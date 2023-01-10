ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

11Alive

Georgia tornado resources, assistance | LIST

ATLANTA — As the cleanup from Thursday's destructive storms begins in earnest, here is a list of resources and assistance being offered to Georgians. AT&T Offering Relief to Customers in Georgia, Alabama. AT&T said it is waiving talk, text and data overage charges for any customers in Georgia and...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Korean firm plans $2.5B in new solar panel plants in Georgia

ATLANTA — A South Korean solar panel maker will invest more than $2.5 billion to build factories in Georgia, hiring 2,500 new employees and making components usually manufactured outside the United States, the company announced Wednesday. Qcells, a unit of Hanwha Solutions, will build a new factory in Cartersville...
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair

Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
MILTON, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address

State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request.    Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.   “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing. Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Brian Kemp promises Georgia residents another tax rebate

Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year. Kemp, who won reelection in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia lawmakers considering ways to deal with cannabis waste

(The Center Square) — Georgia state lawmakers are pondering how the state should regulate the waste generated from the legal manufacturing of cannabis products, including hemp and medical marijuana. Last week, the House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste and Recycling held a two-day hearing to discuss the possibilities, which include composting, additional manufacturing and energy production. "People have asked me, 'well, how did this concept come to be?'" state Rep....
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Kemp to begin second Georgia term with new pay raise pledge

ATLANTA — Georgia's Brian Kemp is scheduled to be sworn in for a second term as governor Thursday, promising across-the-board pay raises for state employees and public school teachers while questions linger about his long-term legacy even as he rides high politically. The Republican plans to use his inaugural...
GEORGIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$6.6 Billion in Surplus Cash: Is It Possible For Georgians To Have Another One-Time Tax Rebate Now?

The State of Georgia has $6.6 billion in surplus cash and lawmakers are planning to use some of that money to provide a one-time tax rebate for the resident. In August, Governor Brian Kemp approved the $350 for Georgians and hoping that some residents can get another round of stimulus money from the state. In 2022 Georgia has a budget year in June with $6.6 billion and in this 2023 session which is set to start next week, Kemp and lawmakers are manifesting a plan to use the extra funds over $3 billion to give a one-time tax rebate to Georgians. The Lawmakers have not yet announced any specific spending plans for the remaining $3 billion according to 24/7 Wall news.
GEORGIA STATE
