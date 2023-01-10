ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rcreader.com

Bailey Petersen of Davenport, Iowa, Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, VIRGINIA (January 13, 2023) — Bailey Petersen, a native of Davenport, Iowa, was recently initiated into the Simpson College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

City of Rock Island bringing back 'Rock Island Unplugged' after 3 years

The City of Rock Island is bringing back its "Rock Island Unplugged" event after a three-year absence to give residents and officials a chance to connect outside of City Hall. The public question-and-answer forum will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Stern Center on 3rd Avenue — the last time the event was held was in October 2019.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
rcreader.com

St Ambrose Hosts Graduate Open House to Encourage Continued Education in Business, Art, Science, Health, and Human Services

DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 11, 2023) — St Ambrose University (SAU) will host an in-person open house on Friday, January 20, 2-5PM, for students interested in pursuing a graduate degree. The three-hour event invites undergraduate students or professionals with a completed Bachelor’s degree to meet with faculty and staff and tour SAU’s state-of-the-art facilities to learn more about beginning studies as early as the fall 2023 semester.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vendor working for Scott County suffered a cyberattack that’s led to land records being unavailable online. Cott Systems Inc., a technology vendor for the Recorder’s Office, had a cyber incident on Dec. 26. But that hasn’t jeopardized data on the county’s system....
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A massive mixed-use development is being proposed that could bring new residents to North Davenport. Davenport-based Shamrock LC acquired a one-hundred-and-four-acre plot of land, on Veterans Memorial Parkway and wants to use it for both housing and retail spaces. The original property sold for nearly $32,000...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Rocky students praised for making a magical mural

A formerly bare stairwell at Denkmann Elementary School been transformed into a colorful, magical forest. The Rock Island High School students who created the sprawling mural (at 4101 22nd Ave., Rock Island) were recognized in an all-school assembly Friday morning at Denkmann’s gym. Denkmann teacher Jessica Stockwell met Delaney...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
GRINNELL, IA
Radio Iowa

The ice is extra nice in annual Davenport festival

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, and when it’s the dead of winter in Iowa, you make ice sculptures. Davenport is hosting its annual Icestravaganza this weekend on the Mississippi riverfront. Jason Gilliland, at the Downtown Davenport Partnership, says the fest features six expert ice carvers who will be using some 36,000 pounds of ice to create glimmering, frozen visions under the theme Famous Monuments.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know

Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
GALESBURG, IL
rcreader.com

Local Students Named to Knox College's Fall 2022 Dean's List

GALESBURG, ILLINOIS (January 12, 2023) — High-achieving students were named to the Knox College Dean's List for the 2022 Fall Term. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade-point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
GALESBURG, IL
97X

Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors

This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
MOLINE, IL
KBUR

Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction

Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Virdi Eye Clinic founder recalled as giving, generous, humble

Prem Virdi of Moline had an eye for the important things in life. The founder of Virdi Eye Clinic, who died Jan. 2, 2023 at age 84, used his vision and compassion to raise a beautiful family and raise up his adopted community. Dr. Virdi was born in Punjab, India,...
MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy