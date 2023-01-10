ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Equifax Data Breach Settlement of $20,000 per Victim

In the year 2017, Equifax experienced a massive data breach leading to the leak of social security numbers, DOBs, addresses, contact info, and other details of nearly 150 million people. The data leak was investigated and the financial service offering firm stated it was ready to offer a one-year free credit monitoring service to all the victims.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Kalijarvi, Chuzi, Newman & Fitch Promotes Aaron Herreras Szot to Partner

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Kalijarvi, Chuzi, Newman & Fitch, P.C. (KCNF), an employment law firm based in Washington, D.C., has elevated Aaron Herreras Szot to the position of partner with the firm, effective January 1, 2023. Szot joined KCNF in January 2016. She helps clients who are facing a wide range of...
WASHINGTON, DC
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Trial Attorney Ty Stimpson Joins Varghee Summersett Injury Law Group as Partner

FORT WORTH, TX—Ty Stimpson, a highly regarded North Texas trial attorney, has joined Varghese Summersett Injury Law Group as a partner. Stimpson is a skilled trial lawyer and seasoned negotiator who is committed to seeking justice and compensation for victims who are suffering due to the negligent or wrongful acts of others.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Business Lobby Group Lambasts FTC Over Proposed Ban on Non-Compete Clauses

(Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce criticized on Thursday a proposed rule of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that seeks to ban companies from having non-compete clauses with workers, saying such a move would harm economic growth and limit competition. The FTC proposed the rule last week that would...
ffnews.com

FinWise Bank Announces Meg Taylor as SVP Chief Accounting Officer

FinWise Bank, a subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, is pleased to announce that Meg Taylor has been appointed as the Bank’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Taylor brings over 30 years of experience in the finance and accounting industries. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer,...
US News and World Report

Mark Cuban's Pharmaceuticals Startup Ties up With RxPreferred

(Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs provides generic drugs through direct contracts with manufacturers and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy