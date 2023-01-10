ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHfAO_0k9vseu000

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Hidalgo County reported 10 deaths related to COVID-19 across the past three days.

Additionally, the county reported 940 new cases during that same time period, between Jan. 6 and 9. Of the 940 were 342 confirmed and 598 probable cases.

COVID-19 cases back in the thousands after holidays

This raises the total number of cases in Hidalgo County to 259,775 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, there were 107 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals with COVID-19. Of the 107 are 91 adults and 16 children. There were also 19 adults in the ICU with COVID-19.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 6

Elvira Urbina
3d ago

The COVID cases are going up, I've been in the hospital since January 1st and the hospital is filling up with cases. Just on the floor my mother is on, it has 7 cases and every floor has more. This hospital that we are at is running out of beds.

Reply(1)
4
Related
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Pfizer, Moderna could soon charge for vaccines, boosters

COVID vaccines and boosters could start costing people more than $100. Vaccine maker Moderna said once their government contract ends, it is considering charging between $110 and $130 per dose. The Biden Administration announced last year that the federal government would no longer be paying for the vaccines. This comes...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting

Six people who were arrested last year in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown McAllen last October were indicted Tuesday. Alejandro Gomez of Donna: Joel Gonzalez Jr. of Donna; Naila Reyes of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez of Alamo and Humberto Ojeda Jr. of Donna, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting that killed 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna.
MCALLEN, TX
firefighternation.com

Weslaco (TX) Probes Whether Fire Department Resources Used to Fill Private Pool

Jan. 12—Allegations are swirling in Weslaco that fire department resources were improperly used to fill a private swimming pool. According to the claims, Weslaco Fire Department personnel and equipment were used to fill the pool sometime in December. City officials confirmed late last week that an investigation is indeed...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican national sentenced for harboring migrants in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican man illegally residing in San Benito has been sentenced to federal prison for harboring undocumented individuals among other convictions, federal prosecutors said. Early Thursday, Garcia-Torres was ordered to serve 48 months in federal prison. Due to his immigration status, Garcia-Torres is expected to be deported following his imprisonment, […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police spotlight efforts against human trafficking in the Valley

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. And the Pharr Police Department is teaming up with two agencies to provide discussions on identifying and preventing human trafficking. According to a news release from the Pharr Police Department, Refugee Services of South Texas and BCFS HHS Common Thread is providing this information […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Mata sentenced for deadly 2020 stabbing in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo man was sentenced to state jail in connection to a deadly 2020 stabbing. Cornelio Mata Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of capital murder by terror threat/other felony, according to Hidalgo County records. An indictment charged Mata with fatally […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Man Arrested In Brownsville After More Than $900K In Cash Found In Vehicle

A man is under investigation after trying to cross into Mexico with over 900-thousand dollars in unreported U.S. currency. The 21-year-old suspect was stopped for a routine inspection on the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge on Tuesday. A search found several vacuum-sealed bundles of currency hidden inside the vehicle. He’s...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Government Technology

Over 21,000 Victims Fear Theft After San Benito Schools Hack

(TNS) — Like thousands of residents here, Ida Rodriguez is concerned a cyber attack on the San Benito school district's technology network could lead to the theft of her savings. On Dec. 30, district officials mailed out more than 21,653 letters to employees and former employees along with students...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD: Teen hospitalized from overnight shooting, in critical condition

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue. Police told ValleyCentral that a 15-year-old female was found lying in the street. She was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition. An investigation is underway and police are asking if anyone has any information […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB lowers to Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has gone back down to Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan after five months of being in Stage 2. Stage 2 of the plan began July 29, when the country’s combined water ownership at the Amistad and Falcon International Reservoirs dipped below 25% capacity. BPUB […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Under 100 migrants living at Anzalduas Park in Mission

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The number of migrants living at Anzalduas Park near Mission and Granjeno continues to fluctuate and so does the number of COVID-19 cases among them. McAllen city officials have released numbers on the situation. City leaders say there are fewer than 100 migrants living at the park but numbers are expected to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Pharr woman sentenced after caught trafficking cocaine with husband

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman was sentenced to federal prison after she was caught trafficking cocaine with her husband, authorities said. Idalia Guzman, 47, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to her role in a cross-state cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD respond to accident involving school bus

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating an auto accident that happened Thursday afternoon involving an Edinburg CISD school bus. Authorities responded to the intersection of Canton Road and 24th Street around 2 p.m., according to a press release from the City of Edinburg. Upon arrival, officers observed an Edinburg CISD school bus and […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy