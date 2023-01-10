Two people were injured when a driver crashed into an Amish horse-drawn buggy in Otter Tail County on Wednesday. The incident just before 11 a.m. saw a 42-year-old woman from Deer Creek driving a Ford Explorer SUV on County Hwy 50 when she crested a hill only to see the buggy at the bottom of the slope going the same direction.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO