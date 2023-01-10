ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

businesspress.vegas

Home prices give back gains earned in 2022

The Southern Nevada housing market ended the year with home prices giving back all the ground they gained during 2022. So says a recent Las Vegas Realtors report. LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during December was $425,000. That’s down 1.4 percent from November and matches the median price from December 2021. It’s also down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May of 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sierra Sun

Chase real estate report shows sales slower in 2022, home values steady

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chase International released its 2022 year-end Real Estate Market Report which showed lower overall volume in sales and available units for sale. Still, year over year, there is consistent value growth for homeowners throughout the Northern Nevada and California markets. “Overall, real estate as an asset...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike

Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

15 Ways To Cut Those Higher Nevada Energy Bills

January 10th is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and this year it couldn’t come at a better time. With Nevada energy rates rising to unprecedented rates, we could all use a few tips to help out. If you haven’t gotten an energy bill yet this month in Las Vegas, prepare yourself. It’s going to look different than last year. In fact, it’s going to look different than it did last month. Both NV Energy and Southwest Gas announced yet another hike in rates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sparkstrib.com

While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high

Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward in the last half of the calendar year, dropping more than in any state in the country. But for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. After rents...
NEVADA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

Prescribed burns planned at Lake Mead

Two prescribed burns are planned in the coming days to reduce the risk of fires at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Depending on weather conditions, piles of previously cut vegetation will be burned as part of a hazardous fuel reduction measure. The first burn is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
BOULDER CITY, NV
jammin1057.com

Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising

Lake Mead and it’s water levels have risen slightly with an influx of heavy rainfall, but will that be enough to save the rapidly drying up reservoir?. The lake, a reservoir of the Colorado River, formed by the Hoover Dam, provides water to 25 million people in California, Nevada and Arizona, but it has been facing the effects of an ongoing megadrought.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV
Nevada Current

450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Throughout the pandemic, most Nevdans receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also benefited from monthly emergency allotments. But that’s about to end. On Wednesday, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced that March will be the last month the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars that […] The post 450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE

