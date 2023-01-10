ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Teen arrested in Madison convenience store burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday during a stolen vehicle operation after being accused of stealing from a Madison convenience store. According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Gammon Lane Wednesday after a report of someone stealing a car. Police said that vehicle was used later during a smash-and-grab burglary at Open Pantry, located on the 1400 block of Pflaum Road.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD arrest burglary suspect at east side gas station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a man early Friday morning after he allegedly stole from an east side gas station. Madison Police Department officers were responding around 3:50 a.m. to the Mobile Gas Station along the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave when they ran into the suspect at the store.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials find stolen vehicle, arrest 2 in Dane Co. traffic stop operation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers across several agencies worked together Thursday in Dane County to arrest two suspects and recover a stolen vehicle. Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets and the Wisconsin State Patrol all took part in a four-hour joint proactive traffic operation Thursday, officials said.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot to plead in 11 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer will learn his fate at the end of the month in the nearly one dozen cases against him. Katoine Richardson will return to a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Cigars and vape cartridges stolen from convenience store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A burglar stole from a convenience store on Madison’s east side early Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. At around 12:10 AM, officers were dispatched to Open Pantry on the 1400 block of Pflaum Rd. officials said. The front door of the business was shattered, according to police, and multiple cigars and vape cartridges were missing.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Two arrests made during multi-department operation

Two men were arrested on a variety of charges on Thursday, Jan. 12 during a joint law enforcement operation involving multiple departments, including the Stoughton Police Department. According to a Thursday, Jan. 12 news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, over the past several years, county law enforcement agencies...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Cross Plains PD looking for suspect in identity theft incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains Police Department is looking for a suspect in an identity theft incident involving the purchase of multiple iPhones. A victim came to the Cross Plains PD on Monday reporting that someone had stolen his identity. The person reported to the department that someone...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man crashes, dies after police smell weed in his car

TOWN OF AZTALAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was killed in a crash after fleeing from a deputy in Jefferson County. A Jefferson’s County Sheriff’s Deputy checked in on a car with only one person inside in the Town of Aztalan Friday night. The deputy said he smelled...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

JPD: Janesville man faces 10th OWI after girlfriend calls police

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man faces his tenth OWI after his girlfriend alerted police that he was intoxicated and driving off. According to the Janesville Police Department, she called police around 9 a.m. on Tuesday and officers responded to the 1400 block of Hamilton Ave. to meet her. She explained that he was intoxicated and driving a gray Toyota Camry.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police recover 2 stolen Kias, scold residents who ‘don’t get involved’

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are reprimanding residents who “don’t get involved” for allowing car thieves to escape from police custody, although the vehicles, each Kias, were recovered. Beloit Police said two stolen Kias were recovered Tuesday, one taken from Rockford, and the other from Beloit. “As a public service announcement…..If you see […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in shooting at Pinnon’s Foods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is dead after a shooting at a Rockford meat market. Police were called to Pinnon’s on North Court Street and Fulton Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police responded to the grocery store for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman lying at […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court

MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

JPD: Woman smears blood all over Janesville officer’s face

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville woman is accused of deliberately smearing blood across the face of a police officer who was trying to take her into custody Tuesday night. While the woman allegedly used her finger to cover the officer’s face, nose, and lips, investigators believe she was aiming for the officer’s mouth.
JANESVILLE, WI

