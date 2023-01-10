ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeeville, SC

Hardeeville man riding dirt bike killed in collision with FedEx truck, coroner says

By Evan McKenna
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

A Hardeeville man is dead after a collision Sunday between his dirt bike and a FedEx truck, according to the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.

Thomas Wallace Jr., 29, was pronounced dead just before 4 p.m. at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, according to Coroner Willie Aiken III.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. as Wallace was riding his dirt bike eastbound on School Cut Road toward U.S. 321. He collided with a FedEx delivery truck heading west.

Wallace was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Aiken. It is unknown whether the driver of the FedEx truck was injured.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Aiken said.

Officials from the Hardeeville Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for further information.

The fatal crash occurred Sunday afternoon on School Cut Road, as Wallace headed east on his dirt bike toward U.S. 321. Google Earth

