ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

3 people rescued after driver plunges Tesla into Pasadena pool

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEs19_0k9voDYJ00

Three people, including a child, were rescued Tuesday after a Tesla plunged into a pool in Pasadena, officials said.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of West California Boulevard, Pasadena Fire Department officials said in a tweet.

“A Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, drove through a wall and into a pool,” they detailed.

The occupants were rescued by good Samaritans who jumped in the pool.

A photo from the scene shows the damaged pool with the white Tesla still inside it.

No further details about the incident, including the victims and their conditions, have been released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal

COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
COMPTON, CA
CBS Miami

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Hillside collapses next to 110 Freeway in Elysian Park

Officials shut down the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway Thursday due to a hillside collapsing near the roadway in Elysian Park. This route is a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles. There was no estimated time frame for when the section will reopen. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the damage caused […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What Is The Closest Airport To Huntington Beach?

With its stunning coastline, sunny weather, and laid-back atmosphere, Huntington Beach, CA, is one of the most popular destination spots in the Golden State. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or just want to spend some time enjoying the beach life, Huntington Beach, CA, has something for everyone. But...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Tesla with 3 people inside crashes into Pasadena pool

Three people were inside a Tesla as it crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning.One of passengers included a child, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.Authorities said it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road.The Pasadena Fire Department said the driver of the Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the break, driving through a wall and then into a pool.it is unknown if there were any injuries.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Riverside County deputy killed in Lake Elsinore shooting

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot in Lake Elsinore on Friday has died from his injuries, authorities confirm. The deputy has been identified as Darnell Calhoun, 30. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon,” said the sheriff’s department. The […]
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
NBC San Diego

Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued

Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel Bugs World

This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles

This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
People

Family Honors 'Beautiful Hiking Queen' Who Documented Trip Before Sliding to Death on Mt. Baldy

"She’s known in the community for her fearless hikes, and daily dose of inspiration," Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas' daughter wrote of her mother on a GoFundMe established to help pay for her funeral A female hiker was pronounced dead Sunday after sliding down an estimated 500 to 700 feet on a steep and icy hillside at Baldy Bowl, Mount Baldy, Calif., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBSD). The hiker has since been identified by her family as Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas. They paid tribute to the...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KTLA.com

Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana

A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

97K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy