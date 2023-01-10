ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Examiner

Biden's IRS army is not coming for billionaires — it's coming for you

When the new Republican-controlled House passed a bill to cancel President Joe Biden ’s desired army of 87,000 new IRS agents, the administration reacted with a full-blown tantrum. Vice President Kamala Harris released an angry statement that Republicans want to “allow … millionaires, billionaires, and corporations to cheat the...
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Washington Examiner

Bannon arrives in New York criminal court for hearing over 'We Build the Wall' scheme

Live footage arriving at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Thursday for a hearing over his "We Build the Wall" alleged fraud scheme. Bannon, the White House chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, was escorted into the court facility by law enforcement while members of the press watched him enter through a silver doorway into the courtroom. His appearance comes just months after he was charged with two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud.
Washington Examiner

DOJ to impose harsher rules for pistol-stabilizing braces

The Department of Justice submitted a new firearm regulation Friday aimed at shelling out standards for the use of pistol-stabilizing braces. Under the rule, the use of stabilizing braces that effectively convert pistols into short-barreled rifles will be governed by existing regulations for rifles in the National Firearms Act. The braces will also be subject to more stringent rules, such as extended wait periods, higher taxes, and registration requirements.
Washington Examiner

Biden's border solution looks a lot like a border crisis

President Joe Biden went fishing in the Rio Grande this week but his line came up empty, without the plaudits he had hoped to hook. His visit to the Mexican frontier drew attention to the biggest scandal of his two years in the White House. Until now, his media handmaidens acted like it didn’t exist, but once he had dragged TV cameras with him, it was impossible to ignore the policy implosion at the border. He has thus helped the public focus on record-smashing numbers — it'll be millions again this year —of alien trespassers walking (or wading) unopposed onto American soil.
Washington Examiner

What border Democrats are saying about Biden's border

The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent is frustrated with the current state of the immigration debate in Washington. “When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent planeloads of immigrants to Massachusetts in the fall, it received an extraordinary amount of coverage,” Sargent writes. “DeSantis and other Republicans often set the...
Washington Examiner

McCarthy says Biden document revelations were 'pushed under the rug'

The Department of Justice has a double standard when it comes to investigating President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Wednesday. The discovery of classified documents from Barack Obama's presidency at a think tank linked to Biden prompted immediate comparisons to former President...
Washington Examiner

Comer vows to investigate Biden document handling 'with or without' special counsel

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said Thursday that his panel would investigate President Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified material regardless of a new special counsel being appointed. “With or without a special counsel, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee will investigate President Biden’s mishandling of classified...
Washington Examiner

Happy New Year: 2023 is going to be worse

Our country’s economic journey throughout 2022 is one for the books. We had the highest inflation in 40 years , the highest mortgage rates in 20 years , and the worst stock market declines in 14 years . People are still struggling to pay bills, reduce debt, and save money, with average weekly earnings adjusted for inflation down 3% year over year .

