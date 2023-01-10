Read full article on original website
Related
petpress.net
Top 5 Clingy Cat Breeds That Are Cute And Perfect To Be Your Pet
Clingy cat breeds are a unique group of cats known for their affectionate and loving nature. These cats tend to form strong bonds with their owners, following them around the house and showing signs of jealousy if they spend too much time away from their favorite humans. Whether you’re looking...
Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.
Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
natureworldnews.com
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World
Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Hilariously Locks Cat Sibling in Shower Like It's NBD
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ask any parent of multiple children if their kids tease each other and play pranks on each other and the answer is probably a resounding yes. Well, the same can be said for pet parents of multiple fur babies because they can, on occasion, be just as funny and naughty as their human counterparts.
When does a kitten become a cat?
When does a kitten become a cat? Being able to answer this question will help you to provide the best possible care for your feline friend
Upworthy
Photographer captures the heartbreaking final moments of pets with their owners
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 11, 2022. It has since been updated. Trigger warning: The article contains images and themes of animal death that readers may find disturbing. The death of a beloved pet is no less heartbreaking than the demise of a family member or...
dailypaws.com
Where Should You Put Your Cat's Litter Box? The Best (and Worst) Spots
According to your cat, her litter box should be placed in the middle of an empty room with a 360-degree view. There's no risk of unexpected guests, but her favorite humans are right around the corner. And since she needs at least two litter boxes, there's a second room upstairs mimicking the set-up. This is the "pie-in-the-sky cat world," says Rachel Geller, EdD, cat behaviorist specialist and founder of All Cats All the Time, Inc.
10 Scientific Benefits of Being a Cat Owner
Studies have shown that just watching cat videos on the internet can boost a person’s energy and create positive emotions—so it’s no surprise that actual cat ownership has a number of benefits. Here are a few.
A Man Paid $400 to Cure His Dog’s Limp, Only to Find That the Animal Was Mimicking Him the Whole Time
Sympathy aches are a mystery, but they are a terrific indication that someone cares for you. However, you may not be aware that this ability also exists in animals. Yes, your furry friend may pick up on your emotions and monitor your suffering more closely than you think.
Pet of the Week
Kringle is a 5-year-old German Shepherd looking for his fur-ever family. Found at a fire station, Kringle is a “very sweet fella”
Cat Comforts Dog Suffering With Anxiety While Owners Are Away: 'Precious'
Nova the cat's owner told Newsweek they were "surprised" to see the feline comforting their golden retriever as they haven't always got along.
outsidetheboxmom.com
7 Puppy Breeds Perfect For A Family Pet
When choosing a pet, we think about many factors because, with the arrival of a dog, we get another member of the family. It is essential that everyone is comfortable and that this coexistence does not become just an obligation, but that it is natural and that everyone feels good.
Cat's Insanely Loud Meow Has Internet in Stitches: 'We Believe He Is Deaf'
The cat's owner believes that a hearing impairment may be behind his loud shrieks.
Watch Adorable Moment Dog Chooses Himself a Guinea Pig at Pet Store
A dog fixated on a guinea pig in a pet store has TikTok users believing it wants to do more than just play.
petpress.net
9 Loyal Cat Breeds That Will Love You Forever
Cats may be known for their independent streaks, but loyal cat breeds have been stealing hearts—and attention—for centuries!. From the ancient Egyptians’ reverence of the regal and loyal Sphynx to loyal lap cats like the Ragdoll. Loyal cats are as diverse in personality and appearance as they...
pethelpful.com
13-Year-Old Yellow Labrador Is Warming Hearts with His Daily Walks
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It breaks our hearts to see our animals getting up there in age. We try everything we can to keep them happy and healthy. We think it’s especially important to still take senior dogs on walks, even if they aren’t as fast as they once were. And TikTok user @khohman948 has the ultimate solution to make walks enjoyable for them.
pethelpful.com
Older Cats at Los Angeles Cat Cafe Keep Being Ignored
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. While adopting a pet is a beautiful thing regardless of the age of the animal, it's no secret that kittens and puppies tend to get scooped up before adult and senior pets. And that's exactly what's happening at a popular cat cafe in Los Angeles, Crumbs and Whiskers.
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Attempt to Ask the Cat for Belly Rubs Comes With an Added Bonus
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's nothing cuter than seeing fur siblings of different species care for each other. There's just something so precious about seeing cats and dogs love on each other that we will never get tired of seeing these videos. There's just something so pure about seeing animals interact this way.
yankodesign.com
The Wood Slatted House is a sturdy concrete home in Tel Aviv with foldable wooden shutters
The Israeli studio Pitsou Kedem Architects partnered up with architect Tamar Berger to create the Wood Slatted House on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel. The 500 square meter home is marked by slatted wooden shutters that fold, and board-marked concrete giving the home a rustic yet rather minimal appearance and feel to it. The home is located in a suburban area and was in fact designed for the twin brother of the studio’s founder – Pitsou Kedem.
Comments / 0