Detroit News
WDIV meteorologist Paul Gross to retire after 40-year career
Longtime weather expert Paul Gross will soon wrap up his 40-year career at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). The station announced Gross’ retirement Friday, and also noted that he would become WDIV’s first “Meteorologist Emeritus,” meaning he will be a part of the staff forever. It’s a way to recognize his contribution over the years and his commitment to keeping viewers informed so they can stay safe.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from University Liggett at Detroit Country Day in Metro League hockey action
Detroit Country Day defeated Grosse Pointe University Liggett 6-3 in the Metro League match-up played on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at the Southfield Ice Arena.
The Oakland Press
Importance of life-saving AEDs demonstrated at Macomb County school
Every second counts when someone experiences sudden cardiac arrest — as football fans learned last week when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a standard hit to the chest. Memphis Community Schools coaches demonstrated this Wednesday. “They were great,” said Jen Shea, manager of...
Detroit Athletic Club member, avid swimmer, dies in pool while doing laps
A 57-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man died Sunday while swimming laps at the Detroit Athletic Club, and the organization is investigating what happened. Victor Judnic, a club member, was vice president of engineering firm HNTB, a Lawrence Technological University instructor and a former Michigan Department of Transportation employee, his online death notice said. He also was an avid swimmer, runner, biker and skier. ...
The Oakland Press
Fast start pushes Country Day past Liggett in key Metro East battle
SOUTHFIELD — The Detroit Country Day Yellowjackets started fast and went on to defeat the Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett Knights 6-3 in a key Metro East battle Friday night. Country Day scored on the opening shift of the game when Clay Spencer got loose in transition down the...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from South Lyon at South Lyon East girls basketball in LVC action
South Lyon East stayed tied for the Lakes Valley Conference lead with a 45-36 win over cross-town rival South Lyon on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, but the Cougars had to rally from seven points down to get the win.
wdet.org
Newly-elected Michigan school board president Pamela Pugh wants to close education gaps for students
Democrat Pamela Pugh was elected as president of the Michigan school board earlier this week. The public health expert and environmental health consultant was first elected to the board in 2014, and was most recently its vice president. Pugh joined Detroit Today to discuss how she would work closely with...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Birmingham Brother Rice at Detroit Catholic Central boys basketball
Birmingham Brother Rice paid back the only team that beat them twice last season, Novi Detroit Catholic Central, with a 67-52 win in the first Catholic League Central Division regular-season meeting between the two on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Former Royal Oak Mayor Jim Ellison named Oakland County chief of Older Adult Services
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Royal Oak's former mayor and state Rep. Jim Ellison will become Oakland County's new chief of Older Adult Services, county officials announced Thursday.In the position that Coulter introduced in the 2023 budget, Ellison will coordinate and help expand and improve the services the county provides to older residents. He also will be working with the county's Senior Advisory Council and the Board of Commissioner's Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee."We have an aging population in Oakland County that has a wide range of needs. I want to make sure that all of the county's older residents...
Detroit businesswoman Gretchen Carhartt Valade leaves behind a symphony of accomplishments
Heaven just got more interesting and no doubt a little jazzier with the arrival of Gretchen Carhartt Valade, of Carhartt family fame, who died Dec. 30 at the age of 97. Known as “the Angel of Jazz,” the beloved mother, grandmother, executive and philanthropist leaves a symphony of accomplishments behind.
Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool
A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
The Oakland Press
Kinne’s pin caps off Lake Orion comeback over Bloomfield Hills in OAA Red battle
ROCHESTER HILLS — Lake Orion nearly dug itself a hole it couldn’t climb out of in Wednesday’s OAA Red tri-meet at Stoney Creek High School. The Dragons lost six of their first seven matches in the night’s opener against Bloomfield Hills and trailed the Black Hawks, 29-6. Even after Raymond Lucero slowed the bleeding with a pin of Bloomfield Hills’ Seven Hannah at 150 pounds, Lake Orion found itself trailing by 23 again when Garrett Jansen answered with a fall of his own for the Black Hawks.
The Oakland Press
New Meadow Brook Theatre production ‘celebrates women’s lives’
In Meadow Brook Theatre’s production of “Birthday Club,” five women meet at yoga class and form a club that ends up as a support group and a reason to party. Each has a different personality and background, but they seem to gel together. Written by Phil Olson,...
The Oakland Press
Madison grinds ‘til the end, knocks off Port Huron in OT
MADISON HEIGHTS — Madison Heights Madison hasn’t had a problem putting the ball in the basket this season. The Eagles had scored 50 or more points in seven of their nine previous games heading into Thursday night’s Macomb Area Conference Silver matchup with Port Huron. But...
The Oakland Press
Brother Rice doesn’t let its guard down against rival CC, setting up showdown with OLSM
NOVI — You cannot let your guard down for an instant, if you play in the Catholic League’s Central Division. That’s doubly true when you’re playing your arch-rival, on the road, and that rival can score in bunches, in an instant. So when his team was...
Interesting Enough: County Home To Hell Is Michigan’s Wealthiest
Just south of Fenton and Linden in Genesee County, you cross over into Michigan's wealthiest county, Livingston. Most people think of Oakland County as the richest, but no. How does Livingston County beat Oakland County, MIchigan in wealth?. Livingston County's median household income is $88,908 while Oakland County's median income...
The Oakland Press
Lassan leads Cougars’s fourth-quarter rally to continue East’s mastery of rival South Lyon
SOUTH LYON — As friendly as she is with many of the members of the South Lyon team from travel ball, and with all due respect, there was no way that Anna Lassan was going to let her South Lyon East team lose to THAT squad. Not this time.
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson student suspended after making threat about teacher
A Livonia Stevenson student is on suspension after making a threat about a teacher. According to an email sent to district staff and students Tuesday, Livonia Superintendent Andrea Oquist said the student, a male, is awaiting a disciplinary hearing. "On the last day before break, a student reported to school...
VIDEO: Gym erupts after Canton High senior hits game-winning shot
It’s a shot that may just go down in Canton High School’s history. Canton High School senior Omar Suleiman hit a running half-court shot during a game vs Salem High School.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar this weekend
• “The Simon & Garfunkel Story”: March 18, Music Hall, Detroit, www.BroadwayinDetroit.com, $34+. • Comedian Trevor Noah: Second show added-Oct. 27, Fox Theatre, Detroit, (also Oct. 26), ticket prices vary. • David Foster and Katharine McPhee: Nov. 2, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Warren. Tickets prices vary, visit www.andiamoshowroom.com or...
