed with workers they are missing hundreds of dollars with no idea when they will get that money. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Some Honda workers will get less in...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
When will egg prices in West Virginia and Ohio drop?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout
When Gov. Mike DeWine last week signed what’s been called the nation’s strictest voter ID law, it raised fears that it would disenfranchise large numbers of voters in poor communities where people are less likely to meet the new requirements. Those fears seem to be supported by a September report that estimates 1 million Ohioans […] The post In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
What’s the coldest city in Ohio?
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in Ohio You Need to Visit (2023)
Known as the jewel of the Midwest, Ohio’s got a little something for everybody!. Cleveland is the place to be to see some of the country’s best sports teams and soak in the State’s heady mixture of culture, nature, and all-round good times, but the many charming small towns in Ohio offer a true glimpse into what make Ohioans tick.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio coal mining communities receive federal grants that will create jobs
More than $10 million in funding has been made available to help revitalize Ohio coal mining regions. According to a press release, the U.S. The Department of the Interior recently announced that for the fiscal year 2022, $122.5 million in funding had been made available to eligible states and Tribes to reclaim abandoned mine lands. Funding for Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grants comes from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE). These funds will reclaim abandoned mine lands while creating well-paying jobs for local coal mining communities.
Comments / 1