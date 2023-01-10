ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IN

Tractor trailer strikes Greenville utility pole, closes road

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department (GPD) says a tractor trailer struck a utility pole, which has closed a road down until further notice.

GPD says anyone traveling through Greenville will need to avoid East Main Cross, also known as Highway 176, from Court Street to Martin Street. Police say Kentucky Utilities (KU) arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m.

