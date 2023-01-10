Play "Would You Rather” with us

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

By Cat George
 3 days ago
Bonus: Would you rather live in downtown or in North Raleigh?

Photo by RALtoday

When’s the last time you played a game of “ Would You Rather ,” Raleigh?

In case you’ve never played , here’s a quick rundown :

Step 1
A question is posed that pitches two options. Example: “Would you rather live in Raleigh or any other city in the world?”

Step 2 You decide what you’d rather do. No surprise here, we’re choosing the City of Oaks.

Now that you’re a “Would You Rather” expert, let’s tap into our inner middle schooler and play this nostalgic game featuring some of Raleigh’s most iconic landmarks , businesses, and
locally-celebrated dishes .

Question one

Would you rather dance the night away one last time at Neptune’s Parlor or order tapas on a sunny day on Garland’s sidewalk patio .
  • One last boogie underground.
  • I would do anything for a Garland slushie.

Question two

Would you rather take a morning stroll through the NC State Farmers Market or hike a few miles at Umstead State Park .

  • I’ll have my reusable bag in-hand.
  • I’m lacing up my hiking boots.

Question three

Would you rather shop your way through Fenton with a Dram & Draught drink in hand or take in rooftop views with a classy cocktail at Level7 .
  • I’m taking my drink to-go.
  • I prefer my head in the clouds.

Question four

Would you rather watch a movie under the stars at the NCMA
or enjoy one last midnight showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Rialto Theatre .
  • Stargazing and a movie.
  • Give me all of the theatrics.

Question five

Would you rather enjoy an exclusive menu tasting at the NCMA Café , opening Saturday, Jan. 14 , or be the first to dine at
Las Ramblas , a Spanish tapas bar opening in North Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 17 .
  • Fresh fare surrounded by art.
  • Tapas at Giorgios Bakatsias’ new spot.

Question six

Would you rather have a lifetime supply of Ashley Christensen’s Pimento Mac and Cheese Custard or endless chocolate chess pie from the Angus Barn .
  • More cheese, please.
  • You had me at chocolate.

Question seven

Would you rather live in a luxury penthouse in The Eastern Residences at North Hills or score a two-bedroom at The Signal in Seaboard Station with plenty of downtown walkability .
  • Party in the penthouse.
  • I prefer a city lifestyle.

Question eight

Would you rather spend an afternoon with mischievous kittens at Purr Cup Cafe or chase tails at West Street Dog .
  • Surround me with cats.
  • I want to be covered in dog fur.
Record your answers here . Thanks for playing, Raleigh .

