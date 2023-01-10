Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Donaroma’s faces eviction from airport business park
Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping Services, owned by Edgartown select board chair Michael Donaroma, in the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Business Park may be facing eviction. During the Thursday afternoon airport commission meeting, airport director Geoff Freeman shared the various issues they have had with Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping. Multiple tenants had issues, such as business requirement negligence, inactivity, or a lack of insurance. Airport property manager Kevin Brennan had to work over several years to get things in order, according to Freeman.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Land Bank solidifies camping ban
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission unanimously solidified the conditional camping ban on its properties during a Monday afternoon meeting, after the second reading of the recommended policy. At a December meeting, the commission voted not to allow camping on its properties during the first reading of the policy,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Board overruled investigator’s Santon findings
Tisbury’s select board had an opportunity to be rid of a problem officer half a year before he was let go from the department. Instead of using the opportunity, the board opted to second guess a private investigator and let the officer off with a suspension. Executive session minutes released following an Open Meeting Law (OML) complaint lodged by The Times, and after an order from the Massachusetts attorney general’s office, show the Town of Tisbury hired private investigator Arthur Parker, a retired police chief, to investigate an incident where an unattended arrestee tried to kill herself in a Tisbury Police cruiser. Parker’s 45 page report, which had previously been obtained by The Times, shows that Tisbury Police officer Mark Santon arrested a female motorist on Jan. 27, 2017, following a minor accident, He made the arrest on charges of operating without a license and “failure to use care in backing.” Santon handcuffed the woman with assistance from officer Jeremie Rogers. Santon then transported the woman to the Dukes County jail. Per the report, Santon left the woman alone in the cruiser and entered the jail to secure his sidearm and do paperwork. While he was inside, the woman freed one of her hands, according to the report, and used the drawstring of her hoodie to try to strangle herself. She was later saved after a corrections lieutenant cut the cord from her neck and Edgartown police and EMS came to her aid. Her ability to free her hand, Parker alleged, was due to improper handcuffing.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury select board candidates share their thoughts
On Jan. 24, Tisbury will hold a special election in order to find someone to complete the term of Larry Gomez, who has resigned from the select board for health reasons. On May 9, the seat will be up for election again, for a full three-year term. The four candidates...
