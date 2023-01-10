Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
rcreader.com
Goodwill of the Heartland Moves Quad Cities Mission Services Offices to NorthPark Mall; Opens New Helms Career Center
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (January 13, 2023) — Goodwill of the Heartland will host a Grand Opening Celebration for its Davenport Career and Support Services facilities at NorthPark Mall on Thursday, January 26. The event is open to the public and includes facility tours, a community ribbon cutting and light refreshments.
rcreader.com
Bailey Petersen of Davenport, Iowa, Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
LEXINGTON, VIRGINIA (January 13, 2023) — Bailey Petersen, a native of Davenport, Iowa, was recently initiated into the Simpson College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be...
City of Rock Island bringing back 'Rock Island Unplugged' after 3 years
The City of Rock Island is bringing back its "Rock Island Unplugged" event after a three-year absence to give residents and officials a chance to connect outside of City Hall. The public question-and-answer forum will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Stern Center on 3rd Avenue — the last time the event was held was in October 2019.
rcreader.com
St Ambrose Hosts Graduate Open House to Encourage Continued Education in Business, Art, Science, Health, and Human Services
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 11, 2023) — St Ambrose University (SAU) will host an in-person open house on Friday, January 20, 2-5PM, for students interested in pursuing a graduate degree. The three-hour event invites undergraduate students or professionals with a completed Bachelor’s degree to meet with faculty and staff and tour SAU’s state-of-the-art facilities to learn more about beginning studies as early as the fall 2023 semester.
KWQC
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vendor working for Scott County suffered a cyberattack that’s led to land records being unavailable online. Cott Systems Inc., a technology vendor for the Recorder’s Office, had a cyber incident on Dec. 26. But that hasn’t jeopardized data on the county’s system....
rcreader.com
Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) Group Lesson Program Partners with Second Baptist Church Music and Arts Academy
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 13, 2023) — The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) is excited to announce its partnership with Second Baptist Church Music and Arts Academy to provide group violin lessons for elementary students. In 2017, the QCSO and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley (BGCMV)...
KWQC
104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A massive mixed-use development is being proposed that could bring new residents to North Davenport. Davenport-based Shamrock LC acquired a one-hundred-and-four-acre plot of land, on Veterans Memorial Parkway and wants to use it for both housing and retail spaces. The original property sold for nearly $32,000...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
ourquadcities.com
Rocky students praised for making a magical mural
A formerly bare stairwell at Denkmann Elementary School been transformed into a colorful, magical forest. The Rock Island High School students who created the sprawling mural (at 4101 22nd Ave., Rock Island) were recognized in an all-school assembly Friday morning at Denkmann’s gym. Denkmann teacher Jessica Stockwell met Delaney...
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 5-11, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
More Quad Cities renters looking to buy homes despite high mortgage rates
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The housing market has been up and down since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, but the US is once again in a tough spot, analysts said. Home prices have declined by about 2.5% since the peak in Spring 2022, and is expected to continue dropping in 2023.
‘Kraken’ variant moves fast, says county health department
There’s a new strain of COVID making news on the East Coast but what do residents of the Quad Cities need to know about XBB.1.5, more commonly known online by the nickname “Kraken”? Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, assures the public that while the virus moves fast, it […]
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
Radio Iowa
The ice is extra nice in annual Davenport festival
When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, and when it’s the dead of winter in Iowa, you make ice sculptures. Davenport is hosting its annual Icestravaganza this weekend on the Mississippi riverfront. Jason Gilliland, at the Downtown Davenport Partnership, says the fest features six expert ice carvers who will be using some 36,000 pounds of ice to create glimmering, frozen visions under the theme Famous Monuments.
Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know
Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
rcreader.com
Local Students Named to Knox College's Fall 2022 Dean's List
GALESBURG, ILLINOIS (January 12, 2023) — High-achieving students were named to the Knox College Dean's List for the 2022 Fall Term. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade-point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors
This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
KBUR
Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction
Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
ourquadcities.com
Virdi Eye Clinic founder recalled as giving, generous, humble
Prem Virdi of Moline had an eye for the important things in life. The founder of Virdi Eye Clinic, who died Jan. 2, 2023 at age 84, used his vision and compassion to raise a beautiful family and raise up his adopted community. Dr. Virdi was born in Punjab, India,...
Comments / 0