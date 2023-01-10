Darlington County authorities conducting death investigation
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in Darlington County, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s Office.
Deputies are working in the Pine Ridge area, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.
No additional details are immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0