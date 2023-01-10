Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes MetrosArizona Weather ForcePima County, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Albert Lee – Legendary Guitarist - 2X Grammy Winner
Albert Lee – Legendary Guitarist - 2X Grammy Winner. Prescott Elks Theater, 117 East Gurley Street, Prescott. TIX: https://www.prescottelkstheatre.org/theatre-events. “Often emulated, never equaled.” - Emmylou Harris. On Friday, February 10th, legendary guitarist and 2x Grammy winner, Albert Lee comes to the historic Elks Theater in Prescott. The 5x...
SignalsAZ
Winemaking at Southwest Wine Center at Yavapai College
OLLI at Yavapai College Verde Valley is proud to present “Winemaking at the Southwest Wine Center” a free Brown Bag program. Do you think that the Verde Valley is beginning to look like Napa Valley as more and more grape vines and wine-tasting rooms pop up around the area? Michael Pierce, Director of Viticulture and Enology at the Southwest Wine Center, will discuss, “The Fruits of Our Labor” at Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus on Tuesday, January 24th from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm. This program is free and open to the public.
SignalsAZ
Arizona Women’s Forum in Prescott Highlights Power of Example
Aspiring women need role models; successful women want to share their expertise; and every woman appreciates a community of like minds to draw wisdom and strength. Ideas, insights, and stories will bond and inspire women of all ages this month, when the Yavapai College Foundation and the American Association of University Women’s Prescott Chapter present the Arizona Women’s Forum, Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28 at Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus.
travelawaits.com
16 Unique Towns To Visit In The Southwestern U.S. In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Arizona and Nevada are two of our readers’ top 10 states they want to visit this year, according to our State of Travel survey. So we took the liberty of asking our expert travel writers for the best of the Southwest. The great state of Texas is getting its own article, so below you will find recommendations for unique towns to visit in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado — and even one little town in Southern California. Here are the best places to visit in the Southwest in 2023.
SignalsAZ
Free Community Collage Studio Art Classes
Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to a Community Collage Studio, a free art-making event in Prescott Valley!. Come join in at the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room on the 4th Saturday of the month (except March 11) starting on January 28th from 10:00 am-1:00 pm. The Community Collage Studio offers the opportunity to explore creative expression and be inspired to create unique and individual projects with other community members through collage and mixed media. This is a free art event; no registration is required; supplies are provided (but you are welcome to bring your own).
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Offers Still Life Drawing Class
Come draw with Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation at the new Still Life Drawing Class. Prescott Valley Arts and Culuture invites you to practice your observation and drawing skills with this fun themed drawing class on Monday nights from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm on January 23, 30, February 6, 13. This...
SignalsAZ
Basketball Battle, Cloud Seeding, Coffee Brewing | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
SignalsAZ
Arizona Cypress: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Arizona Cypress! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Windy and hot? No problem! An excellent evergreen screen or windbreak in...
SignalsAZ
It’s Snow Time! MLK Closures, Blood Drive, Local Events – My Drive January 11th, 2023
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover MLK Day closures, places to go in the snow, local events, and more. Buckle up and hold on to this episode of...
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Student of the Week – Jan 13th
The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize second-grader Cliodhna Rotteger of Territorial Early Childhood Center as the CVUSD Student of the Week for the week ending January 13, 2023. The staff of Territorial Early Childhood Center say that Cliodhna, a second grader in Mrs. Pruit’s class, is...
prescottenews.com
Yavapai College Announces Bachelor of Science in Business Degree: The First Baccalaureate Degree Offered by a Rural Community College in Arizona
Photo: Dr. Lisa Rhine, President of Yavapai College speaks at Tuesday’s press conference announcing the Bachelor of Science in Business Degree. The degree is pending HLC final review, it is being recommended for approval, and there are no areas of concern. Yavapai College has announced the launch of a...
SignalsAZ
Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes
It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 12 thru Jan 16
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. An active weather pattern is expected to move in starting January 15th! Will we see some snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
Sedona Needs Resident Input on Internet Service
The city of Sedona invites all residents to take a broadband survey by January 20, 2023. The survey results will help determine if Sedona qualifies for federal funding to install a broadband, or fiber optic network, for faster, more reliable internet. This three-question survey should take no more than 5-10...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Area To See Winter Weather This Weekend
Two rounds of widespread winter weather are expected to impact the High Country beginning Saturday night. The first weather pattern is expected to move through the area from Saturday Night through to Sunday and the National Weather Service Flagstaff has placed a Winter Weather Advisory which will be in effect from January 14 from 8:00 pm until January 15 at 5:00 pm.
SignalsAZ
Appointment Made to Mayer Unified School District Board
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter is pleased to announce the appointment of Michele McCann to the Mayer Unified School District Governing Board. This vacancy was due to the resignation of long-time Board Member and President Mark Mathern, who is stepping down after twenty-six (26) years of service to the school district, due to health issues. We greatly appreciate the service Mr. Mathern provided to the school and to local residents. Over a quarter of a century of unpaid service to the community.
SignalsAZ
Town of Prescott Valley, CAFMA Enter Agreement
Prescott Valley and the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority are investing in the Town’s public safety with an Intergovernmental Agreement for technology that will allow first responders to reduce response times and navigate through traffic signals more safely. The technology allows first responders to use devices in their...
SignalsAZ
Eagle Breeding Area Along Verde River Closed
The Forest Service closed the Ladder’s bald eagle breeding area along the Verde River to the public on December 1, 2022. The closure is expected to last through June 30, 2023, when the bald eagle breeding season ends. Should nest failure occur and re-nesting not be attempted, the closure will be opened early.
SignalsAZ
Will Prescott Valley See More Snow This Week?
Prescott Valley has seen some interesting weather over the past few weeks with a combination of above average temps around Christmas to rain and snow with freezing temps by New Year’s. This week launches with beautiful sunny weather and a high nearing 60 degrees. So will Mother Nature continue with the warm, sunny temps or will we get more snow and rain?
Arizona Capitol Times
Forest Service resumes cleanup of abandoned mines near Prescott after pause
Now that funds are in hand and the Mexican spotted owl’s breeding season is over, the U.S. Forest Service has resumed its abandoned-mine cleanup project east of Prescott. The project, which was split into two because of funding issues and to avoid interfering with the owls, began in December 2021. Phase one cleaned up three of the six abandoned silver, gold and copper mines in the Cherry Creek Mining District: the Bunker, Golden Idol and Black Hawk mines.
Comments / 0