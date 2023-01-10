Read full article on original website
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.
Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Best cable crossover machine
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cable crossover machines are versatile pieces of exercise equipment that let users adjust them to target different muscle groups. Top machines offer a wide range of resistance levels, angle variety, safety features and interchangeable grips. One of the best cable crossover machines, offering a sturdy frame and smooth movement, is the Mikolo Multifunction Power Cage.
Best inflatable gym mat
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Inflatable gym mats are perfect for everything from cheerleading to gymnastics to parkour to martial arts and are available in various lengths to accommodate the amount of space you have. The EZ Glam Inflatable Gymnastics Tumbling Track is a first-rate inflatable gym mat.
Best heart rate monitor
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Although it’s only one part of a bigger picture, your heart rate can give you an idea of your cardiovascular fitness and overall heart health. Owning a heart rate monitor lets you check your heart rate at any time, whether that’s during an exercise session or when you’re at rest. The best is the Garmin Vivofit 4, which not only monitors you but spurs you on to more activity.
Create a vision board for inspiration in the new year
(MASS APPEAL) – As we enter 2023 a lot of us have goals for what we want to achieve throughout the year. One way to help you see your goals clearer is by creating a vision board so we’ve invited Jen Marion, owner of habit health & wellness, to teach us about them and how to make our own.
Why do we fear Friday the 13th?
(Mass Appeal) – Tomorrow is the first of two Friday the 13th’s in 2023. It’s one of many superstitions such as seeing a black cat, walking under a ladder or opening an umbrella inside. To learn why this day associated with bad luck, we’ve brought in Rev. Christopher LaFond, board member of EarthSpirit and Western MA Pagan Pride Day Coordinator.
Teen girl fails to notice sister sleeping with full face of makeup, can't figure out why her makeup sponge is wet daily
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and her siblings were three years apart. She had an older brother who was six years older, an older sister who was three years older, and a younger sister who was three years younger.
