digitalspy.com
Final Fantasy 16 boss addresses PC release speculation
Final Fantasy XVI executive producer has addressed the speculation around a PC version of the game, but he's failed to make things any clearer. The latest entry in Square Enix's JRPG series was announced in 2020, mentioning that it was a timed PS5 exclusive. The most recent trailer, which debuted just last month, echoed that sentiment. Considering how Final Fantasy VII Remake (and even Sony's first-party games) came to PC after the dust settled on their PlayStation releases, it certainly feels like a PC version is certain.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Xander Delaney has date disaster in dramatic Salt scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Xander Delaney is set for a date, but things quickly take a very serious turn. In scenes set to air on Channel 5 in the coming days, Xander's got a date with newcomer Stacey lined up, and his sister Rose wants to know all the details. Xander tells Rose to stay out of his love life and heads out on the date, lying to her by saying he's going to a work colleague's party.
digitalspy.com
Snowpiercer Season 4 cancelled amid hopes for 'new home'
Snowpiercer season four, which was set to be the final season of the series, is no longer due to air. Although production on the popular show's finale has completed, TNT has decided not to go ahead with releasing it... so somewhere out there, just beyond reach, season four does exist.
digitalspy.com
How to watch The Last of Us
The wait is over for the highly-anticipated The Last of Us TV series as it has finally arrived on our screens, with the post-apocalyptic drama airing tonight (January 15) in the US and the UK. The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed and...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals Mike's secret in Summer storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street revealed Mike Hargrave's big secret on this evening's (January 13) episode amid the Summer Spellman storyline. Viewers will know that Summer has offered to be a surrogate for Mike and his wife Esther, though a major spanner was thrown into those plans in tonight's scenes after Summer learned big news about Mike.
digitalspy.com
The Bear boss teases what's next for season 2
The Bear showrunner Christopher Storer has teased what's next for the acclaimed series, saying that season two is where the show "properly begins". The FX series stars Jeremy Allen White (of Shameless US fame) as young chef Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, who leaves the fine dining world and returns home to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop.
digitalspy.com
Ginny and Georgia star wants season 3 to go in a "new direction"
Ginny and Georgia's Damian Romeo wants the writers to take his character in a "new direction" in season three. The actor portrays jock Matt Press in the hit Netflix series, and while he didn't have a huge role in the first season, we get to see a lot more of him in season two as he and Abby (Katie Douglas) strike up a destructive relationship.
digitalspy.com
Dancing On Ice's Siva Kaneswaran wants to carry on Tom Parker's memory on the show
Dancing On Ice star Siva Kaneswaran has opened up about why he decided to join the ITV competition show, citing late bandmate Tom Parker as the driving force behind his decision. Kaneswaran was a bandmate with Parker in The Wanted. In 2020, Parker announced that he had been diagnosed with...
digitalspy.com
Agatha: Coven of Chaos’s Kathryn Hahn teases “a little song” in Marvel's WandaVision spin-off
Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Kathryn Hahn has teased fans that there may be a song in the WandaVision spin-off after fans fell in love with 'Agatha All Along' in the original Disney+ series. That song unexpectedly blew up, amassing millions of streams, earning a Grammy nomination and winning an...
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star Ricky Champ reunites with on-screen brother Tony Clay
Former EastEnders star Ricky Champ has shared some reunion photos with his on-screen brother Tony Clay. The Albert Square brothers took a trip to the theatre last night (January 12) to see Tanya Franks – who played Ricky's on-screen wife Rainie Highway in the BBC soap – performing in Shakespeare's Othello.
digitalspy.com
The best Dead Space remake pre-order deals on PS5, Xbox and PC
One of the best sci-fi horror games of all time has been rebuilt from the ground up for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with Dead Space set for release on Friday, January 27. Improved in every way from the 2008 original, the Dead Space remake brings a more...
digitalspy.com
Rob Lowe's Netflix movie Dog Gone is a true story, but does the dog survive?
Dog Gone is out now on Netflix, telling the true and adventurous story of a pup named Gonker who goes missing on the Appalachian Trail and the father and son who go on a trek to find him. But if you, like this author, are an animal lover you might be hesitant to delve into a film that seems poised for an ending of animal death.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away to tie up a loose end from Marilyn and Heather's storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away will be delving back into the Heather storyline next week, tying up a loose end as Marilyn and John discuss her secret daughter. Heather recently turned up to Summer Bay and caused chaos, plotting various revenge plots against her...
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice pro Alexandra Murphy gets engaged to partner after meeting on Celebrity Coach Trip
Congratulations are in order for former Dancing on Ice pro Alexandra Murphy, who is engaged to her boyfriend, YouTuber Paul Klein. Paul, who is one half of the the duo Woody and Kleiny, shared a video of his romantic proposal on Instagram, captioning it: "This Proposal Will Make You Cry!"
