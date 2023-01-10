ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amelia, LA

stmarynow.com

Authorities report arrests on theft, drug, domestic charges

Editor’s note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.) Morgan City police reported arrests on theft and multiple drug charges, and parish deputies booked a Franklin...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Meth possesion charge among MCPD arrests

Morgan City police reported four arrests Wednesday and early Thursday, including one for possession of methamphetamine. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 62 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Christina Sargee, 43, Morgan City, was...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO: Montegut man arrested on two counts of Rape

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Montegut man, in connection with an investigation being completed by the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Keith Allen Naquin, 51, was arrested on charges of 2 counts of 1st Degree Rape, stemming from the investigation.
MONTEGUT, LA
stmarynow.com

Sheriff's Office: Motorcyclist arrested after crash

A Patterson motorcycle rider clocked at 90 mph in St. Mary Parish was arrested after he crashed in Assumption, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:. --Dakota Parker, 24,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville juvenile, 16, suspected in Assumption Parish stabbing

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported a 16-year-old juvenile has been suspected in a stabbing that occurred Jan. 4 at a residence in the 100 block of Virginia Street near Paincourtville. According to a news release, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an individual having been...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police logs for Jan. 11-12

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 7:23 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm. 9:02 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Complaint. 9:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Resisting an...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

Police charge Baton Rouge man with bank fraud after he claimed to be crime victim

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man was arrested on eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday, Jan. 12. Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used his identity to open new accounts at 12 financial institutions. Detectives indicate Curtis assured them he hadn’t opened the accounts himself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Schedule I drug arrest reported in Patterson

Patterson police reported a Friday arrest on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Timothy J. Jones, 34, Gabriel Street, Patterson, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana (less than 14 grams), possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated flight from an officer, seat belt violation, two counts of stop sign violation and general speed law.
PATTERSON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Drugs, guns, money seized; several people arrested, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police said they seized drugs, guns, and money and arrested several people accused of crimes on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 9. According to BRPD, the arrests happened after investigators received information about illegal activity taking place on Cadillac Street near Apperson Street in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
999ktdy.com

Woman Found Dead in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
DUSON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is consdering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Deputies investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old in Paincourtville

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old on Jan. 4. According to deputies, a 16-year-old male from Donaldsonville is being accused of stabbing another 16-year-old at the 100 block of Virginia Street. Detectives filed a verified complaint against the 16-year-old juvenile for aggravated second-degree battery. There...
PAINCOURTVILLE, LA

