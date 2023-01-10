ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

theScore

5 teams that should try to trade for Flyers' Provorov

We're less than two months away from the NHL trade deadline, and a new tantalizing chip has become available: Ivan Provorov. A report Tuesday indicated the Philadelphia Flyers are fielding calls on the defenseman. Provorov's availability is at least somewhat surprising as he turns just 26 years old on Friday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Ersson’s Emergence Gives Flyers Good Problem in Goal

Samuel Ersson had a less-than-ceremonious entrance into the NHL. The netminder’s NHL debut came somewhat unexpectedly, as the Flyers hit the road for a pair of games before the holiday break. It would have been easy for John Tortorella to stick with Carter Hart for those two games, but he gave Ersson a shot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Caps show life late, but not enough to complete comeback vs. Flyers

The Capitals’ offense took nearly 50 minutes to wake up Wednesday and nearly erased a three-goal deficit, but fell just short in a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Washington trailed 4-1 with 12:32 to play before Marcus Johansson and T.J. Oshie scored five minutes apart to give the team a fighting chance on the road until an empty-netter by Travis Konecny clinched a hat trick and the win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Sabres-Blue Jackets game rescheduled for April 14

NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that Game No. 547 between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. Originally scheduled for Dec. 27, the game was postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that closed the airport and prevented the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
BUFFALO, NY
Tribune-Review

Minor league report: Jonathan Gruden leads Penguins to overtime win

—- Two goals by forward Justin Addamo led the Wheeling Nailers to a 5-2 home win against the Reading Royals at the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va. Forwards Bobby Hampton and Carter Johnson each had a goal and an assist for Wheeling (17-15-1-0) while defenseman Davis Bunz contributed a goal and an assist. Goaltender Bailey Brkin made 32 saves on 34 shots in the victory.

