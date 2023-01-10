Read full article on original website
KCBY
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
KCBY
Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old man is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter he helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
KCBY
Drunken driver that killed four people in a Salem homeless camp sentenced
SALEM, Ore. — The man who drove through a Salem homeless camp and killed four people was sentenced to over 25 years in prison. Enrique Rodriguez Jr.,25, admitted that he was drunk when he crashed into the camp in March 2022. In Oregon, a person is considered intoxicated if...
KCBY
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
KCBY
Man in custody runs away from Marion County transition center, gets into waiting car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies are searching for a 34-year-old Adult in Custody who ran away from a transition center in the Salem area on Tuesday and got into a waiting car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Helmke was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. when he ran to a waiting tan car that drove off east on Aumsville Highway Southeast.
KCBY
Volunteers form 'frog taxi' in Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — You've heard of Uber and Lyft, but what about the "frog taxi?" This is an actual thing, and it's just as strange as it sounds. The Oregon Zoo says this is the time of year when red-legged frogs are on the move, going from Forest Park, where they live, to the Harborton wetlands, where they breed.
KCBY
Oregon Gov. Kotek lays out ambitious plan to tackle homelessness, signs orders
SALEM, Ore. — Tina Kotek, in her first full day in office as Oregon’s 39th governor Tuesday, signed three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s housing and homelessness crisis and again requested lawmakers approve $130 million in funds early in this year’s legislative session to help start the process of getting thousands of homeless people off the streets.
KCBY
One fatality in three vehicle crash at Marion County intersection
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in a three vehicle crash on Hwy 214 at the intersection with Downs Rd NE in Marion County Wednesday, the Oregon State Police reported in a news release. At about 9:40 a.m., 19-year-old Diceon M. Macias of Salem, driving a Honda...
KCBY
Lifetime movie about Nancy Crampton-Brophy, convicted of murdering chef husband, airs Sat.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The story of a self-published romance novelist who was found guilty of killing her husband at the Oregon Culinary Institute back in 2018 has been made into a Lifetime movie, which is set to debut this weekend. Nancy Crampton-Brophy was convicted in May of last year...
KCBY
High avalanche danger for Mt. Hood's back country
PORTLAND, Ore. — GOVT. CAMP, Ore. – Mount Hood faces "dangerous avalanche conditions" in backcountry areas Thursday, the Northwest Avalanche Center said, adding that “your best bet will be to avoid all slopes greater than 35 degrees.”. The Northwest Avalanche Center said Mount Hood is facing high...
