Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Construction on new Durango Station resort moves along in southwest Las Vegas

Construction is moving along on Durango station -- the newest station casinos resort coming to the valley. It will be located at the 215 and Durango. While construction is currently underway with traffic congestion, getting to work surprisingly hasn't been too much of an issue for local business owners and employee. "Right here on Durango, there’s a lot of traffic and it’s moving slow so people may be looking around and might notice our sign so it may be good for branding and benefit our business in the end," Nick Pace, owner of 'Abel's Bagels' said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Lake Las Vegas home is a luxurious sight

For an only-in-Vegas living experience, it really doesn’t get better than Lake Las Vegas, where everything centers around a massive, 320-acre, man-made lake. Luxury communities abound throughout, as well as two championship golf courses, including the 72-par Reflection Bay Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course. One of the most exclusive neighborhoods here is the guard-gated Vantage, which includes only 37 homes. And one has just become available there, designed by Blue Heron for the ultimate in modern luxury.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodmanufacturing.com

Las Vegas Restaurants Failed to Pay Overtime Wages

LAS VEGAS – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $179,860 in back wages and liquidated damages from the owners of 10 Korean BBQ, sushi and hot pot restaurants in Las Vegas who failed to combine the hours of 121 employees when they worked at more than one location and did not pay workers overtime wages for the hours over 40 in a workweek.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Plaza Hotel & Casino to hold job fair on Wednesday, Jan. 18

The Plaza Hotel & Casino will be holding a job fair to fill numerous positions throughout the property on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the convention space on the third floor. The Plaza will be hiring for various full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions in a...
Nevada Current

End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike

Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

15 Ways To Cut Those Higher Nevada Energy Bills

January 10th is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and this year it couldn’t come at a better time. With Nevada energy rates rising to unprecedented rates, we could all use a few tips to help out. If you haven’t gotten an energy bill yet this month in Las Vegas, prepare yourself. It’s going to look different than last year. In fact, it’s going to look different than it did last month. Both NV Energy and Southwest Gas announced yet another hike in rates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Discount offered for National Bagel Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try. The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30...
LAS VEGAS, NV

