Emergency additional food stamp benefits for the COVID pandemic are about to end. The USDA says February will be the final month. DCFS administers the extra benefits for Louisiana. Assistant Secretary Shavana Howard says the benefits can run from an extra $95 a month for food, to over $300 extra; depending on how many are in the home. She says they have been paid out since March 2020, when the pandemic took hold…

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO