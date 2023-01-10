Read full article on original website
Authorities report arrests on theft, drug, domestic charges
Editor’s note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.) Morgan City police reported arrests on theft and multiple drug charges, and parish deputies booked a Franklin...
Meth possesion charge among MCPD arrests
Morgan City police reported four arrests Wednesday and early Thursday, including one for possession of methamphetamine. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 62 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Christina Sargee, 43, Morgan City, was...
TPSO: Montegut man arrested on two counts of Rape
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Montegut man, in connection with an investigation being completed by the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Keith Allen Naquin, 51, was arrested on charges of 2 counts of 1st Degree Rape, stemming from the investigation.
Sheriff's Office: Motorcyclist arrested after crash
A Patterson motorcycle rider clocked at 90 mph in St. Mary Parish was arrested after he crashed in Assumption, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:. --Dakota Parker, 24,...
Donaldsonville juvenile, 16, suspected in Assumption Parish stabbing
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported a 16-year-old juvenile has been suspected in a stabbing that occurred Jan. 4 at a residence in the 100 block of Virginia Street near Paincourtville. According to a news release, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an individual having been...
A Louisiana man has been sentenced after he was convicted of multiple counterfeiting charges.
Morgan City police logs for Jan. 11-12
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 7:23 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm. 9:02 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Complaint. 9:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Resisting an...
2 men arrested for distribution of fentanyl laced pills, officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two men accused of distributing fentanyl laced pills. Joseph “Huey” Collins, 19, and Montana Seals, 47, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10., officials said. Collins is charged with distribution of schedule, possession of marijuana, possession of...
Prairieville man who crashed, killed girlfriend while he was out on probation gets 4 year sentences
A Prairieville man has received a four-year state prison sentence over a New Year's Day crash in 2021 that killed his girlfriend, prosecutors said. Charles Brown Jr., 52, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of Shelly Wells, a passenger in his vehicle a little more than two years ago in Ascension Parish, court papers say.
Police charge Baton Rouge man with bank fraud after he claimed to be crime victim
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man was arrested on eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday, Jan. 12. Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used his identity to open new accounts at 12 financial institutions. Detectives indicate Curtis assured them he hadn’t opened the accounts himself.
Schedule I drug arrest reported in Patterson
Patterson police reported a Friday arrest on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Timothy J. Jones, 34, Gabriel Street, Patterson, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana (less than 14 grams), possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated flight from an officer, seat belt violation, two counts of stop sign violation and general speed law.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
Drugs, guns, money seized; several people arrested, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police said they seized drugs, guns, and money and arrested several people accused of crimes on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 9. According to BRPD, the arrests happened after investigators received information about illegal activity taking place on Cadillac Street near Apperson Street in Baton Rouge.
A Sheriff in Louisiana Has Been Destroying Records of Deputies’ Alleged Misconduct for Years
A lawsuit brought by the family of an autistic teen who died while in custody found the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office destroyed the disciplinary records of a deputy involved in the case.
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
Woman Found Dead in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
Another Louisiana parish is consdering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
Deputies investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old in Paincourtville
Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing of a 16-year-old on Jan. 4. According to deputies, a 16-year-old male from Donaldsonville is being accused of stabbing another 16-year-old at the 100 block of Virginia Street. Detectives filed a verified complaint against the 16-year-old juvenile for aggravated second-degree battery. There...
'Just kill me, please' – man begs to be killed before LA trooper fatally shoots him
