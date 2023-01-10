Play "Would You Rather” with us
When’s the last time you played a game of “ Would You Rather ,” Raleigh?
In case you’ve never played , here’s a quick rundown :
Step 1 — A question is posed that pitches two options. Example: “Would you rather live in Raleigh or any other city in the world?”
Step 2 — You decide what you’d rather do. No surprise here, we’re choosing the City of Oaks.
Now that you’re a “Would You Rather” expert, let’s tap into our inner middle schooler and play this nostalgic game featuring some of Raleigh’s most iconic landmarks , businesses, and locally-celebrated dishes .
Question oneWould you rather dance the night away one last time at Neptune’s Parlor or order tapas on a sunny day on Garland’s sidewalk patio .
- One last boogie underground.
- I would do anything for a Garland slushie.
Question twoWould you rather take a morning stroll through the NC State Farmers Market or hike a few miles at Umstead State Park .
- I’ll have my reusable bag in-hand.
- I’m lacing up my hiking boots.
Question threeWould you rather shop your way through Fenton with a Dram & Draught drink in hand or take in rooftop views with a classy cocktail at Level7 .
- I’m taking my drink to-go.
- I prefer my head in the clouds.
Question fourWould you rather watch a movie under the stars at the NCMA or enjoy one last midnight showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Rialto Theatre .
- Stargazing and a movie.
- Give me all of the theatrics.
Question fiveWould you rather enjoy an exclusive menu tasting at the NCMA Café , opening Saturday, Jan. 14 , or be the first to dine at Las Ramblas , a Spanish tapas bar opening in North Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 17 .
- Fresh fare surrounded by art.
- Tapas at Giorgios Bakatsias’ new spot.
Question sixWould you rather have a lifetime supply of Ashley Christensen’s Pimento Mac and Cheese Custard or endless chocolate chess pie from the Angus Barn .
- More cheese, please.
- You had me at chocolate.
Question sevenWould you rather live in a luxury penthouse in The Eastern Residences at North Hills or score a two-bedroom at The Signal in Seaboard Station with plenty of downtown walkability .
- Party in the penthouse.
- I prefer a city lifestyle.
Question eightWould you rather spend an afternoon with mischievous kittens at Purr Cup Cafe or chase tails at West Street Dog .
- Surround me with cats.
- I want to be covered in dog fur.
