Allentown man charged with defrauding Pa. Turnpike Commission of over $1M in tolls
A 37-year-old man from Allentown was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 4 for his role in defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission of approximately $1 million in tolls, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced in a press release. The indictment alleges...
LehighValleyLive.com
Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured.
2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home. Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured. Get Photo. 4 / 8. 2-alarm fire...
Lehigh Valley Zoo renovating birds of prey exhibit to protect against avian flu
The Lehigh Valley Zoo changing its birds of prey exhibit to protect the eagles, owls, falcon and more from highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as the bird flu. The zoo in Schnecksville announced this week it is adding permanent roofing to the exhibit and replacing the current screens on the sides with improved mesh netting to keep out smaller, wild birds.
Northampton County Prison appoints new public safety administrator. Ken Kraft will retire.
Northampton County Prison will get a new public safety administrator next month. County Executive Lamont McClure announced Monday that David Collins will replace Ken Kraft, who’s expected to retire Feb. 1. Kraft resigned as the county’s council president in 2018 to be the public safety administrator. Collins is...
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
New grocer replacing Ahart’s Market steps closer to opening in South Bethlehem
Work currently is underway along Montclair Avenue to bring back a neighborhood grocer for South Bethlehem and neighboring Fountain Hill residents. When Ahart’s Market shuttered in April 2021, it sent folks mainly living near the Five Points intersection to travel about a half mile away to C-Town Market, 220/230 E. Third St. The U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies the city’s Southside as a “food desert,” meaning it features a large proportion of households with inadequate access to transportation and limited access to stores selling fresh produce and healthy groceries at affordable prices.
2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home (PHOTOS)
A fast-moving blaze Friday afternoon left a Lehigh County home uninhabitable, displacing two adult residents, officials said. The two-alarm fire was reported about 3:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Irving Street near Airport Center Road in Hanover Township. “At this point it appears the fire started in the...
Easton controller announces 2023 re-election campaign
Easton City Controller Chris Heagele announced Thursday his bid for re-election to a second four-year term. The elected position provides oversight of city finances. Heagele was first elected after he ran unopposed as a Democrat in the 2019 election. Heagele was Easton’s finance director, an appointed position within the city...
Lehigh Valley to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with events and memorials across region
The Lehigh Valley will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. across the region on Monday with events, celebrations, film screenings and more. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, typically celebrated on Jan. 15, King’s birthday, falls on Sunday this year — therefore, many events are scheduled for the observed holiday, Monday.
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is from a Lehigh Valley baker. Here’s her recipe.
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
Whitehall man stole money from disabled relative in Bucks County, jury finds
A Lehigh County man was found guilty on Wednesday of stealing from a disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Wayne Alderton, of Whitehall Township, was found guilty on five charges, including theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking of property, unlawful use of a computer, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
Pa. governor nominates former state Sen. Pat Browne for his cabinet
Former state Senator Pat Browne has been tapped for a new job in Harrisburg. The Republican from Allentown was nominated Thursday to serve in the cabinet of Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro as the Pennsylvania Secretary of Revenue, according to a news release. “I am humbled to have this opportunity to...
Lehigh Valley weather: Seasonably chilly with north wind in store this weekend
A dry weekend with seasonable temperatures, but a north wind making it feel colder, is in store for the Lehigh Valley, according to the National Weather Service. That’s after some light snow showers developed early Saturday morning across portions of New Jersey and far eastern Pennsylvania. Accumulations weren’t expected to amount to more than a tenth of an inch in some spots, the weather service said in a forecast discussion: “Otherwise, the day will be dry.”
Easton OKs how 2 Downtown projects will look, holds off on extending meter hours
The developers of two properties in Downtown Easton earned city approval this week for how the projects can look. Easton City Council on Wednesday voted without dissent to approve certificates of appropriateness recommended in December by the Easton Historic District Commission for changes to several city properties. Among them were a two-story addition atop an existing building at 8 Centre Square, next to Lehn’s Court, and the renovation of the three-story building that was home to Joe’s Deli at 233-35 Northampton St.
Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf
Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
Palmer planners withhold recommendation for digital billboard proposed near Rt. 33
The developer behind a mix of proposals at 1492 Van Buren Rd, including 500 apartments, two warehouses and most recently a truck stop, was denied a recommendation Tuesday to build a 51-foot digital billboard facing Route 33. The Palmer Township Planning Board said that although billboard was permitted under the...
Woman allegedly tossed hammer at passing cars in Palmer Township
A woman was arrested Wednesday night after throwing a hammer at two passing cars and hitting one in Palmer Township, police said. One of the drivers reported she was traveling north on Nazareth Road near Park Avenue, when a woman threw a something at her Honda Pilot. The woman walked...
2 wounded in Allentown shooting, police say
A shooting in the 700 block of Harrison Street in Allentown left two people wounded Wednesday night, authorities said. Allentown police responded to the area at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They discovered one victim at the scene, and a second arrived at a local hospital a short time later, police said in a news release.
Sale of 3 Bethlehem churches and parking lot could be back on, church leader says
The Bethlehem Parking Authority won’t exercise eminent domain to seize a church parking lot, a decision that could clear the way for the sale of the parking lot and three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem. In a letter sent to St. John’s Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church, a copy of which...
Baruwa confirmed being one of Easton girls soccer’s all-time best
Easton senior forward Aminah Baruwa was named the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference MVP in her final soccer season as a Red Rover. The honor served as a measurement of personal success for the Red Rover senior.
