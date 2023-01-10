Read full article on original website
Equifax Data Breach Settlement of $20,000 per Victim
In the year 2017, Equifax experienced a massive data breach leading to the leak of social security numbers, DOBs, addresses, contact info, and other details of nearly 150 million people. The data leak was investigated and the financial service offering firm stated it was ready to offer a one-year free credit monitoring service to all the victims.
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
Noncompete clauses in employment contracts are one way employers can hold power over workers and keep wages low.
T-Mobile Could Owe You Money from Their $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: The Deadline to Claim is Approaching
T-Mobile settled a class action lawsuit for $350 million back in July 2022 due to a 2021 data breach that leaked important personal information. As part of the settlement, T-Mobile has agreed to pay an additional $150 million to upgrade its data protection. If you feel like you are eligible, file a claim now.
What CEOs are most worried about going into 2023, including a Gen Z culture clash with unretiring boomers
If 2022 proved anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. Just as businesses breathed a sigh of relief at the prospect of the worst of the pandemic being over, Russia invaded Ukraine. Then summer came and the world sadly smashed climate change records, from rising temperatures to sea levels, before inflation spiraled in Q4.
What Apple, Google and other Big Tech companies are paying, based on new salary transparency data
It just got a lot easier to see how much some of the biggest tech companies in the world pay, thanks to a rollout of new salary transparency laws across the country. As of Jan. 1, California and Washington joined New York City and Colorado in legally requiring employers to post salary ranges on their job ads.
JPMorgan is suing the founder of a company it acquired for $175 million, alleging she falsely inflated user numbers
The bank accused Frank's founder Charlie Javice of inflating user counts, while she alleged the bank "mismanaged" her company and pushed her out.
Salesforce's Marc Benioff defends his statements that new employees — and possibly younger remote workers — are not as productive, in leaked all-hands meeting
CEO Marc Benioff told employees in a leaked all-hands that many newer employees are not as productive and wonders if younger ones struggle as well.
Kalijarvi, Chuzi, Newman & Fitch Promotes Aaron Herreras Szot to Partner
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Kalijarvi, Chuzi, Newman & Fitch, P.C. (KCNF), an employment law firm based in Washington, D.C., has elevated Aaron Herreras Szot to the position of partner with the firm, effective January 1, 2023. Szot joined KCNF in January 2016. She helps clients who are facing a wide range of...
Trial Attorney Ty Stimpson Joins Varghee Summersett Injury Law Group as Partner
FORT WORTH, TX—Ty Stimpson, a highly regarded North Texas trial attorney, has joined Varghese Summersett Injury Law Group as a partner. Stimpson is a skilled trial lawyer and seasoned negotiator who is committed to seeking justice and compensation for victims who are suffering due to the negligent or wrongful acts of others.
The FTC's proposed ban on noncompete agreements could create a world of opportunity for entrepreneurs
Noncompete clauses are the terms many employers put in worker contracts to prevent them from going to a competitor or starting a similar business.
U.S. Business Lobby Group Lambasts FTC Over Proposed Ban on Non-Compete Clauses
(Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce criticized on Thursday a proposed rule of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that seeks to ban companies from having non-compete clauses with workers, saying such a move would harm economic growth and limit competition. The FTC proposed the rule last week that would...
FinWise Bank Announces Meg Taylor as SVP Chief Accounting Officer
FinWise Bank, a subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, is pleased to announce that Meg Taylor has been appointed as the Bank’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Taylor brings over 30 years of experience in the finance and accounting industries. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer,...
UK Businesses Spend £600K Annually To Repel Cyber Attacks, as More Become Affected by Data Breaches
New research[i] from global information and insights company, TransUnion, shows that individual organisations are fighting off more than 500 cyber attacks each year and spending an average of £600K annually on protection, defence and response to cyber threats. The study – which spanned organisations across financial services, insurance, law,...
Mark Cuban's Pharmaceuticals Startup Ties up With RxPreferred
(Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs provides generic drugs through direct contracts with manufacturers and...
