Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
Riley Keough and Husband Ben Smith-Petersen: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Burning love! Riley Keough’s romance with stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen is a Hollywood fairy tale come true after they met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. “We only started dating after we did re-shoots in Australia because the crew is smaller and I got to meet him,” Keough — the daughter of the late Lisa […]
Former Child Star Adam Rich Was Open About His Struggles With Addiction and Depression
Adam Rich, the former child television actor from the sitcom Eight Is Enough, died at his home on Jan. 7, 2023. He had charmed American audiences by playing the youngest brother Nicholas on the series about a widowed father of eight children. What happened to Adam Rich since his famous childhood, and how much was Adam Rich's net worth?
tvinsider.com
Willie Aames Pays Tribute to ‘Eight Is Enough’ Co-Star Adam Rich: ‘I’m Gutted’
Adam Rich, best known for playing Nicholas Bradford in the late ’70s sitcom Eight is Enough, passed away Saturday, January 7, at the age of 54. Now, Rich’s former on-screen brother Willie Aames, who portrayed Tommy Bradford, is paying tribute to his co-star on social media. In the...
Al Pacino Cracks Up 'Tonight Show' With Story About His Most Engaged Audience
The "Hunters" star's anecdote had a surprise ending that left Jimmy Fallon doubling over.
NME
Prince Harry got high at Courteney Cox’s house and the toilet “became a head”
Prince Harry has spoken about the time he ate “[magic] mushroom chocolates” while staying at Courteney Cox’s house in Los Angeles in his forthcoming memoir. In an extract from Spare, which was released today (January 10), the Duke of Sussex wrote that he went to the Friends actor’s house after a party where he consumed the hallucinogenic snack.
Daniel Radcliffe Admitted to Hooking Up With a Few ‘Harry Potter’ Fans
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted he hooked up with a few 'Harry Potter' fans over the years, before he settled down with his current partner.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch footage from Jeff Beck’s final live performance, featuring a stellar guitar solo on This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr
Beck performed his last live show on November 12, 2022, and brought an end to his final tour in spectacular fashion, showcasing the very best of his unique playing style. Yesterday (January 11), representatives of Jeff Beck announced that the influential guitar icon had passed away at the age of 78.
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott enjoy ‘family feast’ after divorce rumors
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their kids appear to be one big, happy family again after the couple were at the center of divorce rumors. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum shared photos on Instagram Monday from an epic “family feast” that the former “Chopped Canada” host and their children attended at the Ember & Rye steakhouse inside the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, Calif. “A messy table is a sign of the aftermath of a brilliant family feast ❤️,” she began her caption. “Quite literally one of the most amazing all around foodie family meals we’ve ever had. @richardblais OMG your menu is the...
Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck
Reactions to the death of Jeff Beck, rock innovator and guitar virtuoso who died Tuesday. “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans.” — Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, via Instagram. “With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much.” — Mick Jagger, via Twitter. “Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since. He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond.” — Rod Stewart.
iheart.com
Freddie Mercury & David Bowie Were Drunk While Recording "Under Pressure"
It's one of the most iconic duets in rock history - and both singers were blitzed off their bums while recording it. Queen drummer Roger Taylor says Freddie Mercury and David Bowie were both drunk while recording the 1981 hit "Under Pressure". In fact, Taylor says the whole band had...
Anna Kendrick’s dating history: Full timeline of ex-boyfriends
Anna Kendrick may keep her romantic life mostly private, but the “Pitch Perfect” star has been in many long-lasting relationships. In January 2023, the actress gave rare insight into a “toxic” romance in which she had been cheated on and “gaslit” — but did not identify her partner. From filmmakers to cinematographers, here are all of the men Kendrick has been linked to over the years. Edgar Wright Kendrick met filmmaker Edgar Wright in 2009 while working on “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” Although the duo split in 2013, they appear to have maintained an amicable relationship and occasionally interact on Twitter. Kendrick told Dax Shepard...
iheart.com
Music World Reacts To Passing Of Jeff Beck
Jeff Beck, one of the greatest to ever plug in and turn up, died Tuesday after a brief illness, his family confirmed today (Wednesday, January 11). Jeff was a boundary-pushing rock musician and one of the most important and innovative players in the history of the electric guitar. He was beloved for his work with The Yardbirds, his Jeff Beck Group (which featured a young Rod Stewart), his solo career and numerous collaborations through the decades.
Internet, Including Leah Remini, Reacts to 2023 Golden Globes' Scientology Dig
See Twitter's reactions here.
‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Engaged To Girlfriend Tessa Angermeier
In news that should make every millennial heart flutter, Ben Savage is engaged – and no, it’s not to Danielle “Topanga” Fishel. Ben, 42, announced on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that he proposed to his girlfriend, Tessa Angermeier. The Boy Meets World star posted a photo of him alongside Tessa to his Instagram. The couple posed near a scenic pond with a giant diamond on Tessa’s left hand. “The best is yet to come,” promised Ben, and judging by the smile on Tessa’s face, she wholly believed it, too.
Brad Pitt Follows in Daughter Shiloh’s Footsteps by Taking Up Dancing: It’s Become ‘Part of’ My Life
Brad Pitt has found some inspiration to discover his inner dancer after marveling at daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt‘s incredible dance videos. “Dance has become a part of my future. Or my present,” the actor, 59, told W magazine in their Best Performances issue published on Monday, January 9, 2023.
webisjericho.com
Twisted Sister Reveals Details On Reunion
In news that will likely surprise no one, metal legends Twisted Sister are coming out of retirement — for one performance at least — to take the stage when they are inducted later this month into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister...
webisjericho.com
Slipknot Discusses Plans For Unreleased “Look Outside Your Window” Album
Back in 2008, Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, singer Corey Taylor, guitarist Jim Root and DJ Sid Wilson recorded 11 unreleased songs around the time the band was recording “All Hope Is Gone.”. The songs are said to be more psychedelic in nature, and Crahan said plans...
John Fogerty Finally Acquires Rights to His Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs
Capping one of the longest and nastiest legal battles in music business history, John Fogerty has gained worldwide control of the publishing rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, more than 50 years after the songs were first released. Fogerty has acquired a majority interest in the global publishing rights to his song catalog with the group, which includes “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Up Around the Bend,” “Have You Ever Seen Rain” and others from Concord for an undisclosed amount, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety; the news was first reported by Billboard. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s disputes were...
Hypebae
Kourtney Kardashian’s '08 Face Framing Layers Serve OG 'KUWTK' Vibes
Specifically for hair, the best thing about hairstyle trends are the icons that wore them when they were a hot topic and can revive them in a fresh way over again. Don’t believe us? Ask Kourtney Kardashian who reminded us of how haute her ’00s short, face-framing layers were.
Comments / 0