First, I just want say ‘thank you’ to Travis Lingenfelter for his stand against the invasion of the Dollar General stores here in Kingman. I know many people who leave Kingman to go to Bullhead City or even Las Vegas to go shopping. That is ridiculous. The county supervisors need to stop this nonsense! We need grocery stores, department stores and other decent retail businesses, not more Dollar Stores! Kingman lags way behind the other towns in Mohave County in this area. Sounds like we need some new supervisors!

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO