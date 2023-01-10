Read full article on original website
Related
Aid visit to Ukraine was ‘inspiring’ for NJ emergency care doctor
An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
Undocumented children now covered for health insurance in NJ
Immigrant and health care advocates are eager to spread the word about a state program that now enables all children regardless of their residency or citizenship status to get public health insurance if their families meet the financial criteria. Several advocates called it New Jersey’s best kept secret of 2023,...
NJ Spotlight News: January 12, 2023
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Fate of NJ’s concealed-carry gun law is up to courts. Senate President Nick Scutari predicts that most of it will...
Boardwalks, breweries and more: Murphy points to NJ’s future
Gov. Phil Murphy proclaimed New Jersey is becoming a “state of opportunity,” where it’s easier to get a job and to benefit from big investments in infrastructure and public education, as he delivered an in-person State of the State address Tuesday. Murphy, a second-term Democrat, highlighted a...
Murphy touts NJ as national leader in State of State speech
Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his fifth State of the State address on Tuesday. Here to break down the main themes of the speech are NJ Spotlight News’ Senior Writer and Projects Editor Colleen O’Dea and Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University.
New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers
A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
Business Report: State of the State reaction, major opioid settlement
New Jersey has joined in a $20 billion nationwide opioid-related settlement. Following Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State address, New Jersey’s business leaders applauded the governor for recent pro-business initiatives and his willingness to work with the business community. At the same time, they say more should be done to support small businesses in New Jersey. Affordability — a key theme in the governor’s address — is an issue for small businesses, according to Michele Siekerka of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association. At the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, Tom Bracken said the Murphy administration should focus on providing more working capital to small businesses. They need it now, he says.
Murphy’s State of the State talking points
Gov. Phil Murphy is set to deliver his fifth State of the State message Tuesday, a chance to brag about his administration’s accomplishments in a speech likely to focus on New Jersey’s economy, new burgeoning business sectors and a revamped $2 billion property tax relief program. The annual...
Expansion of Transco natural gas pipeline gets federal go-ahead
Environmental advocates and the BPU oppose the controversial $980 million project. A federal agency this week approved expanding an interstate natural gas pipeline, despite opposition from state officials and environmental groups who argued the project saddles ratepayers with costs for unnecessary new natural gas capacity. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission...
NJ support for nurses on strike in New York City
Health care workers in New Jersey are standing in solidarity with more than 7,000 nurses on strike in New York City. The nurses are demanding more pay and better working conditions, including increased staffing. “I have to say this, nurses don’t ever want to go on strike. It’s the last...
Murphy lays out his vision for ‘next New Jersey’
Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his fifth State of the State address on Tuesday before a State House chamber packed with lawmakers and dignitaries for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Murphy highlighted efforts to make the state more affordable by extending the deadline to apply to the Anchor property-tax relief program for another month and focused on hyper-local Jersey issues, like rebuilding boardwalks in need of repair along the Jersey Shore and revamping the state’s outdated liquor license laws.
Fate of NJ’s concealed-carry gun law is up to courts
Senate President Nick Scutari predicts that most of it will remain in place. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that New York can continue enforcing new gun law restrictions banning firearms from “sensitive places” like libraries and restaurants while legal challenges to that law play out. The decision could have implications for New Jersey, which is locked in a similar legal dispute. Both states passed similar legislation following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last summer that overturned a New York gun-safety law requiring a license to carry concealed weapons in public places.
Environmental advocates demand end to raids on Clean Energy Fund
They say raiding the fund imperils goals on climate change, air quality. Environmental advocates are calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to make good on his campaign promises to stop using the state’s Clean Energy Fund to cover unrelated issues. The money is meant to support efforts to reduce fossil fuel reliance and increase clean energy.
EDA lures new offshore-wind developer to NJ wind port
Atlantic Shores to lease 35 acres at emerging port in Lower Alloways Creek for its 1.5-gigawatt project. Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC, a major developer in the wind-energy sector, has signed on as a tenant at the New Jersey Wind Port, bolstering the state’s efforts to be a hub for the emerging industry on the Eastern Seaboard.
Responding to Murphy, Republicans hammer NJ’s lack of affordability
NJ has ‘highest taxes, the most debt and the worst business climate’. Republican legislative leaders responded to Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State address Tuesday. Senate Minority leader Steve Oroho and Assembly Minority leader John DiMaio, who held a joint press conference immediately following the speech, criticized Murphy as a tax-and-spend governor.
2023 State of the State preview: What to expect in Murphy’s address
Less than 24 hours before Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his fifth State of the State address, a federal judge issued a blow to the administration’s newest gun law — one of the progressive policies he was likely to tout during the speech. The court granted a temporary restraining order preventing part of New Jersey’s new concealed-carry law from being enforced. It would restrict firearms in about two dozen locations classified as “sensitive places,” like schools, parks, restaurants and courthouses.
Unexplained deaths of whales on beaches lead to call of halt in offshore wind development
Conservationist groups say offshore wind developers using sound-mapping of the ocean may be causing harm. The Biden administration needs to halt development of offshore wind projects until it determines what is causing endangered whales and other mammals to wash ashore dead on beaches in New Jersey and New York, conservationists said Monday.
Residents say NJ can save lives by implementing flood rule now
The Murphy administration’s proposed rules to protect against inland flooding got a welcome reception in their first public hearing on Wednesday. Dozens of residents and activists attending the online event spoke in favor of New Jersey’s plans to raise minimum heights for new buildings and other restrictions. Speaker...
Restricted abortion access studied as possible suicide risk
Researchers say restricted access ‘is a macro-level suicide risk factor’ for young women. Access to abortion is an important aspect of maintaining good maternal mental health and research finds that abortion is a safe and an effective procedure that has no impact on a woman’s future fertility, breast cancer risk or their likelihood to experience mental health disorders, advocates say.
Compassionate release at judge’s discretion, NJ’s top court rules
Incapacitated or terminally ill inmates not guaranteed release, severity, circumstances of crimes should be factored in. New Jersey judges have discretion in carrying out the state’s two-year old “compassionate release” law and can keep dying or incapacitated inmates imprisoned, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday. But to...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0