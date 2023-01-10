Play "Would You Rather” with us

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the news this week that Sanford’s Fonda Lupita (named one of 11 best new restaurants in the nation) is bringing its authentic Mexican food to downtown Durham’s Brightleaf District on Main Street. The new spot will operate as Fonda Lupita. Its menu will feature the beloved gorditas, tacos, quesadillas, tortas and burritos that made the original location popular. The 3,325-square-foot space will also include a bar. If you are not already familiar with them, do so here.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO