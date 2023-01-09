Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Post Storm Nature Views
Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
Mud leaves its mark on lower west neighborhoods near Ortega Street Bridge
Drive up Bath Street or along West Ortega Street and you'll find roadways coated in mud from Monday's torrential rains. The post Mud leaves its mark on lower west neighborhoods near Ortega Street Bridge appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cleanup operation underway in Orcutt neighborhood damaged by massive flood, sinkhole
A cleanup operation began in an Orcutt neighborhood Tuesday morning just hours after it was badly damaged by a massive flood caused when water came pouring into the street through a sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway Monday night. The post Cleanup operation underway in Orcutt neighborhood damaged by massive flood, sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Guard to Conduct Randall Road Basin Debris Management Operations
A California National Guard unit from Chico, California arrived in Montecito Jan. 12, 2023 to process debris basin material at the Randall Road Debris Basin. As long as weather allows, debris management operations will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the Guard is expected to be mobilized in the area for a few weeks. Sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach will also occur daily for 24 hours a day. This work will help cleanout and prepare Randall Road debris basin for incoming winter storms.
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Family displaced, hundreds of homes damaged after massive dirt flow in Orcutt
On Tuesday, maintenance crews were in an Orcutt neighborhood clearing tons of dirt that flowed through nearby homes and piled up on the cul-de-sac of Hibiscus Court.
Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms
"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm System
Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts. The National Weather Service is advising that scattered showers will move into...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Aerial Footage of Montecito Storm Damage
I was able to capture some aerial footage of the flooding Tuesday morning from Coast Village Road. Find more photos/videos @stimsonphoto on Instagram.
Sinkhole closes Bankshot Courts in Old Town Goleta
Bankshot Courts at Jonny D. Walls Park is closed until further notice to repair a sinkhole that formed following heavy rainfall in the area over the past few days. The post Sinkhole closes Bankshot Courts in Old Town Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Lompoc Fire rescues woman and newborn from Santa Ynez River moments after child was born
A newborn child and parents as well as one of a trio with a dog were rescued Monday from the swiftly flowing Santa Ynez River as heavy rain pounded northern Santa Barbara County. About 11:45 a.m., Lompoc Fire Department personnel were in the 2000 block of North H Street investigating...
foxla.com
Ventura resident trapped overnight rescued from river
A helicopter was used to rescue a Ventura resident who was trapped on an island in the Ventura river overnight. (Video via Twitter: @VCFD_PIO)
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pacific Surfliner Service Temporarily Suspended North of Goleta Station
The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service north of Goleta for emergency track repairs. Service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta will be suspended for up to 16 days.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Daring Storm Rescues Throughout Santa Barbara County
Emergency responders were on the scene of several rescues during Monday's storm in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Fire reports 15 people were evacuated on Monday evening due to flooding. This was in the 4200 block of Hibiscus in Orcutt. The Fire Department reports 500 homes are affected with...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Prescribed Pile Burning Scheduled Next Week
WHAT: Prescribed pile burning of 1-10 treated acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush. WHEN: January 17-21. Additional series of burns will occur through the spring as conditions permit. Most burning operations will begin in the morning and conclude in the afternoon. However, some burning operations may continue through the evening to allow for full consumption of flammable material.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
