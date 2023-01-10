ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Columbia Star

West Columbia is new home of Columbia Children’s Theatre

The City of West Columbia has announced Columbia Children’s Theatre’s move to West Columbia at the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC). Made possible by a public-private partnership with the City of West Columbia and Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT), the move will be effective February 1 with CCT’s after-school classes, summer camps, rehearsals, and administrative services all located at the BLEC. Incorporating cultural arts, tourism, and hospitality as critical components of economic development and creating a cultural center that offers programs for music and the performing arts with outdoor events that activate spaces, especially in the evening, are initiatives identified in the 2018 West Columbia City Council adopted citywide revitalization plans. CCT’s move to West Columbia, in the heart of the city, helps to attain those goals.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Repair work continues at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Work continues at the Colony Apartments after residents were evacuated the week after Christmas due to lack of heat and water. Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say gas leaks were discovered at the apartments. Officials say 39 apartments are still being assessed while 254 have been...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia, Dominion Energy to host public forum on tree trimming activities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia and Dominion Energy will be hosting a public forum for interested individuals to discuss upcoming tree trimming activities. Representatives from the city and energy company will answer the public’s questions on proper pruning techniques and slated activities for 2023. Topics covered during...
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

The Pasture restaurant opens for business in downtown Clinton

Clinton has a unique dining feature now with the opening Wednesday of The Pasture restaurant on North Broad Street. Across from the MS Bailey Municipal Building, The Pasture is owned by Marcus and Fran Cheeks in the former Patriots Kitchen location. Its decor has been unfitted to fit the new owners’ tastes, and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce feted the new business Jan. 10 with a ceremonial grand-opening, ribbon-cutting.
CLINTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: State Museum hosts Accessibility Morning, plus The Harlem Globetrotters

Columbia, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, the South Carolina State Museum is hosting an accessibility morning Saturday, January 14 from 9-11am. According to the museum, the program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and quieter setting at the museum.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

National Parks offering free admission on MLK holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The National Park Service is offering free entry to National Parks this MLK Day. It’s one of five days this year where entrance fees will be waived at all 63 national parks in the U.S. including Congaree National Park here in the Midlands. If you...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County offices, drop-off sites closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices and drop-off sites will close Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The County’s C&D Landfill and Lower Richland drop-off facility will return to their regular schedules on Tuesday. Recycling collection and curbside trash will not be affected...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deadly tornados leave destruction across South

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Now to the deadly tornado outbreak across the South, with dozens of twisters leaving a trail of destruction and at least six people dead. Here’s ABC’s Steve Osunsami.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Filing open for District 4 Columbia City Council seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— City officials say filing is open for a special election to fill the vacant District 4 Council seat. The seat was previously held by the late Joe Taylor who passed away last month. District 4 includes neighborhoods like Heathwood, Kilbourne, and the southern portions of the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Walmart to provide free health screenings, immunizations this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Walmart is providing free health screenings to South Carolina residents this weekend during the shopping center’s Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 14. Beginning at 10 a.m and ending at 2 p.m., customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, BMI screenings, vision screenings, and more at select stores.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Locals blast Irmo downtown project

Irmo Town Council came under attack Sunday in an emotional meeting with local residents on plans for a new “Downtown Project” that will require the purchase and development of local properties. The meeting at Macedonia Baptist Church was held to invite input from the community on a plan...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington roadways undergoing utility work tonight

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police Department are urging drivers to stay alert during tonight’s utility work. Officials say lanes are expected to merge around work areas on Augusta Road/US-1 and Sunset Blvd/US-378 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. During that time workers will be installing fiber optic cables.
LEXINGTON, SC

