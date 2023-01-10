Read full article on original website
Downtown dilemma: To streetscape or not
KINGMAN – Some are beginning to question possible use of up to $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to change the landscape in the downtown Kingman business district. The City Council last October approved a design services contract for the streetscape endeavor that has been re-branded as the Beale Street Infrastructure Project.
Evening mixer planned
KINGMAN – KAMMA will present an evening mixer on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 7000 Flightline Dr. Kingman FirstRobotics Team will be have a robotics demonstration. A meal will be catered by Hooch’s Kingman Grille. KAMMA is a nonprofit employer association dedicated to serving...
Bridge rehab project underway
NEEDLES — Motorists traveling State Route 95 between Arizona and Needles should plan for delays as the Colorado River Bridge Rehabilitation Project began its construction on the Needles Bridge began last week. The State Route 95 Needles Bridge was built in 1978. The purpose of this project is to...
Latest Signed Agreement Bounces Altitude Park into Lake Havasu
Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneur for Third Arizona Location. January 12, 2023 // Franchising.com // LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. – Altitude Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment concepts, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to leap into Lake Havasu as the go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Bill and Liz Renfro will introduce the energetic brand to Mojave County.
Lost hikers located
KINGMAN – On Wednesday, January 4 at about 6:40 p.m., the Kingman Police Department responded to the trailhead at Monolith Garden Trail for a report of two lost hikers. The lost hikers, a husband and wife from Oregon and both in their 80s became lost traversing the trail system. The couple started their hike in daylight, prepared for cold and acclimate weather but became concerned as darkness fell and not being able to find the trail.
Assembly of new boat cause for excitement, relief
BULLHEAD CITY — Brea Chiodini watched patiently — and nervously — as a crew from Adonis Yachts performed the assembly of Laughlin River Tours’ Grand Celebration in the parking lot of Bullhead Community Park. “I absolutely thought this day might never come,” she said as she...
No more Dollar Stores for Kingman￼
First, I just want say ‘thank you’ to Travis Lingenfelter for his stand against the invasion of the Dollar General stores here in Kingman. I know many people who leave Kingman to go to Bullhead City or even Las Vegas to go shopping. That is ridiculous. The county supervisors need to stop this nonsense! We need grocery stores, department stores and other decent retail businesses, not more Dollar Stores! Kingman lags way behind the other towns in Mohave County in this area. Sounds like we need some new supervisors!
CERT training offered in March
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Risk and Emergency Management is offering new training sessions in March for individuals interested in becoming volunteers under the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program. CERT is a national community preparedness program operated under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the...
BHC police department to host job fair
BULLHEAD CITY – A new year, a new career! Save the date for Bullhead City Police Department’s job fair where those interested in a law enforcement career can meet and greet with our commanders representing all departments, including police officers, dispatchers, park rangers, transport officers and animal care and welfare officers.
One injured in ATV rollover
LAKE HAVASU CITY – On Monday, Jan. 9 at approximately 11 a.m., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the area west of Sara Park outside of Lake Havasu City in reference to an ATV crash. According to an MCSO spokesperson, a single adult female was operating...
Gymkhana set for Jan. 14￼
KINGMAN – A Gymkhana will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Entries will close at 9:30 a.m. with the show beginning at 10 a.m.
Gun, knife, collectible show Jan 14, 15
KINGMAN – Pioneer Country Events will host a gun, knife and collectible show Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 15 at the College Park Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave. Hours are Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be two rooms full of items. Admission is $7 per day or $12 for both days. Children 16 and under are free with a paying adult. For further information call 928-692-0937 or 928-530-0937.
Havasu Together hosts grand opening￼
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Havasu Together. The 501c3 behind the Farmers Market & Youth market, Havasu Together promotes community growth & enrichment through art & entrepreneurship in Lake Havasu City. Attending the ceremony from left to right were Joelle Dickinson, Dawn Hansen, Regan Robertson, Tara Watkins, Sean Watkins, Gina Smith and Michelle Gardia. Havasu Together is located at 2138 McCulloch Blvd.
Pitchfork Market slated for Jan. 15￼
KINGMAN – Head down to Beale Celebrations, located at 201 N. Fourth St., for the Pitchfork Market – an indoor famers market on Sunday, Jan. 15. Enjoy art, jewelry, baked goods, home decor, clothing, crafts, and so much more all from local vendors. Food trucks will be located outside on Fourth St. The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 623-249-1157 for more information.
Monster trucks bring celebs to Mohave Valley Raceway
MOHAVE VALLEY – For the first time ever, Mohave Valley Raceway, 2750 E. Laguna Rd., will host international celebrities, including the longest running female driver, Dawn Creten (driving Scarlet Bandit), and her husband, Jimmy Creten (Bounty Hunter), as well as Rob Poutre (Jekyll & Hyde), Austin Minton and Michael Brister (Hot Tamale) on Sat., Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. Maybe you haven’t heard of them; maybe you should.
Man arrested for pointing weapon at passing vehicles
LITTLEFIELD – Reports that a man brandishing a handgun was pointing the weapon at passing vehicles drew Mohave County Sheriff’s Office response to Highway 91 in the Littlefield area in extreme northwest Arizona at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said authorities were...
Our Shabby Shack hosts grand opening￼
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Our Shabby Shack & Book Exchange located at 2029 McCulloch Blvd. N. Havasu’s only bookstore, baby store, toy store, giftshop. Open 7 days a week, Our Shabby Shack & Book Exchange love helping its customers find the perfect item. Attending the ceremony from left to right were Michelle Gardia, Mayor Cal Sheehy, Mark Ray, Kyra Griess, Cody Griess, Gwen Ray, Denise Griess, Rick Griess, Stacy Landoni, Kara Chambers and Theresa Crowell.
Book sale slated for Feb. 3, 4
KINGMAN – Friends of the Kingman Library will host a book sale in the library program room, 3269 Burbank St., on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Friends of the Kingman Library members will receive a 10% discount on Friday...
Eighth annual Slab-O-Rama set in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – First in the Nation: Bullhead City. The prestigious, year-long 8th Annual Slab-O-Rama – pitting grillmasters, smokers, sauces and rubs from across the country – starts in Bullhead City on Jan 19 and 20 at Rotary Park Bullhead City, 2315 Balboa Dr. At least two of the teams, among more than two dozen, call Bullhead City home and are helping kick off a national competition of grilled pork, beef, fowl, appetizers and desserts.
Discover chiles and chocolate at free event
KINGMAN – Sounds of Kingman, along with Our Time Our History and the AZ Humanities is presenting Chiles & Chocolate: Sweet and Spicy Foods in the American West. The event will be held Saturday, January 14 at the Mohave County Library, Kingman branch, beginning at 1 p.m. Come have...
