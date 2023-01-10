Read full article on original website
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damar Hamlin reveals he's passing tests at Buffalo General as Bills safety continues recovery
Damar Hamlin continues to improve after being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati last week following a cardiac arrest. He revealed Tuesday he's been passing medical tests in Buffalo.
WKBW-TV
WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players speak ahead of matchup against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players spoke on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. McDermott spoke before practice and the following players spoke after practice:
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game to Be Played at This Stadium
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their seventh playoff game in the last four seasons, as they will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 pm. The Bills are the 2 seed and the Dolphins are the 7 seed, as Buffalo never...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital, Will Continue Rehab at Home
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin captured the attention of the sports world last week. After he dropped on the field following a tackle in the first quarter, his heart stopped, and so did the sports world. He was resuscitated by a Bills special teams coach Denny Kellington who performed CPR,...
Marconews.com
Bengals, Bills canceled 'Monday Night Football' game that NFL wanted to resume, per report
A report Monday night from ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. examines the decision to stop last Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Bengals in Cincinnati after defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR from Bills trainer Denny Kellington. Van Natta quoted a team official...
WKRC
Bengals 'Who Dey' house gaining new attention as playoffs near
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals and the Ravens meet again Sunday night in a playoff game. Fans are showing their love throughout the Tri-State, but the iconic East End "Who Dey" house on Riverside Drive may take the cake. "This is the beginning of it. We just had a rickety...
Everyone Has The Same Damar Hamlin Wish This Weekend
The Bills announced on Wednesday that Damar Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. Hamlin was admitted on Monday to undergo a "comprehensive medical evaluation" as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing. Now ...
wearebuffalo.net
Looks Like Micah Hyde is About to Return to the Bills Lineup
The Buffalo Bills were back at practice on Wednesday, as they prepare for the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in Orchard Park. It's the 2-7 matchup in the AFC playoffs and the first meeting in the postseason for the two teams since 1998. The Bills won't have to face Dolphins quarterback...
wearebuffalo.net
Re-Signing Tremaine Edmunds May Have Become Harder for the Bills
All of the Buffalo Bills focus is on the Miami Dolphins this week, as they host their AFC East rival in the Wild Card round this Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. Even though the Bills players and coaches are only focusing on Miami, it's probably safe to say that the front office has started to think about off-season topics, including pending free agents.
