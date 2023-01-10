Read full article on original website
Ohio State University names next Wexner Medical Center CEO
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University has tapped a Texas-based clinician and health care leader as the Wexner Medical Center’s next chief executive officer. Dr. John J. Warner will assume the hospital’s chief executive role on April 1, pending his approval by the Board of Trustees, the university announced Friday. Warner, the former CEO […]
Childhood obesity requires ‘intensive’ treatment, new guidelines say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Children struggling with obesity should receive aggressive treatment earlier, including medications and surgery, according to new guidance from a leading U.S. pediatricians group. The American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines on Monday for children with obesity and shifted from previous guidance that delayed treatment to see if they outgrew obesity […]
There’s Still To To Express Your Opinion On Ohio’s Outdoors
People have been spending a lot of time outdoors in Ohio, whether it’s kayaking, camping, hiking, fishing, or swimming. There are just two weeks left to let the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) know what you want to see more of in the great outdoors. The statewide survey to contribute to Ohio’s State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) is available through the end of this month.
Just How Big Will The Intel Impact Be? How About A New Columbus Airport?
Much has been written about the potential and transformative impact of Intel’s planned investment in silicon chip manufacturing in Ohio. Local governments, school districts, businesses, commuters, and residents have been speculating and planning. Not only does that include New Albany and Licking County, but other nearby locations – certainly including Delaware County, whose border is less than a mile from the site.
‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error
ANNA — A huge payroll problem is leaving hundreds of Honda workers short in their paychecks. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell confirmed with workers they are missing hundreds of dollars with no idea when they will get that money. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Some Honda workers will get less in...
neurologylive.com
Understanding the Widespread Impacts of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Teleneurology Program
The virtual care program built by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center allows for expanded access to patient care in rural areas, improved decision-making, and hands-on experience for young neurologists. The application of telemedicine to remotely connect patients with their providers dates back decades; however, the exponential growth in...
OWU Chooses New University President
Ohio Wesleyan University announced on Wednesday that Matthew P. vandenBerg, Ed.D., will become OWU’s 17th president when he takes office July 1. vandenBerg currently is the president of Clinton, South Carolina-based Presbyterian College. vandenBerg will succeed President Rock Jones, Ph.D., who announced in April 2022 that he would retire...
Learn About Electric Aggregation For The City Of Delaware
Now that local voters have authorized the City of Delaware to form an aggregation program for the purchase of electricity, the City is reaching out to the public to inform residents and utility customers about next steps in the process. In November, voters considered the following question – “Shall the...
Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
Changes Announced At Delaware County District Library
In the past few days, changes have been announced which impact the services and schedule for the Delaware County Distirct Library. Magazines – Beginning this month, you will be able to check out current issues of magazines at the Library and taken them home with you. These will circulate in the same fashion as books and other items. There is a limit of 20 magazines at a time and a time limit of two weeks.
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458
Columbus, OH - Freshman State Representative Darnell Brewer of Ohio District 18 is making his voice heard throughout the State House. State representative Brewer is a newcomer to Ohio's politics and is ensuring residents of District 18 that he will work with others in Columbus to improve our communities. "My priorities for District 18 are to invest in working people and getting individuals back to work with a living wage, investing in public schools appropriate,- with the implementation of the appropriate school funding plan including a focus on recruiting teachers who reflect the community,i.e., minority and male teachers. Including creating legislation that will create affordable housing and safe neighborhoods," says Brewer.
614now.com
After more than 60 years, this central Ohio business is closing its doors for good
Since 1947, Gahanna Hardware has offered a little bit of everything from its home at 73 N. High St. But like all good things, even this Olde Gahanna fixture is coming to an end. According to a statement from owner Twyla Edgell posted to Gahanna Hardware’s website, the long-standing business...
Ohio fire department stops use of Safe Haven Baby Box citing state requirement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mission of Safe Haven Baby Boxes is personal and one that has had success in states like Indiana. Monica Kelsey, the creator of the program, explained her motivation for wanting to create a safe space for new mothers in crisis. “In August of 1972, a...
SourcePoint Welcomes Four New Board Members
SourcePoint announces the appointment of four new members to its board of directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2023. Joining the board of directors are William Brown, Ron Fantozzi, Anna Horstman, and Cheri Thompson. William (Bill) Brown is a retired quality assurance executive...
cwcolumbus.com
Big Walnut students stage protest over book ban effort
SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Walnut Board of Education is taking up a controversial matter that could ban “Looking for Alaska” and a list of about 20 other books. Superintendent Ryan McLane said Thursday in an email, “the book has been used as a curriculum resource in our high school English class for years. This year it was one of the options students could choose from. It was not required reading for any student,”
Delaware County Historical Society Announces Virtual Lecture
The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) today announced the latest offering in their regular, monthly historical education programming, Delaware County Industrial History: Rubber Products. This free virtual event, available on Zoom will take place on Wednesday, January 18, at 7:00 PM. The program and discussion will center around the history...
Book Signing Set For Book About Underground Railroad
The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) has announced an author presentation and book signing event in support of The Underground Railroad in Ohio by author Kathy Schulz. The free event will take place on Sunday, January 22, at 2:00 PM at The Barn at Stratford, located at 2690 Stratford Road,...
CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
‘You name it, we had it:’ Two women of Gahanna Hardware reflect on store ahead of its January closure
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — For two central Ohio women, and generations of customers, late January will mark the end of an era for a storefront that largely stuck to its roots: selling a little bit of everything. Gahanna Hardware, an old Gahanna mainstay that offers hand tools and paints and wind chimes, is set to […]
Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week
Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
