Tisbury’s select board had an opportunity to be rid of a problem officer half a year before he was let go from the department. Instead of using the opportunity, the board opted to second guess a private investigator and let the officer off with a suspension. Executive session minutes released following an Open Meeting Law (OML) complaint lodged by The Times, and after an order from the Massachusetts attorney general’s office, show the Town of Tisbury hired private investigator Arthur Parker, a retired police chief, to investigate an incident where an unattended arrestee tried to kill herself in a Tisbury Police cruiser. Parker’s 45 page report, which had previously been obtained by The Times, shows that Tisbury Police officer Mark Santon arrested a female motorist on Jan. 27, 2017, following a minor accident, He made the arrest on charges of operating without a license and “failure to use care in backing.” Santon handcuffed the woman with assistance from officer Jeremie Rogers. Santon then transported the woman to the Dukes County jail. Per the report, Santon left the woman alone in the cruiser and entered the jail to secure his sidearm and do paperwork. While he was inside, the woman freed one of her hands, according to the report, and used the drawstring of her hoodie to try to strangle herself. She was later saved after a corrections lieutenant cut the cord from her neck and Edgartown police and EMS came to her aid. Her ability to free her hand, Parker alleged, was due to improper handcuffing.

