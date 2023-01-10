3 people rescued after driver plunges Tesla into Pasadena pool

Three people, including a child, were rescued Tuesday after a Tesla plunged into a pool in Pasadena, officials said.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of West California Boulevard, Pasadena Fire Department officials said in a tweet.

“A Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, drove through a wall and into a pool,” they detailed.

The occupants were rescued by good Samaritans who jumped in the pool.

A photo from the scene shows the damaged pool with the white Tesla still inside it.

No further details about the incident, including the victims and their conditions, have been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.