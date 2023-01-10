ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MLive.com

Tigers agree to deals with 2 players, avoiding arbitration

The Detroit Tigers won’t be going to arbitration with any of their players this spring. The club agreed to one-year deals with right-handed pitchers Jose Cisnero ($2.287 million) and Rony Garcia (roughly $1 million) for 2023. The Tigers previously reached agreements with outfielder Austin Meadows ($4.3 million) and left-handed...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Tigers catcher signs minor-league deal with Twins

Former Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner is coming back to the American League Central Division. Greiner, 30, has signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins. Greiner was in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in 2022, playing two games at the big-league level and spending most of the season with Triple-A Reno.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers claim pitcher off waivers from Arizona

The Detroit Tigers claimed right-handed pitcher Edwin Uceta off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. The 25-year-old native of the Dominican Republic had been designated for assignment last week. Uceta came up in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ system and was at one time ranked among the organization’s top 20...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers are moving in fences at Comerica Park in 2023

The Detroit Tigers are moving in the fences at Comerica Park, and lowering some of them, too. The work is expected to be done in time for the Tigers’ home opener on April 6 against the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers are moving in the center field fence 10...
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLive.com

Tigers set official report date for 2023 spring training

The first Detroit Tigers will start to report to Lakeland, Fla., for spring training one month from Friday. Major League Baseball has officially released the report dates for all teams. Pitchers and catchers who are participating in the World Baseball Classic (if any) must report on Feb. 13. Other pitchers...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

MLive.com

