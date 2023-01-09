ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Post Storm Nature Views

Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

National Guard to Conduct Randall Road Basin Debris Management Operations

A California National Guard unit from Chico, California arrived in Montecito Jan. 12, 2023 to process debris basin material at the Randall Road Debris Basin. As long as weather allows, debris management operations will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the Guard is expected to be mobilized in the area for a few weeks. Sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach will also occur daily for 24 hours a day. This work will help cleanout and prepare Randall Road debris basin for incoming winter storms.
MONTECITO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms

"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River

There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm System

Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts. The National Weather Service is advising that scattered showers will move into...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Pacific Surfliner Service Temporarily Suspended North of Goleta Station

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service north of Goleta for emergency track repairs. Service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta will be suspended for up to 16 days.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Daring Storm Rescues Throughout Santa Barbara County

Emergency responders were on the scene of several rescues during Monday's storm in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Fire reports 15 people were evacuated on Monday evening due to flooding. This was in the 4200 block of Hibiscus in Orcutt. The Fire Department reports 500 homes are affected with...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Prescribed Pile Burning Scheduled Next Week

WHAT: Prescribed pile burning of 1-10 treated acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush. WHEN: January 17-21. Additional series of burns will occur through the spring as conditions permit. Most burning operations will begin in the morning and conclude in the afternoon. However, some burning operations may continue through the evening to allow for full consumption of flammable material.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon

Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy