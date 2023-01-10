Read full article on original website
Georgia tornado resources, assistance | LIST
ATLANTA — As the cleanup from Thursday's destructive storms begins in earnest, here is a list of resources and assistance being offered to Georgians. AT&T Offering Relief to Customers in Georgia, Alabama. AT&T said it is waiving talk, text and data overage charges for any customers in Georgia and...
Korean firm plans $2.5B in new solar panel plants in Georgia
ATLANTA — A South Korean solar panel maker will invest more than $2.5 billion to build factories in Georgia, hiring 2,500 new employees and making components usually manufactured outside the United States, the company announced Wednesday. Qcells, a unit of Hanwha Solutions, will build a new factory in Cartersville...
Severe storms flip cars, tear apart buildings, bring down trees across north Georgia | Live updates
ATLANTA — North Georgia is now under an enhanced risk, Level 3 out of 5, for severe weather for Thursday, Jan. 12. Georgians need to be weather aware as storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph along with the possibility of a few tornadoes. Several counties were...
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
After nearly a year, Georgia’s gas tax is back. Here’s what you need to know.
ATLANTA — It has been nearly a year since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp first suspended the statewide gas tax. At midnight on Tuesday, it is set to go back into effect. The Georgia Legislature passed a bipartisan bill to suspend the gas tax in March 2022, and the governor subsequently signed it.
'He loved his job' | Family heartbroken after Georgia DOT worker dies during storm cleanup in Walker County
GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia family is heartbroken after getting a phone call about the loss of father, son Sean Kornacki who was cleaning up damages from the storm in Walker County Friday. The 40-year-old man worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance department foreman for...
Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address
State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request. Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor. “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DOT employee dies responding to damage, 5-year-old killed by fallen tree during violent storm outbreak
ATLANTA — At least two people in Georgia have died after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes touched down across the state, Thursday afternoon and early evening. Georgia officials from several agencies joined Gov. Brian Kemp from the state Capitol on Friday to provide updates on the damaging storms. During the...
Georgia Gov. says he wants to give taxpayers an income tax refund again… and homeowners a break too
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp spent the morning Wednesday talking to Georgia’s economic leaders about his plans for the coming year. Among his plans is $1 billion in income tax rebates to Georgians over what he calls inflation relief. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. He also...
Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing. Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring...
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $1.1 billion jackpot
ATLANTA — If you played the Mega Millions last night, you weren't a big winner. In fact, no one took home the massive $1.1 billion jackpot. However, in Georgia, a handful off people added some dough to their wallets. Four winners each took home $10,000 with four matches plus...
Brian Kemp promises Georgia residents another tax rebate
Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year. Kemp, who won reelection in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.
'I can't imagine the fear' | GEMA director surveys tornado damage
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Roofs torn off of homes and buildings left in shambles marked where neighborhoods once stood whole -- these are the sights one of Georgia's top emergency managers saw from the sky Friday. "It kind of takes you a second to absorb it all," Director James...
Georgia lawmakers considering ways to deal with cannabis waste
(The Center Square) — Georgia state lawmakers are pondering how the state should regulate the waste generated from the legal manufacturing of cannabis products, including hemp and medical marijuana. Last week, the House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste and Recycling held a two-day hearing to discuss the possibilities, which include composting, additional manufacturing and energy production. "People have asked me, 'well, how did this concept come to be?'" state Rep....
Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money
ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
Kemp to begin second Georgia term with new pay raise pledge
ATLANTA — Georgia's Brian Kemp is scheduled to be sworn in for a second term as governor Thursday, promising across-the-board pay raises for state employees and public school teachers while questions linger about his long-term legacy even as he rides high politically. The Republican plans to use his inaugural...
Metro Atlanta school districts announce closures for Friday after severe weather | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing closures for Friday, Jan. 13, after severe weather moved through Thursday. Here's the list of schools that have announced school closures so far:. Butts County Schools. Butts County Schools said it will be closed Friday due to the inclement weather....
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
$6.6 Billion in Surplus Cash: Is It Possible For Georgians To Have Another One-Time Tax Rebate Now?
The State of Georgia has $6.6 billion in surplus cash and lawmakers are planning to use some of that money to provide a one-time tax rebate for the resident. In August, Governor Brian Kemp approved the $350 for Georgians and hoping that some residents can get another round of stimulus money from the state. In 2022 Georgia has a budget year in June with $6.6 billion and in this 2023 session which is set to start next week, Kemp and lawmakers are manifesting a plan to use the extra funds over $3 billion to give a one-time tax rebate to Georgians. The Lawmakers have not yet announced any specific spending plans for the remaining $3 billion according to 24/7 Wall news.
