Kumho Tires to build warehouse in St. Mary Parish – expanding Port of New Orleans capacity
Kumho Tires announces plans to construct a 350,000-square-foot warehouse and future plans for a distribution center in Franklin. Brandy Christian President of the Port of New Orleans said it’s a significant multi-million-dollar investment in St. Mary Parish. “The facility would actually be a combination of distribution center of natural...
Republican Slidell Senator Sharon Hewitt enters the governor’s race
Add another name to the list of candidates who are running for governor. Slidell Senator Sharon Hewitt made her candidacy official today. The Republican has served in the state senate since 2016 and she’s also an engineering executive. “I have a long, proven track record both in the business...
DCFS: extra pandemic-related SNAP benefits run out next month. Be prepared.
Emergency additional food stamp benefits for the COVID pandemic are about to end. The USDA says February will be the final month. DCFS administers the extra benefits for Louisiana. Assistant Secretary Shavana Howard says the benefits can run from an extra $95 a month for food, to over $300 extra; depending on how many are in the home. She says they have been paid out since March 2020, when the pandemic took hold…
Former state senator Karen Carter Peterson sentence to 22-months for wire fraud
Former state senator Karen Carter Peterson received a 22-month prison sentence today after admitting she used more than 140-thousand dollars in campaign funds from her own campaign and the Democratic Party to feed a gambling addiction. Loyola Law Professor Dane Ciolino says the federal sentencing guideline called for a sentence between 41 and 51 months.
