kvrr.com
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
voiceofalexandria.com
Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
Two injured as driver crashes into Amish horse-drawn buggy
Two people were injured when a driver crashed into an Amish horse-drawn buggy in Otter Tail County on Wednesday. The incident just before 11 a.m. saw a 42-year-old woman from Deer Creek driving a Ford Explorer SUV on County Hwy 50 when she crested a hill only to see the buggy at the bottom of the slope going the same direction.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man who died after snowmobile broke through the ice identified
OTTERTAIL, MN - The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died when the snowmobile he was riding on went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake. He was 64-year old Scott Simdorn of Ottertail. Two snowmobiles and an ATV all broke through the ice Saturday night....
fergusnow.com
Fergus Falls Fire Department Respond to Early Morning Fire
Just after midnight, Tuesday morning, the Fergus Falls Fire Department responded to a residential home fire at 736 Oak Trail. The neighbors who called 911 described a sound that resembled an explosion and visible fire. When Fergus Falls Police and Fire Department arrived, there was flames showing from the front...
