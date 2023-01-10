ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBY

POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms

EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old man is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter he helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Volunteers form 'frog taxi' in Northwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — You've heard of Uber and Lyft, but what about the "frog taxi?" This is an actual thing, and it's just as strange as it sounds. The Oregon Zoo says this is the time of year when red-legged frogs are on the move, going from Forest Park, where they live, to the Harborton wetlands, where they breed.
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Oregon Gov. Kotek lays out ambitious plan to tackle homelessness, signs orders

SALEM, Ore. — Tina Kotek, in her first full day in office as Oregon’s 39th governor Tuesday, signed three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s housing and homelessness crisis and again requested lawmakers approve $130 million in funds early in this year’s legislative session to help start the process of getting thousands of homeless people off the streets.
SALEM, OR
KCBY

High avalanche danger for Mt. Hood's back country

PORTLAND, Ore. — GOVT. CAMP, Ore. – Mount Hood faces "dangerous avalanche conditions" in backcountry areas Thursday, the Northwest Avalanche Center said, adding that “your best bet will be to avoid all slopes greater than 35 degrees.”. The Northwest Avalanche Center said Mount Hood is facing high...
PORTLAND, OR

