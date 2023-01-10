ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Lehigh Valley Zoo renovating birds of prey exhibit to protect against avian flu

The Lehigh Valley Zoo changing its birds of prey exhibit to protect the eagles, owls, falcon and more from highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as the bird flu. The zoo in Schnecksville announced this week it is adding permanent roofing to the exhibit and replacing the current screens on the sides with improved mesh netting to keep out smaller, wild birds.
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies

Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
New grocer replacing Ahart’s Market steps closer to opening in South Bethlehem

Work currently is underway along Montclair Avenue to bring back a neighborhood grocer for South Bethlehem and neighboring Fountain Hill residents. When Ahart’s Market shuttered in April 2021, it sent folks mainly living near the Five Points intersection to travel about a half mile away to C-Town Market, 220/230 E. Third St. The U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies the city’s Southside as a “food desert,” meaning it features a large proportion of households with inadequate access to transportation and limited access to stores selling fresh produce and healthy groceries at affordable prices.
SOUTH BETHLEHEM, NY
Easton controller announces 2023 re-election campaign

Easton City Controller Chris Heagele announced Thursday his bid for re-election to a second four-year term. The elected position provides oversight of city finances. Heagele was first elected after he ran unopposed as a Democrat in the 2019 election. Heagele was Easton’s finance director, an appointed position within the city...
EASTON, PA
Lehigh Valley to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with events and memorials across region

The Lehigh Valley will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. across the region on Monday with events, celebrations, film screenings and more. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, typically celebrated on Jan. 15, King’s birthday, falls on Sunday this year — therefore, many events are scheduled for the observed holiday, Monday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Whitehall man stole money from disabled relative in Bucks County, jury finds

A Lehigh County man was found guilty on Wednesday of stealing from a disabled relative in Bucks County. Patrick Wayne Alderton, of Whitehall Township, was found guilty on five charges, including theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking of property, unlawful use of a computer, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Lehigh Valley weather: Seasonably chilly with north wind in store this weekend

A dry weekend with seasonable temperatures, but a north wind making it feel colder, is in store for the Lehigh Valley, according to the National Weather Service. That’s after some light snow showers developed early Saturday morning across portions of New Jersey and far eastern Pennsylvania. Accumulations weren’t expected to amount to more than a tenth of an inch in some spots, the weather service said in a forecast discussion: “Otherwise, the day will be dry.”
ALLENTOWN, PA
Easton OKs how 2 Downtown projects will look, holds off on extending meter hours

The developers of two properties in Downtown Easton earned city approval this week for how the projects can look. Easton City Council on Wednesday voted without dissent to approve certificates of appropriateness recommended in December by the Easton Historic District Commission for changes to several city properties. Among them were a two-story addition atop an existing building at 8 Centre Square, next to Lehn’s Court, and the renovation of the three-story building that was home to Joe’s Deli at 233-35 Northampton St.
EASTON, PA
2 wounded in Allentown shooting, police say

A shooting in the 700 block of Harrison Street in Allentown left two people wounded Wednesday night, authorities said. Allentown police responded to the area at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They discovered one victim at the scene, and a second arrived at a local hospital a short time later, police said in a news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Easton, PA
