Baltimore, MD

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
WKRC

Bengals 'Who Dey' house gaining new attention as playoffs near

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals and the Ravens meet again Sunday night in a playoff game. Fans are showing their love throughout the Tri-State, but the iconic East End "Who Dey" house on Riverside Drive may take the cake. "This is the beginning of it. We just had a rickety...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Damar Hamlin Wish This Weekend

The Bills announced on Wednesday that Damar Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.  Hamlin was admitted on Monday to undergo a "comprehensive medical evaluation" as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing.  Now ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Looks Like Micah Hyde is About to Return to the Bills Lineup

The Buffalo Bills were back at practice on Wednesday, as they prepare for the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in Orchard Park. It's the 2-7 matchup in the AFC playoffs and the first meeting in the postseason for the two teams since 1998. The Bills won't have to face Dolphins quarterback...
wearebuffalo.net

Re-Signing Tremaine Edmunds May Have Become Harder for the Bills

All of the Buffalo Bills focus is on the Miami Dolphins this week, as they host their AFC East rival in the Wild Card round this Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. Even though the Bills players and coaches are only focusing on Miami, it's probably safe to say that the front office has started to think about off-season topics, including pending free agents.

