Kelly Kristine Bragg of Nags Head, January 10
Kelly Kristine Bragg 59, of Nags Head, NC died on the morning of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, peacefully at home. Kelly was born in Connecticut on July 12, 1963. She was the daughter of the late Oneda Leamer Burnfield and Russell C Krenciprock Jr. She was raised in Niles, Ohio moving to the Outer Banks in 1989.
Ruben Garcia Bostillo of Elizabeth City, January 11
Ruben Garcia Bostillo, U. S. Coast Guard retired Chief Petty Officer, passed away January 11, 2023. Viewing will be on Tuesday, January, 17, 2023 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Nick Cottrill officiating.
Joyce Marie Ritter of Barco, January 11
Joyce Marie Ritter passed away peacefully January 11, 2023 at the age of 83 in Barco, NC. She was born in Virginia Beach, VA. Mrs. Ritter is survived by her husband, George Ritter of the Moyock residence; two sons Eric Ritter (Andrea) and Gary Ritter (Missy); one sister, Gladys Pallett; four grandsons, Josh, Christopher, Aaron, and Sean; one granddaughter, Courtney and host of other extended family members and family friends.
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
John Knox McEwen Jr., January 9
John Knox McEwen, Jr. born in Jeffersonville, IN, on September 14th, 1943, peacefully passed away January 9th, 2023, in Kill Devil Hills, NC. He was 79 at the time of his passing. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years DiAnne McEwen, his two son’s John McEwen III and Trent McEwen, his two sisters Catherine Kerr and Patti McEwen as well as his grandson Daniel Evans McEwen.
After surgery and holidays, Cooper returning to public stage
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been recovering from recent outpatient knee surgery, which was performed during what is commonly a low ebb for public events for the chief executive. Cooper underwent a partial knee replacement surgery during the holidays, said Jordan Monaghan, a spokesperson for...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wednesday night Facebook post let parents know that Kingdom Kids Christian Childcare in Washington County would be closing permanently effective immediately. The Facebook post was made on January 11th at 9:00 p.m. and after negative comments on the post, parents say the Facebook page was...
Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina
I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases
A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
Boy, 9, hospitalized after mistaking chemical for candy
CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her 9-year-old son ingested harmful chemicals he mistook for candy. After ringing in the new year at the age appropriate time of 8 p.m., 9-year-old Conner Taylor and his cousins indulged in...
A Party in North Carolana
North Carolina is a land that has welcomed many peoples. It has been that way since the beginning, with perhaps a few times when the Old North State was not so friendly. Before the arrival of Europeans and Africans, the land was home to the three major language groups of Natives. Algonquin, Iroquoian, and Siouan speakers populated different parts of the state. The Tuscarora were the major group down east while the Cherokee dominated the southwestern mountains of the state. In our area, the Catawba, considered the fiercest of warriors, controlled the river that now bears their name. Many tribal groups lived in relative harmony, trading but also warring with each other on occasion over differences.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
College student celebrates Virginia lottery win: 'It feels unreal!'
Hunter Johnson said she screamed and jumped in the air when she learned she'd won $100,000 playing Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
GoFundMe started for Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher who was shot
A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for Abby Zwerner, the first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School who Newport News Police said was shot by one of her students. The GoFundMe description says the online fundraiser was created by Hannah Zwerner, Abby’s twin sister. On the GoFundMe page, Hannah...
North Carolina Ranks As One Of The Unluckiest States
Are you superstitious? This week is Friday the 13th and that can make some individuals a little on edge. After all, luck can be a tricky subject to understand. The Oxford Dictionary describes luck as “success or failure apparently brought by chance rather than through one’s own actions.” Everyone experience a bit of good and bad luck from time to time. Though there is no definitive way to determine how to create it. But could location play a part in it? And how unlucky is the state where you live? A study by our friends at FloridaBet.com reveals the unluckiest states in the country based on statistics from this past year.
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
Wendy's Sold 4 Raw Chicken Sandwiches To A North Carolina Family & It's Concerning (PHOTOS)
A Wendy's in North Carolina was put on blast when a family from the city of Washington ordered four chicken sandwiches that were served completely raw beneath crispy breading. Brittany Elks posted photos to Facebook on January 4 revealing the insides of all four meat patties. "I understand things happen,...
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in North Carolina
North Carolina is a gorgeous state full of lush greenery and multiple waterways. There is no end to the outdoor adventure possibilities. A favorite pastime in the state is to spend time on the water. And it is no wonder. North Carolina has many beautiful lakes that are perfectly suited for recreation. However, they are not all natural lakes. The state has several stunning man-made lakes as well.
