As California continues to clean up from damaging storms, Governor Gavin Newsom says more atmospheric river systems will arrive over the next week. While touring storm damage in Santa Cruz County, Newsom said state emergency officials are projecting that wet weather conditions will remain prevalent through January 18, adding, “We expect a minimum of three more of these atmospheric rivers, in different shapes and forms, in different parts of the state.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO