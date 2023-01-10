Read full article on original website
Related
binghamtonhomepage.com
Montana man who brought juvenile son to Capitol riot charged
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who authorities say entered the U.S. Capitol with his juvenile son during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot was charged with misdemeanor crimes including disorderly conduct, according to court documents released Friday. Patrick William O’Brien was arraigned Thursday by videoconference following his arrest...
binghamtonhomepage.com
FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska’s western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage. Residents who...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Missouri boarding school under investigation will shut down
A Christian boarding school in Missouri that’s been under intense scrutiny over abuse allegations announced Wednesday that it will close later this month due to financial hardship. Agape Boarding School in Stockton has been the subject of state and location investigations and several lawsuits from former students. It will...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Burning Man latest foe of ‘green energy’ project in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Add Burning Man to the list of plaintiffs challenging one of the growing number of “green energy” projects in the works in Nevada. Lithium mines aimed at boosting production of electric vehicle batteries and geothermal power plants that tap underground water to produce renewable energy are at various stages of planning and development in the nation’s top gold mining state.
binghamtonhomepage.com
EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado
DENVER (AP) — A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said.
Comments / 0