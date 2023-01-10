LSU Health Shreveport Receives Continued Accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education

Read full article on original website
Bossier City Police Corporal receives national certification for emergency management training
Today, Bossier City Police Cpl. George Fanning received a national certification for extensive emergency management training and experience in response to multiple types of natural and other disasters. Col. Gene Barattini, Military Emergency Management Academy State Director, presented Cpl. Fanning with the Military Emergency Management Specialist (MEMS) badge, the first...
Harold “Jay” Clinton Bennett, Jr.
Harold “Jay” Clinton Bennett, Jr. Harold “Jay” Clinton Bennett, Jr., 70, of Bossier City went to be with the LORD on January 11, 2023. Jay was born in Harrisonburg, VA and grew up in Valparaiso, IN where he graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1970. Jay moved to the Shreveport-Bossier community in 1973 to begin a 45 year career in mechanical engineering.
Jane Thompson Peterson
On January 12, 2023, surrounded by family, our sweet gracious mother peacefully left her earthly body to rejoice with Daddy and Jesus in heaven. Jane Thompson Peterson was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, musician and friend, and was generous with her love, time and talents with family and friends for her 87 years on earth. Born to Parker Thompson and Mary Lou Hollace McAnally Thompson in Winnfield, Louisiana on December 22, 1935, Jane graduated in 1953 from Winnfield High School, where she played saxophone and served as drum major of the marching band. Her musical abilities continued to grow when she attended Centenary College, singing in the world-famous Centenary College Choir, with whom she performed regularly, including their two tours in the far east to perform for American troops. She graduated with a B.S. in Education in 1957 and promptly married her college sweetheart, Dr. Douglas Peterson on July 7, 1957.
BPCC BRINGS THE 22ND ANNUAL ANIMATION SHOW OF SHOWS TO SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER
Bossier Parish Community College’s Division of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences will host a screening of the 22nd Annual Animation Show of Shows, a collection of global award winning animated short films produced by Acme Filmworks, Inc. The screening will take place on Jan. 27 in the Stephen W....
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY OFFERS PREVIEW OF WHAT’S NEW FOR 2023
From a new destination brand to enhanced attractions and hotel renovations, Shreveport-Bossier City, LA is looking forward to an exciting 2023 with expanded offerings for visitors and residents alike. A packed calendar of events is also in the mix and can be found at https://www.sbfunguide.com. Here’s a sampling of what’s...
SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY CELEBRATES WINNIE THE POOH JANUARY 18
Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish will celebrate America’s favorite, honey-loving bear, Winnie the Pooh, on Wednesday, January 18 in observance of National Winnie the Pooh Day. The holiday commemorates the birthday of author A.A. Milne, who first brought tales of Winnie the Pooh to life in 1926. Throughout the day, Shreve Memorial Library branches will entertain and delight children of all ages with Winnie the Pooh-themed story times, crafts, movie screenings and loads of Hundred Acre Wood fun.
Ramp for Beckham
On Wednesday, January 11, seven Bossier Sheriff’s Deputies and five volunteers from the Shreveport. District UMC Wheelchair Ramp Ministry came together to help a retired Bossier Sheriff’s deputy who was having trouble getting in and out of his home. The 12-man crew of deputies and volunteers arrived at...
MARDI GRAS SEASON COMING TO SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY
Louisiana’s Shreveport-Bossier City region is preparing to kick-off the 2023 Mardi Gras season with events scheduled Jan. 16 – Feb. 21, 2023. From family-friendly parades and entertainment to balls and parties, visitors and residents alike will find a variety of Mardi Gras fun to experience. “We absolutely love...
BCPD searching for runaway teen
The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who ran away from her home. 16-year-old Mariah Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, located in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022. Venious is currently 6-7 months pregnant...
Men’s college basketball: BPCC gets second conference victory
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated Lamar State College-Port Arthur 84-73 Wednesday in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium. BPCC improved to 10-6 overall and 2-5 in Region XIV. Lamar State dropped to 7-10 and 2-5. Kendrick Delahoussaye led five Cavs in double figures with 17 points. Eric McKnight had 12....
High school boys basketball: Airline, Parkway, Plain Dealing, PCA post district victories
The Airline Vikings, Parkway Panthers, Plain Dealing Lions and Providence Classical Academy Knights picked up district victories Friday night. In District 1-5A, Parkway defeated Benton 64-53 at Parkway and Airline downed Natchitoches Central 60-51 in Natchitoches. In the other 1-5A games, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 61-24 at Haughton and...
BCPD searching for attempted murder suspect
The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a individual who is wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder. Detectives are looking for 20-year-old Xavier Reese, who is wanted for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on December 14, 2022.
