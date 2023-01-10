ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University names next Wexner Medical Center CEO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University has tapped a Texas-based clinician and health care leader as the Wexner Medical Center’s next chief executive officer. Dr. John J. Warner will assume the hospital’s chief executive role on April 1, pending his approval by the Board of Trustees, the university announced Friday. Warner, the former CEO […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Childhood obesity requires ‘intensive’ treatment, new guidelines say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Children struggling with obesity should receive aggressive treatment earlier, including medications and surgery, according to new guidance from a leading U.S. pediatricians group.  The American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines on Monday for children with obesity and shifted from previous guidance that delayed treatment to see if they outgrew obesity […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

There’s Still To To Express Your Opinion On Ohio’s Outdoors

People have been spending a lot of time outdoors in Ohio, whether it’s kayaking, camping, hiking, fishing, or swimming. There are just two weeks left to let the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) know what you want to see more of in the great outdoors. The statewide survey to contribute to Ohio’s State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) is available through the end of this month.
OHIO STATE
1808Delaware

Just How Big Will The Intel Impact Be? How About A New Columbus Airport?

Much has been written about the potential and transformative impact of Intel’s planned investment in silicon chip manufacturing in Ohio. Local governments, school districts, businesses, commuters, and residents have been speculating and planning. Not only does that include New Albany and Licking County, but other nearby locations – certainly including Delaware County, whose border is less than a mile from the site.
COLUMBUS, OH
neurologylive.com

Understanding the Widespread Impacts of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Teleneurology Program

The virtual care program built by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center allows for expanded access to patient care in rural areas, improved decision-making, and hands-on experience for young neurologists. The application of telemedicine to remotely connect patients with their providers dates back decades; however, the exponential growth in...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

OWU Chooses New University President

Ohio Wesleyan University announced on Wednesday that Matthew P. vandenBerg, Ed.D., will become OWU’s 17th president when he takes office July 1. vandenBerg currently is the president of Clinton, South Carolina-based Presbyterian College. vandenBerg will succeed President Rock Jones, Ph.D., who announced in April 2022 that he would retire...
DELAWARE, OH
1808Delaware

Learn About Electric Aggregation For The City Of Delaware

Now that local voters have authorized the City of Delaware to form an aggregation program for the purchase of electricity, the City is reaching out to the public to inform residents and utility customers about next steps in the process. In November, voters considered the following question – “Shall the...
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Changes Announced At Delaware County District Library

In the past few days, changes have been announced which impact the services and schedule for the Delaware County Distirct Library. Magazines – Beginning this month, you will be able to check out current issues of magazines at the Library and taken them home with you. These will circulate in the same fashion as books and other items. There is a limit of 20 magazines at a time and a time limit of two weeks.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458

Columbus, OH - Freshman State Representative Darnell Brewer of Ohio District 18 is making his voice heard throughout the State House. State representative Brewer is a newcomer to Ohio's politics and is ensuring residents of District 18 that he will work with others in Columbus to improve our communities. "My priorities for District 18 are to invest in working people and getting individuals back to work with a living wage, investing in public schools appropriate,- with the implementation of the appropriate school funding plan including a focus on recruiting teachers who reflect the community,i.e., minority and male teachers. Including creating legislation that will create affordable housing and safe neighborhoods," says Brewer.
OHIO STATE
1808Delaware

SourcePoint Welcomes Four New Board Members

SourcePoint announces the appointment of four new members to its board of directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2023. Joining the board of directors are William Brown, Ron Fantozzi, Anna Horstman, and Cheri Thompson. William (Bill) Brown is a retired quality assurance executive...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Big Walnut students stage protest over book ban effort

SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Walnut Board of Education is taking up a controversial matter that could ban “Looking for Alaska” and a list of about 20 other books. Superintendent Ryan McLane said Thursday in an email, “the book has been used as a curriculum resource in our high school English class for years. This year it was one of the options students could choose from. It was not required reading for any student,”
SUNBURY, OH
1808Delaware

Delaware County Historical Society Announces Virtual Lecture

The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) today announced the latest offering in their regular, monthly historical education programming, Delaware County Industrial History: Rubber Products. This free virtual event, available on Zoom will take place on Wednesday, January 18, at 7:00 PM. The program and discussion will center around the history...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
10TV

CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week

Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

1808Delaware

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.

 http://1808delaware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy