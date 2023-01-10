Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Vague-Posts Days After Kanye West’s ‘Secret Wedding’: ‘I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.’
Kim Kardashian may finally be responding to the public news that ex-husband Kanye West has “secretly married” Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. The SKIMS creator added a series of text-based posts to her Instagram Stories late on Jan. 12, a few days after West and Censori were seen out in public together (West’s first public appearance in weeks, according to numerous media outlets).
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome New Baby On ‘Blessed Day’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents again! According to PEOPLE, the couple, who are already parents to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, welcomed a baby on Friday, January 13. John, 43, reportedly told the crowd at a private concert on Friday that the family welcomed “the little baby this morning.” He also exclaimed, “What a blessed day,” before noting that despite the fact that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he “feels energized” after spending time at the hospital with his supermodel wife, 37.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users cast adrift by a self-indulgent remake rightfully dubbed one of the worst movies ever made
When you consider the sheer volume of movies to have existed since the advent of the motion picture, it takes one terrible slice of cinema to earn a reputation for being one of the worst to have ever existed. Without a shred of hyperbole, Guy Ritchie’s revolting Swept Away deserves such an ignominious honor more than most.
wegotthiscovered.com
A re-emerged clip of Drew Barrymore creating a safe space for Machine Gun Kelly has the internet wishing she was their first-grade teacher
Machine Gun Kelly has been rocking stages since 2009 when he became the first rapper to ever win at the Apollo before signing with Bad Boy Records, a fitting label for his hardcore rapper persona. On The Drew Barrymore Show last year, he was quite content in showing a very different side of himself and his gracious host gave him all the room he needed to do it. It was a moment so powerful, Twitter has recently re-ignited it for further feels.
wegotthiscovered.com
There’s a painfully obvious character for Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ energy in the DCU
If Jenna Ortega wasn’t a household name before the smash-hit that was Netflix’s Wednesday, she has certainly become one in the months that have followed her debut as the sullen and angsty titular lead character of the show. Chalk it up to that already-iconic dance scene which spawned...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson compares herself to Jojo Siwa, sending shivers down the spines of Marvel trolls everywhere
As well as gearing up for one of the biggest years of an already-stellar career, Brie Larson also needs to maintain her strong Twitter game, something she’s been doing a great job with so far this year. Having ushered in 2023 by loitering around in her most comfortable gear...
wegotthiscovered.com
Elvira ‘Monster High’ doll release faces backlash from fans over severe mismanagement
Elvira is an icon of the horror fandom. Since she burst onto the scene in 1981, the horror host has acquired a legion of dedicated fans. So, when it was announced that the horror host and movie star would be getting her own Monster High doll, her fans got hyped. However, the doll’s release has sparked backlash on social media, with many fans claiming that the launch has been mismanaged.
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexa Nikolas slams Paramount Plus over ‘Zoey 101’ Movie, promises protests
There’s definitely one person you can count as unexcited by the upcoming Zoey 102 movie starring Jamie Lynn Spears currently set to debut on the paramount Plus streaming service — and no, it’s not Britney. Actor and activist Alexa Nikolas, who co-starred on Zoey 101 as Nicole Bristow during the show’s first two seasons is planning to protest the movie as part of her Eat Predators movement.
wegotthiscovered.com
A Dahmer victim’s mother is livid over Evan Peters winning a Golden Globe for portraying the notorious serial killer
Evan Peters clinching a Golden Globes win for Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story didn’t sit well with a lot of folks, who think that the Netflix series is “retraumatizing” to the victim’s families. And to that point, the mother of...
Comments / 0