mymotherlode.com
Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy announced a conditional loan of $700 million Friday to an Australian mining company to pursue a lithium project still facing environmental hurdles in Nevada as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. The move...
Newsom: More Atmospheric Rivers Anticipated Over Next Week
As California continues to clean up from damaging storms, Governor Gavin Newsom says more atmospheric river systems will arrive over the next week. While touring storm damage in Santa Cruz County, Newsom said state emergency officials are projecting that wet weather conditions will remain prevalent through January 18, adding, “We expect a minimum of three more of these atmospheric rivers, in different shapes and forms, in different parts of the state.”
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec. 29 were the first...
