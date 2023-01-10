Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Why Anna Kendrick never felt Kristen Bell 'liked' her
During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, which was published on Monday, host Dax revealed that he has never seen his wife Kristen become "jealous" over anyone - except for when she saw the Pitch Perfect actress perform for the first time.
Lebanon-Express
Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed phosphoric acid on his face while filming new movie
During an interview with Seth Meyers, Gerard Butler revealed that he accidentally rubbed acid on his face while filming his new movie 'Plane'.
Lebanon-Express
Angela Bassett makes history at Golden Globes with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' win
The 64-year-old took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Lebanon-Express
Florence Pugh admits public 'didn't like' her relationship with Zach Braff
The Don't Worry Darling actress split from the Scrubs star, who is 21 years her senior, in 2022 after three years together.
Lebanon-Express
Zendaya 'at a loss for words' following Golden Globes win
The 26-year-old was named the winner of Best Actress - Television Series Drama for her performance as Rue Bennett in HBO series Euphoria at the ceremony on Tuesday night.
Lebanon-Express
Robert Downey Jr. personally asked Gerard Butler to make more action movies
During a recent interview for UPROXX, the Scottish actor was asked about his connection to the genre, having starred as Secret Service agent Mike Banning in Olympus Has Fallen and its sequels, as well as the likes of 2018's Hunter Killer and 2022's Last Seen Alive.
Comments / 0