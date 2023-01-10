Multiple closures issued due to weather hazards

DRAPER, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Multiple closures have been issued Tuesday as recent weather is impacting the state.

The Dayland Dog Park in Draper will be closed until further notice due to flooding, city officials say.

Updates will reportedly be provided when water has subsided and the park is once again open for public use.

Courtesy of Draper City

Courtesy of Draper City

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reporting a road closure, as SR-31 has been closed from milepost 8 (Fairview side) to milepost 18 (Huntington Reservoir Dam).

Officials say the closure is due to road snow depths in the area.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) is also reporting an avalanche at Bridalveil Falls near SR-189 in Provo Canyon. Police are asking drivers not to stop on the shoulder of the road at this location because it has caused dangerous driving conditions.









ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.