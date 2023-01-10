Read full article on original website
knpr
New year, new home: Are Nevadans buying or selling in today's housing market?
Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases most people will make in their lives. Over the last few years, people have been paying a premium for homes in Nevada —many times bidding way more than the asking price; sometimes having to get into a lottery just for the chance to make a bid.
businesspress.vegas
Home prices give back gains earned in 2022
The Southern Nevada housing market ended the year with home prices giving back all the ground they gained during 2022. So says a recent Las Vegas Realtors report. LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during December was $425,000. That’s down 1.4 percent from November and matches the median price from December 2021. It’s also down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May of 2022.
10-year rent growth for apartments in southern Nevada has ended, report shows
A report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows that the 10 year rent growth for apartments in southern Nevada has ended.
This Nevada City Is One Of The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA.
nevadabusiness.com
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over
LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week
A popular restaurant chain opened its first Nevada location this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, according to local sources.
Sierra Sun
Chase real estate report shows sales slower in 2022, home values steady
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chase International released its 2022 year-end Real Estate Market Report which showed lower overall volume in sales and available units for sale. Still, year over year, there is consistent value growth for homeowners throughout the Northern Nevada and California markets. “Overall, real estate as an asset...
What is ahead for Southern Nevada renters in the new year?
Southern Nevada was home to some of the highest rental prices for apartments and homes in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 News Now spoke to experts from Rent.com for more insight into what is ahead for renters for the new year.
End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike
Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
963kklz.com
15 Ways To Cut Those Higher Nevada Energy Bills
January 10th is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and this year it couldn’t come at a better time. With Nevada energy rates rising to unprecedented rates, we could all use a few tips to help out. If you haven’t gotten an energy bill yet this month in Las Vegas, prepare yourself. It’s going to look different than last year. In fact, it’s going to look different than it did last month. Both NV Energy and Southwest Gas announced yet another hike in rates.
sparkstrib.com
While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high
Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward in the last half of the calendar year, dropping more than in any state in the country. But for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. After rents...
NV Energy details response to massive NYE power outages in Northern Nevada
Almost 90,000 NV Energy customers were without power at the peak of the New Year's Eve outages in Northern Nevada, according to a document filed in the investigation into the company's emergency response.
450,000 Nevadans expected to lose extra food assistance in April
Officials estimated 450,000 Nevadans would see a reduction in food assistance once the additional aid ends. The post 450,000 Nevadans expected to lose extra food assistance in April appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wet weather is expected to return this weekend and with that comes another snowstorm up in the mountains. For 11 years, John Herman has been turning the key to NODT’s snow plows to head out on the roads. “Coming from northern Nevada originally,...
bouldercityreview.com
Prescribed burns planned at Lake Mead
Two prescribed burns are planned in the coming days to reduce the risk of fires at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Depending on weather conditions, piles of previously cut vegetation will be burned as part of a hazardous fuel reduction measure. The first burn is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
Wet, snowy winter beginning to replenish Lake Mead
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
jammin1057.com
Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising
Lake Mead and it’s water levels have risen slightly with an influx of heavy rainfall, but will that be enough to save the rapidly drying up reservoir?. The lake, a reservoir of the Colorado River, formed by the Hoover Dam, provides water to 25 million people in California, Nevada and Arizona, but it has been facing the effects of an ongoing megadrought.
Fox5 KVVU
Red Rock Search and Rescue looking for additional volunteers in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Red Rock Search and Rescue (RRSAR) is holding a recruitment drive as it looks to add more volunteers to its team. The rescue group, which is comprised of all volunteers, answer the call when Las Vegas police and other agencies need manpower to search for lost hikers or other missing individuals.
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Throughout the pandemic, most Nevdans receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also benefited from monthly emergency allotments. But that’s about to end. On Wednesday, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced that March will be the last month the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars that […] The post 450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
