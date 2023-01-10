ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I81Ds_0k9vuqSk00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $576.8 million, according to a press release from the West Virginia Lottery.

The lottery is crediting continued high volumes of play and unmatched numbers for the increasingly large jackpot.

If hit, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to the release.

WVDOH: These 3 bridges on I-79 are getting replaced

Friday’s drawing resulted in five second-tier winners of $1 million, and 115 third-tier winners of at least $10,000.

To play Mega Millions, select five numbers from one to 70 and one Mega Ball number from one to 25.

All tickets for Tuesday’s drawing must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. They can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases non-jackpot prizes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed

The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5ny.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

NEW JERSEY - A $1,000,000 second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey for Friday's drawing. State lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at In & Out Deli on Route 46 in the Morris County town of Ledgewood. There were also three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold that...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WRIC TV

Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia’s favorite fast-food restaurant?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ronald McDonald is loving this study. The Mountain State’s favorite fast-food restaurant is McDonald’s, according to a study by BetSperts. The study says that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A are West Virginia’s second and third favorite fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s is also the favorite in 21 other states. Which includes the Tri-State area. Starbucks […]
GEORGIA STATE
wchstv.com

Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

West Virginia Mountaineer Heritage Season now underway

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A unique seasons that gives hunters an opportunity to target big game is now underway. West Virginia’s four-day Mountaineer Heritage Season for deer, bear and turkey opened on Thursday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 15. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy