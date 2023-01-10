Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHSV
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
One pedestrian killed, another hospitalized in traffic incident in Albemarle County
Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County.
q101online.com
Candle blamed for house fire
An unattended candle is being blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a home yesterday morning in Staunton. According to a post on Staunton Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched just before seven o’clock to a home on Orchard Lane. When they arrived, fire was showing...
cbs19news
Fatal accident kills one pedestrian
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person is dead and another recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Albemarle County. Witnesses say a group of pedestrians was trying to cross the road on Seminole Trail when it happened. The crash happened just before 7 p.m....
cbs19news
Bicyclist dies following late-night crash on Ivy Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred late Thursday night. According to a release, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of Ivy Road. The bicyclist was heading east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road...
theriver953.com
Update: One fatality in Winchester plane crash in Rockingham
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to Hutcheson the plane left Winchester shortly before 6:30 heading for Alabama when contact was lost near the Clover Hill area of Rockingham County. Rockingham...
WHSV
Pilot Club of Harrisonburg donates robotic pets to area memory care units
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One organization in Harrisonburg whose mission is to provide friendship and service recently donated some four-legged friends to residents at local assisted living facilities. Through grant funding, two sets of robotic pets were purchased and donated by the Pilot Club to memory care units at Brookdale...
WHSV
Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Augusta County. According to the VSP, the crash occurred Jan. 9, at 5:55 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker, and involved three vehicles. The VSP reports that a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two tractor-trailers were traveling south on I-81 when the vehicles allegedly collided. The impact of the crash supposedly caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.
WHSV
Lifelong county resident named Broadway’s assistant town manager
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A year ago, lifelong Rockingham County resident Cari Orebaugh joined the Town of Broadway staff as the director for marketing and development. Now, Orebaugh has been promoted to Assistant town manager, and town manager Kyle O’Brien says there were many reasons she was a good fit for the role.
theriver953.com
Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Bicyclist struck, killed in accident on Ivy Road on Thursday night
A bicyclist was struck and killed in an accident in the 2100 block of Ivy Road Thursday night, according to Charlottesville Police. The bicyclist was traveling east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road at 10:55 p.m. when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle. Upon receiving treatment at the scene, they were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
wsvaonline.com
Fatal house fire investigation underway
The investigation into Sunday’s fatal house fire in Broadway continues. The fire started shortly after noon at a home in the 32-hundred block of Deer Cabin Lane and by the time firefighters were able to get it under control, the house was a total loss. Rockingham County Fire and...
cbs19news
VSP identifies driver killed in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified a person who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. The Virginia State Police is still investigating the crash, which occurred around 5:55 p.m. at the 223 mile marker. It involved a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two...
Augusta Free Press
City Council eases restrictions on cold weather shelters in Waynesboro
The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry got some good news this week from the Office of Community Development. Waynesboro City Council voted Monday night to ease some of the restrictions of their cold weather shelter when it is hosted in the River City. In December, the organization was forced to turn...
wsvaonline.com
Search on for Woodstock man
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a wanted fugitive. Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock is wanted for felony aggravated malicious wounding. According to a release, deputies responded to the area of Jewell Lane in Edinburg on January 2nd. While on scene, a search warrant was executed which led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab. An investigation continues.
WHSV
The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has been closed since September will be reopening under familiar new ownership as Melaine and Ron Copeland have purchased the restaurant from its worker-owned collective. “We consider it a treasure I...
WHSV
Waynesboro’s former mayor ready to stay involved
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Bobby Henderson, the former mayor of Waynesboro, has always been busy. Henderson has worn many hats and wants to stay involved in the local community. Projects he started are still being pursued by the new council, from the new West End fire station and growing Waynesboro as a city. He wants to be where the people would need him, but has an interest in a specific role already.
Six young puppies found abandoned off Three Notch Road in Louisa, police looking for answers
The puppies are still too young to be without their mother, so police are asking anyone with information on the puppies' owner to contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 540-967-1234.
WHSV
Why do people get tattoos on Friday the 13th?
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Friday the 13th is known to be superstitious. One of the beliefs is that it is good luck to get a tattoo. Hessom’s Ink, like other tattoo shops, uses the day to build community while slashing prices. The tattoo parlor holds the tradition for people...
Augusta Free Press
After the flood waters: Augusta County bakery reopens to serve sweet stuff
New Year’s Eve was like any other business day for SweetNanaCakes when the bakery closed at noon after filling holiday wishes. “That’s what my dad used to call my daughter,” Shannon Tinsley said of the bakery’s name. Her daughter, Ceara, is almost 30 years old. But...
Comments / 0