LSU Health Shreveport Receives Continued Accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education

On January 12, 2023, surrounded by family, our sweet gracious mother peacefully left her earthly body to rejoice with Daddy and Jesus in heaven. Jane Thompson Peterson was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, musician and friend, and was generous with her love, time and talents with family and friends for her 87 years on earth. Born to Parker Thompson and Mary Lou Hollace McAnally Thompson in Winnfield, Louisiana on December 22, 1935, Jane graduated in 1953 from Winnfield High School, where she played saxophone and served as drum major of the marching band. Her musical abilities continued to grow when she attended Centenary College, singing in the world-famous Centenary College Choir, with whom she performed regularly, including their two tours in the far east to perform for American troops. She graduated with a B.S. in Education in 1957 and promptly married her college sweetheart, Dr. Douglas Peterson on July 7, 1957.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO