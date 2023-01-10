Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
RESTAURANT WEEK: Columbia establishments prepare special dishes for 11-day event
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Any plans for this weekend?. If you’re looking to go out for a nice dinner, there’s plenty of Columbia businesses participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina. It’s an 11-day celebration of hundreds of restaurants in the Palmetto State, including several in downtown Columbia....
Columbia Star
West Columbia is new home of Columbia Children’s Theatre
The City of West Columbia has announced Columbia Children’s Theatre’s move to West Columbia at the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC). Made possible by a public-private partnership with the City of West Columbia and Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT), the move will be effective February 1 with CCT’s after-school classes, summer camps, rehearsals, and administrative services all located at the BLEC. Incorporating cultural arts, tourism, and hospitality as critical components of economic development and creating a cultural center that offers programs for music and the performing arts with outdoor events that activate spaces, especially in the evening, are initiatives identified in the 2018 West Columbia City Council adopted citywide revitalization plans. CCT’s move to West Columbia, in the heart of the city, helps to attain those goals.
abccolumbia.com
Repair work continues at Colony Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Work continues at the Colony Apartments after residents were evacuated the week after Christmas due to lack of heat and water. Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say gas leaks were discovered at the apartments. Officials say 39 apartments are still being assessed while 254 have been...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia, Dominion Energy to host public forum on tree trimming activities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia and Dominion Energy will be hosting a public forum for interested individuals to discuss upcoming tree trimming activities. Representatives from the city and energy company will answer the public’s questions on proper pruning techniques and slated activities for 2023. Topics covered during...
golaurens.com
The Pasture restaurant opens for business in downtown Clinton
Clinton has a unique dining feature now with the opening Wednesday of The Pasture restaurant on North Broad Street. Across from the MS Bailey Municipal Building, The Pasture is owned by Marcus and Fran Cheeks in the former Patriots Kitchen location. Its decor has been unfitted to fit the new owners’ tastes, and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce feted the new business Jan. 10 with a ceremonial grand-opening, ribbon-cutting.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: State Museum hosts Accessibility Morning, plus The Harlem Globetrotters
Columbia, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, the South Carolina State Museum is hosting an accessibility morning Saturday, January 14 from 9-11am. According to the museum, the program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and quieter setting at the museum.
abccolumbia.com
National Parks offering free admission on MLK holiday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The National Park Service is offering free entry to National Parks this MLK Day. It’s one of five days this year where entrance fees will be waived at all 63 national parks in the U.S. including Congaree National Park here in the Midlands. If you...
Introducing Gills Creek Memorial Park coming to Columbia, SC
Explore the plans the City of Forest Acres has for its new Gills Creek Memorial Park.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County offices, drop-off sites closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices and drop-off sites will close Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The County’s C&D Landfill and Lower Richland drop-off facility will return to their regular schedules on Tuesday. Recycling collection and curbside trash will not be affected...
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
abccolumbia.com
Deadly tornados leave destruction across South
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the deadly tornado outbreak across the South, with dozens of twisters leaving a trail of destruction and at least six people dead. Here’s ABC’s Steve Osunsami.
WLTX.com
Over 200 people receive free monthly food from mobile food drive in Sumter
The First Baptist Community Improvement Corporation started in 2019. In partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank, volunteers give out food monthly to anyone in need.
abccolumbia.com
Filing open for District 4 Columbia City Council seat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— City officials say filing is open for a special election to fill the vacant District 4 Council seat. The seat was previously held by the late Joe Taylor who passed away last month. District 4 includes neighborhoods like Heathwood, Kilbourne, and the southern portions of the...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept., Publix to raise money towards Special Olympics
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Public grocery stores in both Lexington and Red Bank to raise money for the SC Law Enforcement Torch run for Special Olympics. Customers can purchase a Special Olympics Torch Run icon by making a donation at...
abccolumbia.com
Walmart to provide free health screenings, immunizations this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Walmart is providing free health screenings to South Carolina residents this weekend during the shopping center’s Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 14. Beginning at 10 a.m and ending at 2 p.m., customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, BMI screenings, vision screenings, and more at select stores.
Do you have trees in your neighborhood that look like this? City of Columbia to hold public forum on utility line tree trimming
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Concerned about the way trees in your area have been trimmed around utility lines? Ever wonder what guidelines the tree trimmers use when doing their work? Here's your chance to find out and to add your input to the conversation. Representatives from the City of Columbia...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Two reminder: Early school dismissals tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Two Schools is reminding parents and students that Jan. 13 will be a half-day. Elementary schools will be dismissed starting at 11 a.m., middle schools at 11:45 a.m. and high schools at 12:30 p.m.
thenewirmonews.com
Locals blast Irmo downtown project
Irmo Town Council came under attack Sunday in an emotional meeting with local residents on plans for a new “Downtown Project” that will require the purchase and development of local properties. The meeting at Macedonia Baptist Church was held to invite input from the community on a plan...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington roadways undergoing utility work tonight
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police Department are urging drivers to stay alert during tonight’s utility work. Officials say lanes are expected to merge around work areas on Augusta Road/US-1 and Sunset Blvd/US-378 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. During that time workers will be installing fiber optic cables.
