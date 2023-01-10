ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Darlington County authorities conducting death investigation

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCZ22_0k9vrQWv00

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in Darlington County, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s Office.

Deputies are working in the Pine Ridge area, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

No additional details are immediately available.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

