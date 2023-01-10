ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

15 citations in bicycle, pedestrian safety operation in Fresno

By Marcela Chavez
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno Police Department officials announced Tuesday that they issued 15 citations for violations during the first 2023 bicycle and pedestrian safety operation.

Authorities say, 15 citations were issued on Monday for violations including:

  • Fail to stop for a red traffic signal
  • Lights required during darkness
  • Driving without a license

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over 0.8 blood alcohol content, police added. The operation started at 12 noon and ended at 10:00 p.m.; in total 18 drivers were contacted.

The Fresno Police Department will hold another bicycle and pedestrian operation in February.

Officials say road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Some of the actions drivers and pedestrians can put into practice to reduce the risk of getting injured or in a crash include:

Pedestrians:

  • Be predictable and use crosswalks when available
  • Take notice of approaching vehicles and be careful
  • Do not walk or run into the path of a vehicle. At 30 mph, a driver will need at least 90 feet to stop
  • Be visible. Make it easy for drivers to see you. Wear light colors, and reflective material, and carry a flashlight, especially at dawn, dusk, or at night
  • Be extra careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night when is harder to see, or when crossing busier streets with more lanes and higher speed limits

Drivers:

  • Follow the speed limit and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks
  • Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn
  • Never drive impaired

Bicyclists:

  • Obey traffic laws, use hand signals, use lights at night (front white light and rear red reflector), and wear a helmet
  • Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle
  • Avoid the ‘door zone’ and do not ride too close to parked cars
  • If there is a bike lane, use it, unless making a left turn, passing, or approaching a place where a right turn is allowed
  • Yield to pedestrians. Bicyclists must yield the right of way to pedestrians within marked crosswalks or within unmarked crosswalks at intersections
