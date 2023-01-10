The Capitals’ offense took nearly 50 minutes to wake up Wednesday and nearly erased a three-goal deficit, but fell just short in a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Washington trailed 4-1 with 12:32 to play before Marcus Johansson and T.J. Oshie scored five minutes apart to give the team a fighting chance on the road until an empty-netter by Travis Konecny clinched a hat trick and the win.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO