knpr
New year, new home: Are Nevadans buying or selling in today's housing market?
Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases most people will make in their lives. Over the last few years, people have been paying a premium for homes in Nevada —many times bidding way more than the asking price; sometimes having to get into a lottery just for the chance to make a bid.
nevadabusiness.com
LM Construction Breaks Ground on Latest $40 Million Project in Henderson, NV.
LAS VEGAS (Jan. 12, 2023) – LM Construction, a leading developer of industrial space in the Las Vegas valley, broke ground on its latest project, Nancy J Industrial Park, as grading commenced Jan 2nd 2023. Nancy J Industrial Park consists of eight freestanding buildings. Each building includes (4) 9’...
10-year rent growth for apartments in southern Nevada has ended, report shows
A report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows that the 10 year rent growth for apartments in southern Nevada has ended.
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling. The scramble is on to not only find eggs, but at a decent price, many store shelves are empty, or prices can crack your wallet.
Construction on new Durango Station resort moves along in southwest Las Vegas
Construction is moving along on Durango station -- the newest station casinos resort coming to the valley. It will be located at the 215 and Durango. While construction is currently underway with traffic congestion, getting to work surprisingly hasn't been too much of an issue for local business owners and employee. "Right here on Durango, there’s a lot of traffic and it’s moving slow so people may be looking around and might notice our sign so it may be good for branding and benefit our business in the end," Nick Pace, owner of 'Abel's Bagels' said.
nevadabusiness.com
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over
LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
Historic Westside market expands to bring more options to food desert
Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear says that 25% of the ward 5 population he represents resides in a food desert.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Lake Las Vegas home is a luxurious sight
For an only-in-Vegas living experience, it really doesn’t get better than Lake Las Vegas, where everything centers around a massive, 320-acre, man-made lake. Luxury communities abound throughout, as well as two championship golf courses, including the 72-par Reflection Bay Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course. One of the most exclusive neighborhoods here is the guard-gated Vantage, which includes only 37 homes. And one has just become available there, designed by Blue Heron for the ultimate in modern luxury.
foodmanufacturing.com
Las Vegas Restaurants Failed to Pay Overtime Wages
LAS VEGAS – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $179,860 in back wages and liquidated damages from the owners of 10 Korean BBQ, sushi and hot pot restaurants in Las Vegas who failed to combine the hours of 121 employees when they worked at more than one location and did not pay workers overtime wages for the hours over 40 in a workweek.
vegas24seven.com
Plaza Hotel & Casino to hold job fair on Wednesday, Jan. 18
The Plaza Hotel & Casino will be holding a job fair to fill numerous positions throughout the property on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the convention space on the third floor. The Plaza will be hiring for various full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions in a...
End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike
Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
This Nevada City Is One Of The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA.
What is ahead for Southern Nevada renters in the new year?
Southern Nevada was home to some of the highest rental prices for apartments and homes in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 News Now spoke to experts from Rent.com for more insight into what is ahead for renters for the new year.
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 970 employees and stop all inpatient operations come March. This news shocked many employees who had been asking if the hospital was closing but had been reassured that there were no such plans.
City of Las Vegas’s largest roadway project nearing end, businesses still bearing the impacts
The Las Vegas Boulevard Construction Project through Downtown is nearing the end of three construction years, but businesses still report losing customers because of it.
news3lv.com
Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
450,000 Nevadans expected to lose extra food assistance in April
Officials estimated 450,000 Nevadans would see a reduction in food assistance once the additional aid ends. The post 450,000 Nevadans expected to lose extra food assistance in April appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
963kklz.com
15 Ways To Cut Those Higher Nevada Energy Bills
January 10th is National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and this year it couldn’t come at a better time. With Nevada energy rates rising to unprecedented rates, we could all use a few tips to help out. If you haven’t gotten an energy bill yet this month in Las Vegas, prepare yourself. It’s going to look different than last year. In fact, it’s going to look different than it did last month. Both NV Energy and Southwest Gas announced yet another hike in rates.
8newsnow.com
Discount offered for National Bagel Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try. The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30...
