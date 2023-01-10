ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

SignalsAZ

Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes

It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
PRESCOTT, AZ
KOLD-TV

Organizers get ready for the Tucson Jazz Festival

Pima County approves new lease for space tourism company World View. Tucson area groups are working to keep firefighters safe. Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won't be held this year. The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, has been canceled this year.
TUCSON, AZ
KFYR-TV

ND Woman found in AZ one month later

YUMA, AZ (KFYR)- The North Dakota woman who went missing in Yuma, Arizona nearly a month ago has been found. Yuma Police say Pami Jo Garden, 46, is “fine.”. Police made that update to their original Facebook post declaring her a missing person on December 16, 2022. She is...
YUMA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Fire destroys decades of Arizona movie history inside Three Points home

THREE POINTS, AZ — Longtime Western movie actor Ivan Wolverton and his wife Margery narrowly escaped a fire that destroyed their Three Points home on Wednesday. Ivan — also known as “Red” or “Red Cloud” Wolverton — is known for pulling stagecoaches at Old Tucson and in western films like “Tombstone” from the 1980s through the mid-2000s. He often worked at the Mescal film set. Margery also worked in Western films during her career.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day

Dozens of people from tribal nations across Arizona gathered this week at the state Capitol to celebrate Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day.  “Arizona is a stronger state because of the 22 federally recognized tribes found here,” state Senate President Warren Petersen said during his speech.“As we enter the first week of the 56th legislative […] The post Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Lost hikers located

KINGMAN – On Wednesday, January 4 at about 6:40 p.m., the Kingman Police Department responded to the trailhead at Monolith Garden Trail for a report of two lost hikers. The lost hikers, a husband and wife from Oregon and both in their 80s became lost traversing the trail system. The couple started their hike in daylight, prepared for cold and acclimate weather but became concerned as darkness fell and not being able to find the trail.
KINGMAN, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling MPC in Arizona

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes and Richmond American.) Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying thetop-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales atThe Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company isthe developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing woman reunited with family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a missing woman has been located and reunited with her family. According to the Tucson Police Department, 88-year-old Romelia Quintero was found Friday, Jan. 13. She had been last seen Thursday night, Jan. 12. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights...
TUCSON, AZ
cntraveler.com

The Healing Power of Horses

It's an early morning in May, and a low desert sun is rising over Purple Sage Ranch, a dusty sprawl surrounded by the saguaro-studded Santa Catalina Mountain foothills. I've come to meet Lucinda Vette, the head equine facilitator at Miraval Resorts in Tucson, for a session with a quartet of horses. My mother was supposed to join me, but the side effects of a cancer trial drug have left her napping in our room.
TUCSON, AZ

