ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottertail, MN

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man who died after snowmobile broke through the ice identified

OTTERTAIL, MN - The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died when the snowmobile he was riding on went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake. He was 64-year old Scott Simdorn of Ottertail. Two snowmobiles and an ATV all broke through the ice Saturday night....
OTTERTAIL, MN
fergusnow.com

Fergus Falls Fire Department Respond to Early Morning Fire

Just after midnight, Tuesday morning, the Fergus Falls Fire Department responded to a residential home fire at 736 Oak Trail. The neighbors who called 911 described a sound that resembled an explosion and visible fire. When Fergus Falls Police and Fire Department arrived, there was flames showing from the front...
FERGUS FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy