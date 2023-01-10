ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

WDIV meteorologist Paul Gross to retire after 40-year career

Longtime weather expert Paul Gross will soon wrap up his 40-year career at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). The station announced Gross’ retirement Friday, and also noted that he would become WDIV’s first “Meteorologist Emeritus,” meaning he will be a part of the staff forever. It’s a way to recognize his contribution over the years and his commitment to keeping viewers informed so they can stay safe.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Importance of life-saving AEDs demonstrated at Macomb County school

Every second counts when someone experiences sudden cardiac arrest — as football fans learned last week when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after taking a standard hit to the chest. Memphis Community Schools coaches demonstrated this Wednesday. “They were great,” said Jen Shea, manager of...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Athletic Club member, avid swimmer, dies in pool while doing laps

A 57-year-old Grosse Pointe Woods man died Sunday while swimming laps at the Detroit Athletic Club, and the organization is investigating what happened. Victor Judnic, a club member, was vice president of engineering firm HNTB, a Lawrence Technological University instructor and a former Michigan Department of Transportation employee, his online death notice said. He also was an avid swimmer, runner, biker and skier. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Fast start pushes Country Day past Liggett in key Metro East battle

SOUTHFIELD — The Detroit Country Day Yellowjackets started fast and went on to defeat the Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett Knights 6-3 in a key Metro East battle Friday night. Country Day scored on the opening shift of the game when Clay Spencer got loose in transition down the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Royal Oak Mayor Jim Ellison named Oakland County chief of Older Adult Services

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Royal Oak's former mayor and state Rep. Jim Ellison will become Oakland County's new chief of Older Adult Services, county officials announced Thursday.In the position that Coulter introduced in the 2023 budget, Ellison will coordinate and help expand and improve the services the county provides to older residents. He also will be working with the county's Senior Advisory Council and the Board of Commissioner's Healthy Aging Ad Hoc Committee."We have an aging population in Oakland County that has a wide range of needs. I want to make sure that all of the county's older residents...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Axios Detroit

Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool

A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Kinne’s pin caps off Lake Orion comeback over Bloomfield Hills in OAA Red battle

ROCHESTER HILLS —‌ Lake Orion nearly dug itself a hole it couldn’t climb out of in Wednesday’s OAA Red tri-meet at Stoney Creek High School. The Dragons lost six of their first seven matches in the night’s opener against Bloomfield Hills and trailed the Black Hawks, 29-6. Even after Raymond Lucero slowed the bleeding with a pin of Bloomfield Hills’ Seven Hannah at 150 pounds, Lake Orion found itself trailing by 23 again when Garrett Jansen answered with a fall of his own for the Black Hawks.
LAKE ORION, MI
The Oakland Press

Madison grinds ‘til the end, knocks off Port Huron in OT

MADISON HEIGHTS —‌ Madison Heights Madison hasn’t had a problem putting the ball in the basket this season. The Eagles had scored 50 or more points in seven of their nine previous games heading into Thursday night’s Macomb Area Conference Silver matchup with Port Huron. But...
PORT HURON, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia Stevenson student suspended after making threat about teacher

A Livonia Stevenson student is on suspension after making a threat about a teacher. According to an email sent to district staff and students Tuesday, Livonia Superintendent Andrea Oquist said the student, a male, is awaiting a disciplinary hearing. "On the last day before break, a student reported to school...
LIVONIA, MI
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment calendar this weekend

• “The Simon & Garfunkel Story”: March 18, Music Hall, Detroit, www.BroadwayinDetroit.com, $34+. • Comedian Trevor Noah: Second show added-Oct. 27, Fox Theatre, Detroit, (also Oct. 26), ticket prices vary. • David Foster and Katharine McPhee: Nov. 2, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Warren. Tickets prices vary, visit www.andiamoshowroom.com or...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy