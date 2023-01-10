Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ridgefield resident John Scott Moriarty, 52, has died
John Scott Moriarty, 52, of Ridgefield, died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. John was the loving husband of Lori (Neill) Moriarty and beloved father of Molly and Brendan Moriarty. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield.
FREE Movie Weekends Kick Off at Edmond Town Hall (Thanks to Ingersoll Auto!)
The first free movie weekend of the year starts today thanks to Ingersoll Auto of Danbury!. Find out what's on screen January 13-15 on Edmond Town Hall website. And... mark your calendars for February and March free movies!. Thanks to Ingersoll Auto for their generous sponsorship!
Hearts Break As Essex Equestrian Center Shutters
Essex Equestrian Center broke many hearts and stirred as many fond memories when it closed last month. Built in the early 1900s, it was family owned and operated over the last 20 years,. The announcement of the closing sparked hundreds of comments on Facebook lamenting the loss of the popular...
Pet of the Week: Lady!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is the majestic one-year-old white cat named Lady. While all cats have hypnotic eyes, Lady’s are a bit different, as they’re two different colors. Turkish folklore suggests that cats like Lady have one green eye as the lake and one eye blue as the sky.
Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter
Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing. A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time. Originally in April, he needed a...
Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
Ridgefield resident Jessica Hay initiated into University of Richmond Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, National Leadership Honor Society
Jessica Hay, a native of Ridgefield, was recently initiated into the University of Richmond Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in...
Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
Connecticut Dental Hygienist Saves Stranger’s Life
Linda Irwin, RDH, a dental hygienist in Middletown, Connecticut, was enjoying dinner out in Farmington when she noticed another diner fall out of his chair. The diner was 68-year-old Larry Friel, who was eating with friends in the restaurant when his heart stopped. Irwin leapt into action and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Friel, keeping his heart pumping until emergency medical team members arrived—essentially saving his life. Irwin visited Friel in the hospital during his recovery and the two have become friends. Both Irwin and Friel are now speaking out about the importance of learning CPR and its role in saving lives. Click here to read more.
Connecticut Audubon Society acquires Stratford Point, a haven for hundreds of birds
The Connecticut Audubon Society is celebrating its acquisition of the Stratford Point preserve. More than 300 different bird species have been recorded at the 28-acre coastal habitat, which sits on a peninsula in Stratford jutting into Long Island Sound and the mouth of the Housatonic River estuary. Birds spotted there include the snowy owl, white-tailed kite and purple martin, according to the conservation group.
Preview: Greer Fredericks is Coming Back to Norwalk to Open "Greer Southern Table"
At the tail end of December, I woke up to a text message from Greer Fredericks saying she’s coming back to Norwalk to open a southern themed restaurant. That style of cuisine in a sit-down restaurant setting is something I’ve thought this area has had a need for ever since Fredericks closed Peaches Southern Pub & Juke Joint in March 2020.
Southbury celebrates 350 years of community, culture and history
The Town of Southbury is holding a year-long series of events and activities to celebrate 350 years of community, culture and history (1673-2023), aimed at highlighting the past and progress of the one and only Southbury. “We want the entire community to be involved,” said First Selectman, Jeffrey Manville. “By...
Meet Ridgefield Historical Society Intern, Antonia ten Holder
It's January. The days are long yet short, and the prospect of spring is still many months away. But at the Ridgefield Historical Society, there is a definite energy and light. And we know where it comes from — our college intern, Antonia ten Holder. Take a moment to meet her.
Alma Cocina Latina Opens in Norwalk With Delicious Nuevo-Latino Soul Food
Alma Cocina brings soul to Norwalk’s Wall Street area. I recently had the opportunity to visit the newly opened Alma Bistro. Just a couple of weeks old, this Latin-fusion eatery features delicious Nuevo-Latino soul food with an upscale twist and promises to be the darling of the Norwalk restaurant scene.
ACE FREHLEY's Former Connecticut Residence Available To Rent On Airbnb
Live like a rock star! Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley's former residence in Wilton, Connecticut, is available to rent on Airbnb. Hosted by Evan & Maria, the listing for the rental states: Welcome to the former residence of Ace Frehley of the iconic band KISS. Cross through iron gates, over a stone bridge and up a circular driveway with garden pond and waterfall and arrive at this 6400 sf 4 bedroom home. Situated across from a 70 acre private farm w/ accessible hiking trails, makes this a perfect escape. Akin to something out of a magazine, this breathtaking home offers wide open spaces, lots of glass & light. Come record in the restored studio, if you'd like."
‘Big Change’ Announced for the 2023 Meriden Daffodil Festival
You're already looking forward to the 2023 fairs and festivals around Connecticut, and it's only January 11th, admit it. I have some bad news for mid-state Connecticut residents, you'll have to wait a little longer for the Meriden Daffodil Festival in 2023. I've seen announcements over the past week about...
Greenwich resident crowned World Poker Tournament Champion
Greenwich’s Stephen Song won the World Poker Tournament Prime Championship Monday, December 19 for $712,650 beating 5,429 players. It seems there might be some good luck charm element attached to each of his parents. His mother, Anna from Greenwich witnessed Stephen’s win on her first time watching her son play live. “Its been incredible. I couldn’t script it better. My dad was able to witness me winning my first WSOP bracelet and that was his first time watching me play” Song said. My mom gets to see me win the WPT Championship and that’s the first time she’s able to see me play. Its just unreal”
Info session about possible resettling of an Afghan family in Ridgefield
Afghan Family Relief on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Commons Room at FCC. The First Congregational Church of Ridgefield will be holding an informational session about the possible resettling of an Afghan family in Ridgefield. Michael Rettger, who was the co-leader of the resettlement group for the Syrian family,...
Here’s What a New England Family Did When They Found a Bear Under the Deck
Happy New Year! You just found a hibernating black bear under the deck of your house. What the hell do you do?. I know, I know: DON’T WAKE IT UP! Obviously. This isn’t a hypothetical, though. This happened to a family in Plainville, Connecticut back on December 30. Boston.com had the story, and it’s pretty wild:
Red Cross helps New Milford family after fire on Cornwall Drive
The American Red Cross is helping one family – one adult – after a fire today on Cornwall Drive, New Milford. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the family's immediate needs. Responders included: Jim Murdy, Art Zbrozek, Brianna Davis, Art Hopkins and Tom Coghlan. The Red Cross...
