Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes
It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
Old Tucson's new 'Western Experience' runs Jan. 26 - May 7
The park will be open this spring season Thursdays - Sundays, 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets begin at $34 for adults, with discounts for children ages 5-11 available for $17.
The History of Kartchner Caverns State Park
Have you ever wondered how the natural cave Kartchner Caverns became a treasured part of Cochise County? Two men, more than two decades, and one well-guarded secret brought this incredible natural wonder to the public. HOW IT ALL BEGAN. In the fall of 1974, two men were hiking the Whetstone...
Green Valley First Responders Fair Saturday, Jan. 14
A 'First Responders Fair' at Historic Canoa Ranch Saturday, Jan. 14 will give locals the opportunity to meet and greet with members of police, fire and other law enforcement agencies.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
KOLD-TV
Organizers get ready for the Tucson Jazz Festival
Pima County approves new lease for space tourism company World View. Tucson area groups are working to keep firefighters safe. Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won't be held this year. The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, has been canceled this year.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Pit approved to stay open
The Pit was asked to close earlier this week, but an agreement between the owners and city officials will allow The Pit to stay open.
KFYR-TV
ND Woman found in AZ one month later
YUMA, AZ (KFYR)- The North Dakota woman who went missing in Yuma, Arizona nearly a month ago has been found. Yuma Police say Pami Jo Garden, 46, is “fine.”. Police made that update to their original Facebook post declaring her a missing person on December 16, 2022. She is...
thisistucson.com
35 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 12-16 🎶📚👻
It's a weekend of live jazz and trapeze artists, thanks to the Tucson Jazz Festival and the Zoppé Family Circus. What else? A literacy event at Mission Garden, séances, Lunar New Year, and it's the last weekend for the light show at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. ✨. Of...
KOLD-TV
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Longtime western movie actor, Ivan Wolverton, also known as “Red or Red Cloud” and his wife Margery are picking up the pieces of their lives, after a devastating house fire left them with nothing. Decades of Arizona movie history is gone. Ivan...
ABC 15 News
Fire destroys decades of Arizona movie history inside Three Points home
THREE POINTS, AZ — Longtime Western movie actor Ivan Wolverton and his wife Margery narrowly escaped a fire that destroyed their Three Points home on Wednesday. Ivan — also known as “Red” or “Red Cloud” Wolverton — is known for pulling stagecoaches at Old Tucson and in western films like “Tombstone” from the 1980s through the mid-2000s. He often worked at the Mescal film set. Margery also worked in Western films during her career.
Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day
Dozens of people from tribal nations across Arizona gathered this week at the state Capitol to celebrate Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day. “Arizona is a stronger state because of the 22 federally recognized tribes found here,” state Senate President Warren Petersen said during his speech.“As we enter the first week of the 56th legislative […] The post Tribal leaders advocate for the state’s support during tribal nations day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
12news.com
A life-sized teddy bear is running through Arizona. The visit is part of a much-larger project and message
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A life-size teddy bear running through Arizona named Bearsun is bringing awareness to mental health by running from New York City to Los Angeles. Jesse Larios, the man inside the giant character, began his journey on November 5th and since then has averaged running 40 miles a day.
Davis-Monthan 2023 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show March 25-26
The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is coming back to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, March 26.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lost hikers located
KINGMAN – On Wednesday, January 4 at about 6:40 p.m., the Kingman Police Department responded to the trailhead at Monolith Garden Trail for a report of two lost hikers. The lost hikers, a husband and wife from Oregon and both in their 80s became lost traversing the trail system. The couple started their hike in daylight, prepared for cold and acclimate weather but became concerned as darkness fell and not being able to find the trail.
2 Arizona Places Land Among The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA.
roselawgroupreporter.com
The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling MPC in Arizona
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes and Richmond American.) Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying thetop-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales atThe Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company isthe developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing woman reunited with family
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a missing woman has been located and reunited with her family. According to the Tucson Police Department, 88-year-old Romelia Quintero was found Friday, Jan. 13. She had been last seen Thursday night, Jan. 12. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights...
cntraveler.com
The Healing Power of Horses
It's an early morning in May, and a low desert sun is rising over Purple Sage Ranch, a dusty sprawl surrounded by the saguaro-studded Santa Catalina Mountain foothills. I've come to meet Lucinda Vette, the head equine facilitator at Miraval Resorts in Tucson, for a session with a quartet of horses. My mother was supposed to join me, but the side effects of a cancer trial drug have left her napping in our room.
Comments / 0