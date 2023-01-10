Read full article on original website
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre gets into heated exchange when grilled over Biden's classified documents
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got into a heated exchange on Wednesday after CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe pressed her on reports of classified documents that were found at the president’s former think tank office in Washington, D.C. The exchange took place during Jean-Pierre’s daily briefing when...
Biden's IRS army is not coming for billionaires — it's coming for you
When the new Republican-controlled House passed a bill to cancel President Joe Biden ’s desired army of 87,000 new IRS agents, the administration reacted with a full-blown tantrum. Vice President Kamala Harris released an angry statement that Republicans want to “allow … millionaires, billionaires, and corporations to cheat the...
MSNBC host: RNC chief may have directly implicated Trump in a “crime” by outing his "cover story"
Former President Donald Trump speaks after his introduction by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at a fundraising breakfast in a restaurant in New York, New York on December 2, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MSNBC's Ari Melber on Wednesday outlined how the House Select Committee's final report on the...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Schumer vows to fight ‘tooth and nail’ if McCarthy pursues ‘ultra MAGA’ agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that the new Republican majority in the House is throwing away a chance at bipartisanship and vowed to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he governs to the right. Schumer accused McCarthy, who won the gavel with concessions to the conservative wing...
Bannon arrives in New York criminal court for hearing over 'We Build the Wall' scheme
Live footage arriving at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Thursday for a hearing over his "We Build the Wall" alleged fraud scheme. Bannon, the White House chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, was escorted into the court facility by law enforcement while members of the press watched him enter through a silver doorway into the courtroom. His appearance comes just months after he was charged with two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud.
Swalwell shares threatening voicemail he says was prompted by McCarthy 'spreading lies'
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) shared a tweet featuring a death threat he received via voicemail — a message the California Democrat said was inspired by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “spreading lies” about him. In a tweet posted on Thursday, Swalwell shared audio from a voicemail telling the...
DOJ to impose harsher rules for pistol-stabilizing braces
The Department of Justice submitted a new firearm regulation Friday aimed at shelling out standards for the use of pistol-stabilizing braces. Under the rule, the use of stabilizing braces that effectively convert pistols into short-barreled rifles will be governed by existing regulations for rifles in the National Firearms Act. The braces will also be subject to more stringent rules, such as extended wait periods, higher taxes, and registration requirements.
US will hit debt ceiling next week, Yellen says in announcing 'extraordinary measures'
The United States will hit the federal debt limit next week, and the Treasury will begin taking action to keep the government from defaulting on its debt, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced. Federal debt is projected to reach the statutory limit next Thursday. In a letter to House Speaker Kevin...
Biden's border solution looks a lot like a border crisis
President Joe Biden went fishing in the Rio Grande this week but his line came up empty, without the plaudits he had hoped to hook. His visit to the Mexican frontier drew attention to the biggest scandal of his two years in the White House. Until now, his media handmaidens acted like it didn’t exist, but once he had dragged TV cameras with him, it was impossible to ignore the policy implosion at the border. He has thus helped the public focus on record-smashing numbers — it'll be millions again this year —of alien trespassers walking (or wading) unopposed onto American soil.
What border Democrats are saying about Biden's border
The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent is frustrated with the current state of the immigration debate in Washington. “When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent planeloads of immigrants to Massachusetts in the fall, it received an extraordinary amount of coverage,” Sargent writes. “DeSantis and other Republicans often set the...
McCarthy says Biden document revelations were 'pushed under the rug'
The Department of Justice has a double standard when it comes to investigating President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Wednesday. The discovery of classified documents from Barack Obama's presidency at a think tank linked to Biden prompted immediate comparisons to former President...
Ex-Santos campaign staffers question sloppy bookkeeping, predict he will be 'perp walked'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy might have embattled Rep. George Santos's back, but two of the freshman lawmaker's former campaign staffers claimed things felt fishy from the start and predicted a tough road ahead with substantial legal fallout for the New York politician. “Lying on your resume is one thing, but...
SEE IT: Chip Roy introduces bill to defund WHO over CCP praise and promotion of abortion
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) introduced a bill Thursday morning that would put a stop to federal funding of the World Health Organization, with the congressman citing the WHO's promotion of abortion and gender ideology, as well as praise of China during the COVID-19 pandemic. The No Taxpayer Funding for the...
Comer vows to investigate Biden document handling 'with or without' special counsel
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said Thursday that his panel would investigate President Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified material regardless of a new special counsel being appointed. “With or without a special counsel, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee will investigate President Biden’s mishandling of classified...
WATCH: Sarah Westwood says Biden’s response to document haul doesn’t really 'add up'
The Washington Examiner's Sarah Westwood said President Joe Biden’s comments after classified documents from his vice presidency were found in his office and private residence don’t really “add up.”. “Initially, when [the] first batch of documents came to light, he said he was surprised,” she explained late...
Happy New Year: 2023 is going to be worse
Our country’s economic journey throughout 2022 is one for the books. We had the highest inflation in 40 years , the highest mortgage rates in 20 years , and the worst stock market declines in 14 years . People are still struggling to pay bills, reduce debt, and save money, with average weekly earnings adjusted for inflation down 3% year over year .
